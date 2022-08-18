Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Alison Brie Reveals Secret to Happy Marriage with Dave Franco After 5 Years (Exclusive)
Alison Brie and Dave Franco are one of those rare Hollywood couples that seem to just work. Brie says one reason for their close connection apparently stems from them working hard to keep in touch, despite their schedules. Brie and Franco walked the red carpet at a special IFC screening...
Why Alison Brie Never Wants To Own A Restaurant
Celebrity restaurants really run the gamut when it comes to quality and reputation. In fact, there are a lot of celebrity restaurants that totally flopped, from Steven Spielberg's submarine-shaped eatery Dive! to Jessica Biel's Au Fudge. Food Network stars with restaurants tend to fare a bit better, but your average television or movie star might be hard-pressed to succeed in the cutthroat world of the restaurant industry.
Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes' daughter makes big screen debut
Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ daughter made her on-screen debut. Holmes, 43, stars in the newly released movie "Alone Together," and her daughter Suri Cruise, 16, joined her on the big screen. "I always want the highest level of talent," Holmes said in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment. "So,...
People
Stars Begin to Arrive for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding Celebration
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 's friends have been spotted arriving in Georgia for the couple's weekend wedding extravaganza. On Saturday, friends of the actors were spotted arriving in Georgia for the big day. Among the attendees are Affleck's longtime friends Matt Damon and his wife Luciana, filmmaker Kevin Smith and wife Jennifer, Clerks actor Jason Mewes and wife Jordan Monsanto, top Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell and his wife model and actress Pia Miller.
Essence
Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova
"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
Matt Damon, his wife and other guests arrive in Georgia ahead of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s wedding weekend
Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, made the trip to Georgia to see Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tie the knot. The couple – who flew via private jet – arrived in the peach state on Friday. Damon, who is Affleck’s longtime friend, was seen in loose fitting khaki pants and a black button down that was open, exposing a white t-shirt.
Parents' shock after million-to-one Black and white twins are born looking like they are different races
A mum was left gobsmacked when she gave birth to million-to-one Black and white twins with completely different skin colours. Chantelle Broughton, 29, said people often ask whether her children are actually her own, and the tots are so rare that genetics experts have estimated them at one in a million.
Ben Affleck jets off with Matt Damon after Jennifer Lopez wedding
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are giving “The Departed” a whole new meaning. The longtime best friends jetted off together Sunday instead of Affleck honeymooning with Jennifer Lopez after the couple’s second wedding. Affleck, 50, and Damon, 51, were spotted piling into a private jet with the “Argo” star’s three children at an airport in Georgia. Affleck looked exhausted following the three-day wedding celebration as he loaded his friends and family onto the aircraft. The “Gone Girl” star rocked a scraggly beard and was dressed casually in jeans and a T-shirt. Meanwhile, his “Good Will Hunting” co-star tried to keep a low profile, wearing...
Ireland Baldwin Debuts Buzz Cut, Feels 'More Beautiful Than Ever'
The model, 26, revealed photos on Saturday of herself with a freshly shaved head, the short locks bleached platinum blonde. "Don't tell me I won't do something because I will," said the caption accompanying the post. Her Instagram stories showed a photo of her in the chair, foils covering her...
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
Casey Affleck Missed Brother Ben Affleck's Wedding Celebration Due to 'Parental Obligations'
Not all of the Afflecks could be in attendance at this weekend's big wedding celebration weekend. A source tells PEOPLE that Casey Affleck missed the Georgia ceremony celebrating his brother Ben Affleck's nuptials with Jennifer Lopez on Saturday "unfortunately because of family, parental obligations at home." Casey, 47, was previously...
Ben Affleck’s Son Samuel Affleck Slips on Chunky Sneakers After Wedding With Sisters Violet & Seraphina
It was an eventful weekend for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The couple celebrated their marriage with a second ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Ga., on Aug. 20. The location also shared a romantic history, as it’s where the duo were originally set to wed in their first engagement in 2003. After the celebration Affleck and his three children Violet Affleck, Seraphina Affleck and Samuel Affleck from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner arrived at a private Georgia airport on Sunday. Samuel, 10, looked cozy and comfortable for the departure. He sported a black hoodie with matching sweatpants. For footwear, Samuel...
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Glimpses of Daughter Malti in a Sweet Tribute: 'Love Like No Other'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is blossoming with motherly love. On Sunday, the Baywatch star shared glimpses of her baby daughter Malti via Instagram while penning a sweet note in the caption. "Love like no other ❤️," Chopra Jonas, 40, wrote alongside pictures of the mother-daughter duo. One snap shows...
A Modern Family! Jennifer Lopez Takes Her & Ben Affleck's Kids To Broadway Show Ahead Of Second Wedding — Photos
Catching a Sunday matinee! On August 14, Jennifer Lopez took her children, 14-year-old twins Emme and Max, as well as husband Ben Affleck's eldest two kids, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, to a showing of Broadway's Into the Woods. According to an eyewitness, the gang arrived 20 minutes late to...
People
Virginia Patton Moss, Star of 'It's a Wonderful Life', Dies Aged 97: 'We Have Another Angel'
Virginia Patton Moss, the last surviving adult cast member from Frank Capra's 1946 holiday classic It's a Wonderful Life, has died aged 97. Patton Moss' death was confirmed by Mathews Funeral Home in Albany, Georgia, which shared in an obituary that she "passed peacefully of natural causes" on Thursday. The...
Daughter Upset After Finding Out Her Mom Secretly Returned the School Clothes Her Boyfriend Bought Her
Mom says she needed the money. *This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Times are hard for many people these days. Jobs aren't paying a livable wage, rent and mortgages are rising, and inflation is at an all-time high.
New Details Emerge About Tom Cruise Possibly Bringing Back His Tropic Thunder Character For More Dancing
It’s been almost 15 years since Tom Cruise played Les Grossman in Tropic Thunder, and apparently the actor is interested in revisiting the character.
After Tom Cruise, The Rock And More, Emily Blunt Now Set To Co-Star With Another A-Lister In New Action Movie
Emily Blunt has just signed on for an action movie that is sure to be super stunt and action-heavy.
