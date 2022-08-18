Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Woman arrested in N. Charleston hit and run
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is facing charges in connection with a hit and run crash that left a man injured back in June. Katrina Sumpter is charged with attempted murder and third-degree assault and battery by mob with bodily injury, according to jail records. The charges stem...
live5news.com
Police investigating shooting that damaged church van
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that targeted a church van. Police met with employees of Eastside Baptist Church at approximately 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. The employees told police while they were driving on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard near the North Bridge, a car pulled up next to the van, waved something at them, and then the van’s window was struck by gunfire.
Police released report after large fight at North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – At least two people were arrested Saturday following a brawl at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in North Charleston. Dozens of officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to the children’s restaurant off Rivers Avenue around 6:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a disturbance between numerous adults. While […]
live5news.com
Man accused of kidnapping woman in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies said they plan to file charges against a man accused of locking a woman in a bedroom, pushing her down some stairs and punching her. Deputies said they planned to charge Kenneth Mariner Jr., with kidnapping and resisting arrest. An incident report from...
WSAV-TV
Police investigate Port Royal armed robbery
PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) — The Port Royal Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Preserve Apartment complex early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the scene at the Preserve Apartment complex where two victims were robbed in the parking lot at gunpoint. According to police, the suspects were described as a white male who was about 6 feet tall with a beard and a black male that was about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and armed with a handgun.
Coroner ID’s victim in deadly James Island shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner identified a man killed in a Saturday shooting on James Island. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified Trever Heyward Jr. (27), of Charleston, who was pronounced dead in the shooting. Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Grimball Road bar in reference to shots fired around 2 a.m. […]
live5news.com
Children’s birthday party ends in arrests at North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police responded to a large fight that broke out at the North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese restaurant Saturday night, arresting three and temporarily detaining a fourth person. Lizeller Dixon and Dashawn Malik Grant were each charged with one count of breach of peace,...
The Post and Courier
Charleston area man identified as victim in James Island sports bar shooting
JAMES ISLAND — A 27-year-old man from the Charleston area was shot to death outside a sports bar over the weekend. Trever Heyward Jr. died Aug. 20 at the scene, 1757 Grimball Road, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. Sheriff's deputies were dispatched at around 2...
live5news.com
Man accused of robbing woman he met through dating app
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police arrested a man accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint and stealing her car after a brief standoff early Monday morning. Arthur Squire, 41, is charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, grand larceny (value $2,000-$10,000), and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to jail records.
live5news.com
Summerville Police mourn former officer who lost cancer fight
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is remembering one of its long-serving former officers who died Sunday. Eddie Fleming died with his family at his side, the agency said on its Facebook page. “His vibrant smile would light up a room, and he knew no strangers,” the post...
Coroner identifies man killed in Ladson single-car crash
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man killed in a deadly crash Sunday is identified by the Dorchester County Coroner. Coroner Paul Brouthers released the name of Kendoni Brown, 47, who died after his car veered off Wallace Ackerman Drive and crashed into a pond early Sunday morning. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene […]
Body of missing woman found in SC river, ex committed suicide
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner has confirmed that the body of a woman missing for the past week was located in a river Friday. Shortly after, her ex — who had been arrested in connected to her disappearance — was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Megan Rich was last […]
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes one lane on I-526 East
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says one eastbound lane of I-526 is closed while a crash is being investigated. The crash happened just before the Westmoreland bridge Tuesday morning. Authorities say the crash involves and vehicle and a moped. Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen says the driver of the...
live5news.com
Deputies investigating fatal James Island shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating an early-morning shooting on James Island that left one person dead. Deputies responded around 2 a.m. to a report of shots fired on Grimball Road near Riverland Drive. On arrival, they discovered a man...
Lowcountry man sentenced for 2017 triple murder
WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — A Walterboro man accused of killing five people over the course of six months in 2016 and 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison in connection with three of those deaths. After deliberating for about two hours following a four-day trial, the jury returned three guilty verdicts Friday against Kenneth […]
Crews responding to reported fire at North Charleston apartment
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to a fire at a North Charleston apartment complex. Officials with North Charleston Fire Department were dispatched to Abberly Crossing Apartments on Patriot Blvd at 1:00 p.m. The department responded to reports of a fire at the apartment complex. Limited details are available at this time. Count on […]
Second teen charged in deadly shooting at Charleston apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police said they made a second arrest connected to a deadly shooting at a Downtown Charleston apartment complex. CPD arrested a 16-year-old male Thursday and charged him with murder, armed robbery, possession of a firearm during a violent crime and possession of a firearm under 18 years of age. On […]
live5news.com
Coroner confirms body pulled from marsh is missing Charleston woman, suspect dead from apparent suicide
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that the body pulled from waters near Lighthouse Point off James Island Friday morning is a Charleston woman that was last seen more than a week ago. Megan Rich, 41, from Summerville, was last seen on Aug. 12...
Back-to-school at Charleston Co. Juvenile Detention Center
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Students at the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center received back-to-school support in August. According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the Ninth Circuit Public Defender’s Office provided breakfast for the juveniles before they started classes. The center offered a variety of educational programs to residents daily through the Charleston County School […]
live5news.com
Father of missing woman arrested, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says while searching for a missing woman, the father of the woman was arrested. Brian Curtis Baker, 59, is charged with obstructing justice. Investigators say he provided false information when questioned. Police are searching for his daughter Megan Rich, 41, who was...
