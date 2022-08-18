Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Twins' Byron Buxton sitting on Sunday
Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Buxton will move to the bench on Sunday with Gio Urshela starting at third base. Urshela will bat seventh versus right-hander Kohei Arihara and the Rangers. numberFire's models project Urshela for 10.7...
Gio Urshela sent to Minnesota's bench on Saturday
Minnesota Twins infielder Gio Urshela is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Urshela will take a seat after Jose Miranda was moved to third base, Byron Buxton was named Saturday's designated hitter, and Nick Gordon was positioned in center field. Per Baseball Savant on 286 batted balls...
Sandy Leon catching for Twins on Sunday
Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Leon will catch for right-hander Joe Ryan on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kohei Arihara and the Rangers. Gary Sanchez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Leon for 7.0 FanDuel points...
Omar Narvaez catching for Milwaukee Monday
The Milwaukee Brewers will start Omar Narvaez at catcher for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Narvaez will handle home plate for Monday night's game against the Dodgers. He'll bat ninth while Victor Caratini sits. Narvaez has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 6.7 fantasy...
Max Muncy hitting sixth in Dodgers' Saturday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is starting in Saturday's contest against the Miami Marlins. Muncy will operate second base after Gavin Lux was left on the bench against Marlins' lefty Braxton Garrett. numberFire's models project Muncy to score 9.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,400.
Edmundo Sosa in Game 2 lineup Saturday for Cardinals
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa is starting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Sosa is getting the nod at shortstop, batting eighth in the order versus Mets starter David Peterson. Our models project Sosa for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1...
Andrew Knizner in Cardinals' Saturday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Knizner is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson. Our models project Knizner for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.3 RBI and 6.5 FanDuel points.
MLB Betting Guide: Tuesday 8/23/22
NumberFire has built comprehensive algorithms to pinpoint the bets with the highest probability of returning money – whether you are betting on the total, a runline, or moneyline. For those new to numberFire, we use a five-star system to show which bets you should be targeting on any given...
Sergio Alcantara sitting for Arizona on Sunday
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Sergio Alcantara is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Alcantara will move to the bench on Sunday with Ketel Marte starting at designated hitter. Marte will bat third versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Cardinals. numberFire's models project Marte for...
Tony Kemp leading off for Oakland on Saturday
Oakland Athletics utility-man Tony Kemp is starting in Saturday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Kemp will take over second base after Jonah Bride was rested versus their division competitors. In a matchup against Logan Gilbert, our models project Kemp to score 8.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
Tyler Nevin starting Saturday for Baltimore
Baltimore Orioles infielder Tyler Nevin is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Nevin is getting the nod at third base, batting eighth in the order versus Red Sox starter Michael Wacha. Our models project Nevin for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
Martin Maldonado catching for Houston Sunday
The Houston Astros will start Martin Maldonado at catcher for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Maldonado will bat ninth and take over at catcher Sunday while Christian Vazquez moves to the bench. Our models project Maldonado for 7.2 fantasy points in today's game. He has a $2,200 salary on...
Charlie Blackmon in Rockies' Saturday lineup
Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Blackmon is getting the nod at designated htiter, batting second in the order versus Giants starter Alex Cobb. Our models project Blackmon for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI and...
Seattle's Jake Lamb starting in right field on Saturday
Seattle Mariners utility-man Jake Lamb is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Lamb will man right field after Mitch Haniger was named Seattle's designated hitter, Jesse Winker was moved to left, and Sam Haggerty was left on the bench. In a matchup against right-hander James Kaprielian, our...
Bubba Thompson sitting for Rangers on Sunday
Texas Rangers outfielder Bubba Thompson is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Thompson will move to the bench on Sunday with Kole Calhoun starting in left field. Calhoun will bat seventh versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins. numberFire's models project Calhoun for 8.5...
William Contreras starting Saturday night for Braves
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Contreras is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus Astros starter Cristian Javier. Our models project Contreras for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
Curt Casali catching for Seattle on Sunday
Seattle Mariners catcher Curt Casali is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Casali will catch for right-hander Luis Castillo on Sunday and bat eighth versus left-hander JP Sears and Oakland. Cal Raleigh moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Casali for 8.6 FanDuel points on...
Jordan Luplow batting seventh for Diamondbacks on Sunday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Luplow is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Luplow will start in right field on Sunday and bat seventh versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Cardinals. Daulton Varsho moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Luplow for 8.5 FanDuel points...
Daulton Varsho sitting for Arizona on Sunday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Daulton Varsho is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Varsho will move to the bench on Sunday with Jordan Luplow starting in right field. Luplow will bat seventh versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Cardinals. numberFire's models project Luplow for...
Yandy Diaz in Rays' lineup on Saturday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Diaz is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Diaz is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting leadoff versus Royals starter Kris Bubic. Our models project Diaz for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 11.0 FanDuel...
