Cazenovia couple to wed
The engagement of Mari Valonis (Dickson City, PA) and Jonny Haines (Sackets Harbor, N.Y.) residents of Cazenovia was announced on Aug. 11, 2022, during a trip to Cape May, N.J. with the Valonis family. Jonny asked for Mari’s hand in marriage while looking for sea glass at Sunset Beach and Mari accepted.
localsyr.com
DEC investigates death of goose outside Onondaga County sports bar
TOWN OF VAN BUREN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation tells NewsChannel 9 its law enforcement division is investigating the death of a goose on the lawn outside a sports bar and ice cream stand. The complaint was made by a woman who claims...
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy doesn’t deserve the spotlight (Your Letters)
Articles glossed over Portnoy’s treatment of women. It’s really distressing to me that Syracuse.com continues to post stories featuring Dave Portnoy (”Best pizza in Central NY? Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reveals his Syracuse, Utica rankings,” Aug. 19, 2022). Giving this individual any attention for so-called pizza expertise is a slap in the face to the brave women that came out to stand against him.
An Eerie Inside Look at a Dilapidated Upstate New York Girl Scout Camp
Nearly 30 years ago, the Girl Scouts of Rochester and Genesee Valley closed down its Camp Beechwood, however the structures of the former camp were left standing and have now become something of a spot for the curious and for thrill seekers. Situated between Syracuse and Rochester on Lake Ontario...
wxhc.com
Porchfest 22’ in Cortland Brings Community Together
Another successful Porchfest in Cortland! Porchefest 22′ brought many in the community together on a beautiful summer Sunday. The Van Hoesen neighborhood was filled with live music and many enjoying activities in support of 2 local programs. Goodwill donations and sponsorships for the event all go to benefit the...
localsyr.com
The ‘udderly’ famous milk bar opens in four days and a fan favorite is back!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The famous milk bar tap is returning to the New York State Fair, and this information will surely leave readers in a good mood. Keeping with tradition, fairgoers can stop on over to the Dairy Products Building, located on the corner of Onondaga Ave. and Niagara St., to receive a $0.25 cup of milk.
How to get to the 2022 New York State Fair: Maps, info for parking, Ubers, trains, buses, more
Headed to the New York State Fair this year? As usual, there are plenty of ways to get there, and lots of places to park your car if you’re driving. Drivers can park in the Orange, Brown, Pink and Gray lots, or the lot on Willis Avenue. See the map below for details.
Hidden camping gem found at Watkins Glen International
DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — If you’ve walked around the infield of the track at Watkins Glen International during NASCAR weekend you’ll see campers of every shape and size. One camper in particular tucked away behind other trailers is rather special, and quite literally one of a kind. The camper is a pull along trailer, not […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Paint recycling program launches in New York state
VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
‘Hulk’ star Lou Ferrigno named honorary Syracuse police officer
Syracuse, N.Y. — Champion bodybuilder and “The Incredible Hulk” star Lou Ferrigno was named an honorary Syracuse police officer Monday. The actor is in town to film his first horror movie, “The Hermit,” in which he plays a murderous, cannibalistic pig farmer. The 70-year-old actor...
Fort Drum rock band, more regional acts added to NYS Fair concert lineup
Half a dozen regional acts have been added to the New York State Fair concert lineup, including a Fort Drum rock band. Avalanche, the 10th Mountain Division’s rock group, will play Chevy Court on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 1 p.m. The foursome, stationed at Fort Drum and known for concerts at schools, military events and other places, performs a variety of genres spanning different decades.
Company news: Schylar Kurth, Kelly McCarthy and Ryan Segar hired by DiMarco, Abiusi & Pascarella
DiMarco, Abiusi & Pascarella announced three new hires. Schylar Kurth joined the firm as a staff accountant. He will focus on commercial and individual tax and accounting clients. He received his bachelor of science degree in accounting and master of science in information systems at Le Moyne College. He previously interned with the firm.
14850.com
Grand opening: Smiley’s Mini Mart at Rogan’s Corner is now open
The convenience store and gas station at Rogan’s Corner on Ithaca’s South Hill has reopened as Smiley’s Mini Mart, a few weeks after the Dandy Mini Mart at that location closed. The decades-old convenience store was taken over by Dandy, a family-owned chain of gas stations and mini marts, just four years ago.
newyorkupstate.com
New York State Fair adds Celtic rock band and American Idol winner to 2022 concert lineup
The New York State Fair has added two more artists to the 2022 concert lineup -- an Irish punk band and a recent “American Idol” winner. The Prodigals will perform at Chevy Court on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 1 p.m. Noah Thompson, who won season 20 of “American...
Section III football players poll: Which teammate has the messiest locker?
Cicero, N.Y. — Section III high school football players will have a lot on their minds as they try to earn spots in their teams’ lineups this summer and fall. So who can blame some players if housekeeping is at the bottom of their priority lists?
How a Syracuse institution diversified its management – and what that can teach us
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The YMCA of Central New York has pulled off a feat that businesses and nonprofits around the country are struggling to do: Create a diverse leadership team that looks like the people they serve. In the past few years, the Y has zeroed in on bringing people...
Company news: SUNY Oswego’s Indu Rasika Churchill recognized with Provost’s Award
Indu Rasika Churchill of the State University College at Oswego mathematics faculty recently earned the Provost’s Award for Scholarly and Creative Activity, which recognizes a junior faculty member, in this case a “rising star” in the words of her nominator. “We have a brilliant rising star among...
localsyr.com
Last time we see this in 2022 occurs Friday evening
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-The last 8 o’clock sunset signals the beginning of the NYS Fair and the unofficial end of summer. Soak in the later sunshine while you can. After Friday, August 19, we won’t have another 8 p.m. sunset until April 26, 2023. Summer enthusiasts, we can’t leave...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: August 14 – August 20
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. According to police, one month after a Fulton man was arrested on burglary and assault charges, he is also now facing murder and manslaughter charges after the 82-year-old victim died from his assault injuries. Full story here.
Looking ahead to primary elections, NYS Fair this week (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 22)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 76; Low: 65. More thunderstorms possible. See the 5-day forecast. SYRACUSE LATINO FESTIVAL RETURNS: The blaring sounds of brass trumpets, deep hums of bass guitars, quick beat of drums and tap of tambourines could be heard throughout Clinton Square Saturday by anyone who attended Syracuse’s Latino Festival, which celebrated a delayed 20-year anniversary after a multiyear hiatus. Read more and see a photo gallery. (Scott Schild photo)
