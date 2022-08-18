A development group is purchasing City-owned property in central Sioux Center to create a new professional office area there. The Sioux Center City Council approved the sale of the lot on the 600 block of South Main Ave./Highway 75, formerly site of the Sioux Center Health hospital and clinic, to RMK Properties this week. The anticipated plan for this property, which is currently empty, is to construct a professional office complex, to be the home of Kroese & Kroese PC, as well as future retail or office space on the 3.7-acre site.

