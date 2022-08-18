ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

DIY Football Project at Hammer & Stain Eastern Shore

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Studio10′s Joe Emer took a trip to Hammer and Stain Eastern Shore for a football themed art project! With the help of owner Karen Barlow, Joe put together a “Go Jags” piece and it turned out fantastic. Click the link to see the process from start to finish!
DAPHNE, AL
utv44.com

NBC 15 Exclusive: 2 new schools coming to West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Overcrowded conditions in Mobile public schools are forcing the school district to build two new schools in West Mobile. We learned today a new high school and a middle school are all part of the plan to deal with the continued growth in Mobile County.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Local church free meal giveaway: ‘The need is great’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The cars kept coming for the free meal giveaway. New Birth Community Church says it’s a blessing to serve those in need here in the Port City. “To be able to serve and know that we are there for a need. And to know we are hands and feet to be able touch and bring a smile and just see the impact on their lives and to see the gratitude that they appreciate so much,” said Elder Anita Updike, New Birth Community Church.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Topgolf takes ‘significant first step’ forward in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Commission on Monday voted 2-1 to approve $1.25 million incentives for Topgolf, half of an overall $2.5 million package intended to lure the rapidly growing entertainment outlet. The Texas-based company plans to construct a two-story building at the site of the former Hollywood...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Smithsonian exhibit on voting history to open in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A traveling exhibition by the Smithsonian Museum will open at the Pascagoula High School Performing Arts Center on Tuesday. Organizers gave WLOX viewers a sneak preview of “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America” on Monday ahead of their grand opening. “Literally, if you went...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WKRG News 5

Black and white churches work to bridge racial divide in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congregations at a pair of Mobile churches are doing what they can to bridge the racial divide on Sunday. Sunday’s a packed house at All Saints Episcopal Church in Midtown Mobile. Members of this predominantly white church were joined by members of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church–a predominantly black congregation. The […]
utv44.com

New Orange Beach Coffee shop in hot water over name controversy

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — A new coffee shop is causing quite a ‘stir’ in the Orange Beach community and the controversy is brewing from its name. The coffee chain is set to open in mid-September but Mayor Tony Kennon says, “not in my backyard.” Mayor Kennon doesn’t want the donkey namesake hanging on a shingle in his hometown.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

‘Fully involved mobile home’ fire in Fairhope: home, camper & shed ‘total loss’

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department along with several other fire departments responded to a “fully involved mobile home” fire early Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the FVFD. According to the post, the volunteer department and Daphne Fire Department responded to a “structure fire” off of Highway 181 near […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG

The biggest luau of the summer is here as Mobile Tiki Week invades Downtown on Things to do with Theo, brought to you by Mountain Dew!

The summer is almost over and that awesome summertime vibe is slowly giving way to thoughts of school, pumpkin spice and bonfires. But wait, summer isn’t quite over yet as one of the biggest parties of the summer is upon us as Mobile Tiki Week is here! Beginning tonight and going all the way until Saturday night, the restaurants in Downtown Mobile are going to be throwing the largest luau of the summer! With several bars and restaurants participating, you can get a special vibe from almost every establishment downtown from special drinks to special menu items, specifically dedicated to Mobile Tiki Week! So make sure you make it downtown between today and Saturday so you can take part in the biggest luau of the summer!
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Period of rapid growth underway for West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — West Mobile is feeling the positive impact of growth as new stores, restaurants, and neighbors continue to pop up across the area. "We experienced one of the largest growth in the West Mobile Southwest Mobile County area that we had ever seen," said County Commissioner Randal Duiett.
WKRG News 5

Remembering Hurricane Fredric and the impact on Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Fredric was one of the strongest storms to hit the Alabama Gulf Coast, according to the National Weather Service. Fredric hit on Sept. 12, 1979, near the Bayou La Batre area. Hurricane Fredric Facts Hurricane Fredric formed on Aug. 29, 1979, as a tropical depression in the eastern Atlantic sea. […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Williamson High School student arrested for having gun on campus

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A picture posted online of a student at Williamson High School holding a gun resulted in the arrest of the student on Wednesday. The picture depicts the juvenile pointing the gun at the camera. Mobile Police said the juvenile was charged with a probation violation...
WALA-TV FOX10

Novavax vaccine for COVID-19 now available in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Health Department’s COVID-19 Response Team and Family Health will begin offering the Novavax vaccine on Monday, August 22. This vaccine, which is approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a primary series, is available to unvaccinated adults. Novavax’s COVID-19...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Shooting at Central Plaza Tower: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a shooting happened at Central Plaza Tower Monday morning. At around 10:40 a.m., officers were called to the apartment complex off Bay Shore Avenue. Officers determined that one person was injured after a man started firing at them. The person “did not sustain any […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

5 arrested following ‘disturbance’ at Foley High School Friday night

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department confirmed five teens were arrested for “disorderly conduct” and one teenager was taken to juvenile detention at Foley High School Friday night. According to FPD Chief Thurston Bullock, there was a “disturbance” at the high school ending with “five students being arrested.” Bullock said two 16-year-olds and […]
FOLEY, AL

