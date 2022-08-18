Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Interim Rock Valley CSD Superintendent Is Former Sheldon CSD Superintendent
Rock Valley, Iowa — Students going back to school in Rock Valley this Tuesday will meet a new superintendent. Well, a new interim superintendent anyway. And his name will be a familiar one to many Sheldon area residents. Former Rock Valley Community School District Superintendent Chad Janzen has resigned...
nwestiowa.com
South O'Brien Elementary finishes updates
PRIMGHAR—South O’Brien Elementary principal Michael Morran said the feeling of having newly renovated spaces at the Primghar school is similar to that of driving a new car. “Everything’s been updated. It’s brand new,” Morran said. The remodel work started soon after Memorial Day and concluded...
KELOLAND TV
Here’s when school starts in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer vacation is coming to a close, and school is right around the corner. As students prepare to go back to school, KELOLAND News wants to help make sure they are ready for class. That’s why we have compiled school supply lists and back-to-school...
nwestiowa.com
Keith Vander Wilt, 70, formerly of Sheldon
JEFFERSON—Keith Anton Vander Wilt, loving husband of Beth and father of Heather and Emily, passed away at age 70, on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at the Greene County Medical Center, after a courageous two months with brain cancer. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday,...
newwaysministry.org
Diocese of Sioux Falls’ New Transgender Policy Admits It Is “Intentionally Exclusionary”
A South Dakota diocese has issued a new policy on LGBTQ+ issues that admits it is “intentionally exclusionary,” in particular to transgender and non-binary people. The Diocese of Sioux Falls, led by Bishop Donald DeGrood, published the policy in early August under the title, “Conforming with the Church’s Teaching on Human Sexuality in Education Settings.”
Painted rock on Sioux City riverfront dedicated to Sgt. Floyd
The Sioux City riverfront has a new marker to commemorate the life of Sgt. Floyd who lost his life on the banks of the river that bears his name.
KELOLAND TV
Retired teacher concerned about social studies standards
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime South Dakota social studies teacher, who’s now retired, is raising concerns over the new social studies content standards proposed by the South Dakota Board of Education. Becky Kelley, who taught for 38 years, says the proposal places too much emphasis on...
Prolific bacteria, toxins detected at Spirit Lake beach
The water at a Spirit Lake beach recently had the highest concentrations of bacteria detected so far this year at any state beach in Iowa and also an unhealthy amount of blue-green algae toxins, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Crandall’s Beach water last week had more than 100 times the amount of […] The post Prolific bacteria, toxins detected at Spirit Lake beach appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls Pride calls Catholic School System policies ‘harmful’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sioux Falls Pride, an advocacy group for LGBTQIA+, says new human sexuality policies adopted by the Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls are “harmful” and “hostile.”. In a news release issued Friday, Sioux Falls Pride says “these rules are set up in...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center man arrested for OWI, more
SIOUX CENTER—A 60-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested Thursday, Aug. 18, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, driving while his license was denied or revoked, and failure to maintain control. The arrest of Randy Alan Nuzum stemmed from a one-vehicle crash about 2:55 p.m. Sunday, June...
kscj.com
SEMI HAULING GRAIN ROLLS OVER ON I-29
THE ROLLOVER OF A SEMI TRUCK AND TRAILER HAULING GRAIN MONDAY AFTERNOON ON INTERSTATE 29 RESULTED IN MINOR INJURIES AND A TRAFFIC CITATION FOR THE DRIVER. SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED JUST AFTER 1 P.M.ON I-29 SOUTHBOUND AT MILE MARKER 139. POLICE SAY THE DRIVER APPARENTLY LOST CONTROL,...
Sioux City woman sentenced for stealing government assistance funds
A Sioux City woman was sentenced to federal prison for allegedly stealing from government funding through programs such as the Iowa Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
Sioux City Journal
Semi driver injured in I-29 rollover Monday
SIOUX CITY -- A Lincoln, Nebraska, man was taken to a Sioux City hospital with injuries Monday after the semi he was driving on Interstate 29 rolled onto its side. According to a statement from the Sioux City Police Department, officers responded to the single-vehicle crash at 1:03 p.m. on I-29 southbound at mile marker 139.
siouxcenter.org
New Development Ahead for Former Hospital Site
A development group is purchasing City-owned property in central Sioux Center to create a new professional office area there. The Sioux Center City Council approved the sale of the lot on the 600 block of South Main Ave./Highway 75, formerly site of the Sioux Center Health hospital and clinic, to RMK Properties this week. The anticipated plan for this property, which is currently empty, is to construct a professional office complex, to be the home of Kroese & Kroese PC, as well as future retail or office space on the 3.7-acre site.
nwestiowa.com
Dairies propose natural gas line to Sioux Center
ORANGE CITY—The Sioux County Board of Supervisors heard at its Aug. 9 meeting about a new pipeline project in the works, pending the navigation of legal requirements that come from the public and private sector partnership. Maurice area dairymen Junior Hoogland, Jim Maassen and Brian Roorda are partnering with...
Which Are the Best Bars in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota?
With more than 71,000 bars to choose from in the United States, it can be a rather daunting task to pick out the perfect place for your next night out with your drinking buddies. Luckily, 24/7 Wall St. has helped to narrow it down for you with their list of...
5 Great Danes kill owner on northwest Iowa farm
Five Great Danes killed their owner on a northwestern Iowa farm Wednesday. Mindy Nelson Kiepe, 43 of Rossie, Iowa, was pronounced dead at the scene after being found lying in a ditch by passerby in rural Clay County. KTIV-TV reported that the man who found her couldn't get close to...
KIMT
Two hurt in I-35 crash in Freeborn County
GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck and camper trailer crashed Monday in Freeborn County. It happened just before 2 pm on southbound Interstate 35. The Minnesota State Patrol says the 2017 GMC Sierra lost control near mile marker 24, went into the southbound ditch and rolled. The names...
siouxlandnews.com
Dog rescued from storm drain in Spirit Lake
DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa — Law enforcement in Dickinson County rescued a dog from a storm drain Sunday in Spirit Lake. The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office says that Josh, a Yorkshire Terrier, fell into the storm sewer drain near Walmart in Spirit Lake on Sunday. Josh’s owner, Anthony Montez from Bullhead City AZ, was unable to get him out and called 911.
superhits1027.com
Repairs recommended for one of Iowa’s first tourism attractions
ARNOLDS PARK — An engineer hired to evaluate a historic site in Arnolds Park is recommending major repairs to the Abbie Gardner cabin. It’s the site of what’s known as the Spirit Lake massacre of 1857. About three dozen Europeans were killed by members of the Dakota tribe who used the area for hunting. Thirteen-year-old Abbie Gardner was briefly taken hostage. Three decades later she bought her family’s cabin and gave tours.
