ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia couple to wed

The engagement of Mari Valonis (Dickson City, PA) and Jonny Haines (Sackets Harbor, N.Y.) residents of Cazenovia was announced on Aug. 11, 2022, during a trip to Cape May, N.J. with the Valonis family. Jonny asked for Mari’s hand in marriage while looking for sea glass at Sunset Beach and Mari accepted.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Syracuse.com

Barstool’s Dave Portnoy doesn’t deserve the spotlight (Your Letters)

Articles glossed over Portnoy’s treatment of women. It’s really distressing to me that Syracuse.com continues to post stories featuring Dave Portnoy (”Best pizza in Central NY? Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reveals his Syracuse, Utica rankings,” Aug. 19, 2022). Giving this individual any attention for so-called pizza expertise is a slap in the face to the brave women that came out to stand against him.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, NY
Auburn, NY
Entertainment
City
Owasco, NY
wxhc.com

Porchfest 22’ in Cortland Brings Community Together

Another successful Porchfest in Cortland! Porchefest 22′ brought many in the community together on a beautiful summer Sunday. The Van Hoesen neighborhood was filled with live music and many enjoying activities in support of 2 local programs. Goodwill donations and sponsorships for the event all go to benefit the...
CORTLAND, NY
WETM 18 News

Hidden camping gem found at Watkins Glen International

DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — If you’ve walked around the infield of the track at Watkins Glen International during NASCAR weekend you’ll see campers of every shape and size. One camper in particular tucked away behind other trailers is rather special, and quite literally one of a kind. The camper is a pull along trailer, not […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Rogers
spectrumlocalnews.com

Paint recycling program launches in New York state

VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Fort Drum rock band, more regional acts added to NYS Fair concert lineup

Half a dozen regional acts have been added to the New York State Fair concert lineup, including a Fort Drum rock band. Avalanche, the 10th Mountain Division’s rock group, will play Chevy Court on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 1 p.m. The foursome, stationed at Fort Drum and known for concerts at schools, military events and other places, performs a variety of genres spanning different decades.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#State Fair#Rodgers And Hammerstein#Music And Lyrics#The Rev#Performing#The Rev Theatre Company#Producing Artistic
14850.com

Grand opening: Smiley’s Mini Mart at Rogan’s Corner is now open

The convenience store and gas station at Rogan’s Corner on Ithaca’s South Hill has reopened as Smiley’s Mini Mart, a few weeks after the Dandy Mini Mart at that location closed. The decades-old convenience store was taken over by Dandy, a family-owned chain of gas stations and mini marts, just four years ago.
ITHACA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
localsyr.com

Last time we see this in 2022 occurs Friday evening

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-The last 8 o’clock sunset signals the beginning of the NYS Fair and the unofficial end of summer. Soak in the later sunshine while you can. After Friday, August 19, we won’t have another 8 p.m. sunset until April 26, 2023. Summer enthusiasts, we can’t leave...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Looking ahead to primary elections, NYS Fair this week (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 22)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 76; Low: 65. More thunderstorms possible. See the 5-day forecast. SYRACUSE LATINO FESTIVAL RETURNS: The blaring sounds of brass trumpets, deep hums of bass guitars, quick beat of drums and tap of tambourines could be heard throughout Clinton Square Saturday by anyone who attended Syracuse’s Latino Festival, which celebrated a delayed 20-year anniversary after a multiyear hiatus. Read more and see a photo gallery. (Scott Schild photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
58K+
Followers
47K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy