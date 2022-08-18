ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mashed

Why Alison Brie Never Wants To Own A Restaurant

Celebrity restaurants really run the gamut when it comes to quality and reputation. In fact, there are a lot of celebrity restaurants that totally flopped, from Steven Spielberg's submarine-shaped eatery Dive! to Jessica Biel's Au Fudge. Food Network stars with restaurants tend to fare a bit better, but your average television or movie star might be hard-pressed to succeed in the cutthroat world of the restaurant industry.
Fox News

Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes' daughter makes big screen debut

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ daughter made her on-screen debut. Holmes, 43, stars in the newly released movie "Alone Together," and her daughter Suri Cruise, 16, joined her on the big screen. "I always want the highest level of talent," Holmes said in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment. "So,...
People

Stars Begin to Arrive for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding Celebration

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 's friends have been spotted arriving in Georgia for the couple's weekend wedding extravaganza. On Saturday, friends of the actors were spotted arriving in Georgia for the big day. Among the attendees are Affleck's longtime friends Matt Damon and his wife Luciana, filmmaker Kevin Smith and wife Jennifer, Clerks actor Jason Mewes and wife Jordan Monsanto, top Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell and his wife model and actress Pia Miller.
Essence

Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova

"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
Page Six

Ben Affleck jets off with Matt Damon after Jennifer Lopez wedding

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are giving “The Departed” a whole new meaning. The longtime best friends jetted off together Sunday instead of Affleck honeymooning with Jennifer Lopez after the couple’s second wedding. Affleck, 50, and Damon, 51, were spotted piling into a private jet with the “Argo” star’s three children at an airport in Georgia. Affleck looked exhausted following the three-day wedding celebration as he loaded his friends and family onto the aircraft. The “Gone Girl” star rocked a scraggly beard and was dressed casually in jeans and a T-shirt. Meanwhile, his “Good Will Hunting” co-star tried to keep a low profile, wearing...
Footwear News

Ben Affleck’s Son Samuel Affleck Slips on Chunky Sneakers After Wedding With Sisters Violet & Seraphina

It was an eventful weekend for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The couple celebrated their marriage with a second ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Ga., on Aug. 20. The location also shared a romantic history, as it’s where the duo were originally set to wed in their first engagement in 2003. After the celebration Affleck and his three children Violet Affleck, Seraphina Affleck and Samuel Affleck from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner arrived at a private Georgia airport on Sunday. Samuel, 10, looked cozy and comfortable for the departure. He sported a black hoodie with matching sweatpants. For footwear, Samuel...
