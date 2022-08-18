Read full article on original website
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
DIY Football Project at Hammer & Stain Eastern Shore
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Studio10′s Joe Emer took a trip to Hammer and Stain Eastern Shore for a football themed art project! With the help of owner Karen Barlow, Joe put together a “Go Jags” piece and it turned out fantastic. Click the link to see the process from start to finish!
utv44.com
NBC 15 Exclusive: 2 new schools coming to West Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Overcrowded conditions in Mobile public schools are forcing the school district to build two new schools in West Mobile. We learned today a new high school and a middle school are all part of the plan to deal with the continued growth in Mobile County.
utv44.com
Homeless community told to leave woods behind Tillman's Corner by Aug 24
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The homeless community living in the woods behind the Lowe's in Tillman's Corner has two days to pack up and leave. Two weeks ago, we told you about complaints from a business owner who says the group has been stealing and damaging his property. Now...
WALA-TV FOX10
Local church free meal giveaway: ‘The need is great’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The cars kept coming for the free meal giveaway. New Birth Community Church says it’s a blessing to serve those in need here in the Port City. “To be able to serve and know that we are there for a need. And to know we are hands and feet to be able touch and bring a smile and just see the impact on their lives and to see the gratitude that they appreciate so much,” said Elder Anita Updike, New Birth Community Church.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPMI
Know these good samaritans? Thanks to two strangers, mom with cancer enjoys the Gulf
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: A Kentucky family is trying to track down two young men who did something special last week. The men and their actions have left a lasting impression on this family vacationing in Orange Beach. What these guys may have thought was a small...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County Public School System set to vote on new contract with Ladd
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If all goes as expected -- high school football will return to Ladd-Peebles Stadium. The Mobile County Public School Board set to vote on a new contract Monday. The biggest change moving forward -- security -- which they say will be paramount. The school system confirming...
WALA-TV FOX10
American Legion Riders hit the road for their legacy ride to help raise money
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hundreds of motorcycles and their riders were ready to hit the road and raise money. American Legion has been on a mission for the past 16 years to help children who lost a parent or still have a parent that carries the visible and invisible scars of war.
WALA-TV FOX10
Topgolf takes ‘significant first step’ forward in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Commission on Monday voted 2-1 to approve $1.25 million incentives for Topgolf, half of an overall $2.5 million package intended to lure the rapidly growing entertainment outlet. The Texas-based company plans to construct a two-story building at the site of the former Hollywood...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALA-TV FOX10
Smithsonian exhibit on voting history to open in Pascagoula
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A traveling exhibition by the Smithsonian Museum will open at the Pascagoula High School Performing Arts Center on Tuesday. Organizers gave WLOX viewers a sneak preview of “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America” on Monday ahead of their grand opening. “Literally, if you went...
Black and white churches work to bridge racial divide in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congregations at a pair of Mobile churches are doing what they can to bridge the racial divide on Sunday. Sunday’s a packed house at All Saints Episcopal Church in Midtown Mobile. Members of this predominantly white church were joined by members of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church–a predominantly black congregation. The […]
utv44.com
New Orange Beach Coffee shop in hot water over name controversy
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — A new coffee shop is causing quite a ‘stir’ in the Orange Beach community and the controversy is brewing from its name. The coffee chain is set to open in mid-September but Mayor Tony Kennon says, “not in my backyard.” Mayor Kennon doesn’t want the donkey namesake hanging on a shingle in his hometown.
‘Fully involved mobile home’ fire in Fairhope: home, camper & shed ‘total loss’
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department along with several other fire departments responded to a “fully involved mobile home” fire early Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the FVFD. According to the post, the volunteer department and Daphne Fire Department responded to a “structure fire” off of Highway 181 near […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pensacola, August 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Pensacola. The Fort Walton Beach High School football team will have a game with West Florida High School - Tech on August 22, 2022, 14:30:00.
WKRG
The biggest luau of the summer is here as Mobile Tiki Week invades Downtown on Things to do with Theo, brought to you by Mountain Dew!
The summer is almost over and that awesome summertime vibe is slowly giving way to thoughts of school, pumpkin spice and bonfires. But wait, summer isn’t quite over yet as one of the biggest parties of the summer is upon us as Mobile Tiki Week is here! Beginning tonight and going all the way until Saturday night, the restaurants in Downtown Mobile are going to be throwing the largest luau of the summer! With several bars and restaurants participating, you can get a special vibe from almost every establishment downtown from special drinks to special menu items, specifically dedicated to Mobile Tiki Week! So make sure you make it downtown between today and Saturday so you can take part in the biggest luau of the summer!
WPMI
Period of rapid growth underway for West Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — West Mobile is feeling the positive impact of growth as new stores, restaurants, and neighbors continue to pop up across the area. "We experienced one of the largest growth in the West Mobile Southwest Mobile County area that we had ever seen," said County Commissioner Randal Duiett.
Remembering Hurricane Fredric and the impact on Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Fredric was one of the strongest storms to hit the Alabama Gulf Coast, according to the National Weather Service. Fredric hit on Sept. 12, 1979, near the Bayou La Batre area. Hurricane Fredric Facts Hurricane Fredric formed on Aug. 29, 1979, as a tropical depression in the eastern Atlantic sea. […]
utv44.com
Williamson High School student arrested for having gun on campus
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A picture posted online of a student at Williamson High School holding a gun resulted in the arrest of the student on Wednesday. The picture depicts the juvenile pointing the gun at the camera. Mobile Police said the juvenile was charged with a probation violation...
WALA-TV FOX10
Novavax vaccine for COVID-19 now available in Mobile County
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Health Department’s COVID-19 Response Team and Family Health will begin offering the Novavax vaccine on Monday, August 22. This vaccine, which is approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a primary series, is available to unvaccinated adults. Novavax’s COVID-19...
Shooting at Central Plaza Tower: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a shooting happened at Central Plaza Tower Monday morning. At around 10:40 a.m., officers were called to the apartment complex off Bay Shore Avenue. Officers determined that one person was injured after a man started firing at them. The person “did not sustain any […]
5 arrested following ‘disturbance’ at Foley High School Friday night
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department confirmed five teens were arrested for “disorderly conduct” and one teenager was taken to juvenile detention at Foley High School Friday night. According to FPD Chief Thurston Bullock, there was a “disturbance” at the high school ending with “five students being arrested.” Bullock said two 16-year-olds and […]
Comments / 0