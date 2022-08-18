The summer is almost over and that awesome summertime vibe is slowly giving way to thoughts of school, pumpkin spice and bonfires. But wait, summer isn’t quite over yet as one of the biggest parties of the summer is upon us as Mobile Tiki Week is here! Beginning tonight and going all the way until Saturday night, the restaurants in Downtown Mobile are going to be throwing the largest luau of the summer! With several bars and restaurants participating, you can get a special vibe from almost every establishment downtown from special drinks to special menu items, specifically dedicated to Mobile Tiki Week! So make sure you make it downtown between today and Saturday so you can take part in the biggest luau of the summer!

MOBILE, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO