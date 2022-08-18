ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Center, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nwestiowa.com

South O'Brien Elementary finishes updates

PRIMGHAR—South O’Brien Elementary principal Michael Morran said the feeling of having newly renovated spaces at the Primghar school is similar to that of driving a new car. “Everything’s been updated. It’s brand new,” Morran said. The remodel work started soon after Memorial Day and concluded...
PRIMGHAR, IA
KELOLAND TV

Here’s when school starts in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer vacation is coming to a close, and school is right around the corner. As students prepare to go back to school, KELOLAND News wants to help make sure they are ready for class. That’s why we have compiled school supply lists and back-to-school...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Keith Vander Wilt, 70, formerly of Sheldon

JEFFERSON—Keith Anton Vander Wilt, loving husband of Beth and father of Heather and Emily, passed away at age 70, on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at the Greene County Medical Center, after a courageous two months with brain cancer. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday,...
SHELDON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux Center, IA
City
Sioux City, IA
City
Boyden, IA
Sioux Center, IA
Education
Local
Iowa Education
City
Orange City, IA
newwaysministry.org

Diocese of Sioux Falls’ New Transgender Policy Admits It Is “Intentionally Exclusionary”

A South Dakota diocese has issued a new policy on LGBTQ+ issues that admits it is “intentionally exclusionary,” in particular to transgender and non-binary people. The Diocese of Sioux Falls, led by Bishop Donald DeGrood, published the policy in early August under the title, “Conforming with the Church’s Teaching on Human Sexuality in Education Settings.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Retired teacher concerned about social studies standards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime South Dakota social studies teacher, who’s now retired, is raising concerns over the new social studies content standards proposed by the South Dakota Board of Education. Becky Kelley, who taught for 38 years, says the proposal places too much emphasis on...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Prolific bacteria, toxins detected at Spirit Lake beach

The water at a Spirit Lake beach recently had the highest concentrations of bacteria detected so far this year at any state beach in Iowa and also an unhealthy amount of blue-green algae toxins, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Crandall’s Beach water last week had more than 100 times the amount of […] The post Prolific bacteria, toxins detected at Spirit Lake beach appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Education#Mathematics#Teacher Education#Elementary Education#Preschool Teacher#K12#The Sioux Center News#Glenwood High School#Northwestern College#Kinsey Elementary School#Dordt University#Boyden Family#Ell#Boyden Hull Middle School
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center man arrested for OWI, more

SIOUX CENTER—A 60-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested Thursday, Aug. 18, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, driving while his license was denied or revoked, and failure to maintain control. The arrest of Randy Alan Nuzum stemmed from a one-vehicle crash about 2:55 p.m. Sunday, June...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kscj.com

SEMI HAULING GRAIN ROLLS OVER ON I-29

THE ROLLOVER OF A SEMI TRUCK AND TRAILER HAULING GRAIN MONDAY AFTERNOON ON INTERSTATE 29 RESULTED IN MINOR INJURIES AND A TRAFFIC CITATION FOR THE DRIVER. SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED JUST AFTER 1 P.M.ON I-29 SOUTHBOUND AT MILE MARKER 139. POLICE SAY THE DRIVER APPARENTLY LOST CONTROL,...
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Sioux City Journal

Semi driver injured in I-29 rollover Monday

SIOUX CITY -- A Lincoln, Nebraska, man was taken to a Sioux City hospital with injuries Monday after the semi he was driving on Interstate 29 rolled onto its side. According to a statement from the Sioux City Police Department, officers responded to the single-vehicle crash at 1:03 p.m. on I-29 southbound at mile marker 139.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxcenter.org

New Development Ahead for Former Hospital Site

A development group is purchasing City-owned property in central Sioux Center to create a new professional office area there. The Sioux Center City Council approved the sale of the lot on the 600 block of South Main Ave./Highway 75, formerly site of the Sioux Center Health hospital and clinic, to RMK Properties this week. The anticipated plan for this property, which is currently empty, is to construct a professional office complex, to be the home of Kroese & Kroese PC, as well as future retail or office space on the 3.7-acre site.
nwestiowa.com

Dairies propose natural gas line to Sioux Center

ORANGE CITY—The Sioux County Board of Supervisors heard at its Aug. 9 meeting about a new pipeline project in the works, pending the navigation of legal requirements that come from the public and private sector partnership. Maurice area dairymen Junior Hoogland, Jim Maassen and Brian Roorda are partnering with...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
Bring Me The News

5 Great Danes kill owner on northwest Iowa farm

Five Great Danes killed their owner on a northwestern Iowa farm Wednesday. Mindy Nelson Kiepe, 43 of Rossie, Iowa, was pronounced dead at the scene after being found lying in a ditch by passerby in rural Clay County. KTIV-TV reported that the man who found her couldn't get close to...
ROSSIE, IA
KIMT

Two hurt in I-35 crash in Freeborn County

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck and camper trailer crashed Monday in Freeborn County. It happened just before 2 pm on southbound Interstate 35. The Minnesota State Patrol says the 2017 GMC Sierra lost control near mile marker 24, went into the southbound ditch and rolled. The names...
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
siouxlandnews.com

Dog rescued from storm drain in Spirit Lake

DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa — Law enforcement in Dickinson County rescued a dog from a storm drain Sunday in Spirit Lake. The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office says that Josh, a Yorkshire Terrier, fell into the storm sewer drain near Walmart in Spirit Lake on Sunday. Josh’s owner, Anthony Montez from Bullhead City AZ, was unable to get him out and called 911.
DICKINSON COUNTY, IA
superhits1027.com

Repairs recommended for one of Iowa’s first tourism attractions

ARNOLDS PARK — An engineer hired to evaluate a historic site in Arnolds Park is recommending major repairs to the Abbie Gardner cabin. It’s the site of what’s known as the Spirit Lake massacre of 1857. About three dozen Europeans were killed by members of the Dakota tribe who used the area for hunting. Thirteen-year-old Abbie Gardner was briefly taken hostage. Three decades later she bought her family’s cabin and gave tours.
ARNOLDS PARK, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy