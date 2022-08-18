Read full article on original website
Harley Davidson
4d ago
props to the Man tho. it takes a STRONG STRONG STRONG 💪😎💯. MAN. to be able to Endure. that many Year's. and was innocent.
larry
4d ago
I hope and pray he wins millions and the people who stole his life go to prison
Man accused of killing Flint mother of 3 has prelim delayed
FLINT, MI – A man accused of killing a mother of three in a May 2021 shooting remains jailed without bond. Kenyatta Lee Walters Jr., 33, was scheduled to appear before Genesee District Court Judge Vikki Bayeh Haley Monday, Aug. 22, for a preliminary examination on single counts of first-degree premeditated murder, discharging a firearm at a building causing death, possession of a firearm by a felon, possessing of ammunition as a felon, carrying a concealed weapon and four counts of felony firearm.
deadlinedetroit.com
Metro Detroit Bank Robber Caught Hiding in Port-a-John Pleads Guilty
Charles Woolery may be better known for where he was caught hiding rather than what he did. The 52-year-old Inkster man robbed the Dearborn Federal Savings Bank at 14615 Ford Road on the afternoon of March 2, then got caught hiding in a Port-a-John. He pleaded guilty Monday. Authorities charged...
fox2detroit.com
Eastpointe Police find 1 lb of fentanyl plus cocaine and heroin
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Eastpointe Police Department said officers learned a Detroit man had been dealing fentanyl in the city. They served two search warrants and roughly one pound of fentanyl, crack cocaine, and heroin. Jonathan Lindsay, 28, was arrested last week in Detroit by Eastpointe Police after...
Michigan Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Dashea Lasal Thomas, 27, of Inkster, Michigan, pleaded guilty today to the distribution of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, Thomas admitted to selling approximately 24 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Huntington on November 6, 2019. Thomas further admitted to selling approximately 22 grams of methamphetamine to an informant on October 28, 2019, and approximately 4 grams of fentanyl to an informant on December 4, 2019, both times in Huntington.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit carjacking rise includes suspect trio as young as 11, police say
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit carjackings are up 40 percent compared to last year - and the ages of the kids doing them – have become unbelievable. On Monday, an 11-, 12-, and 14-year-old were arrested carjacking cars right off the lot at the Jefferson North Lot. "They think...
Drunk woman arrested on I-75 in Oakland County after trying to fight MSP trooper
A Michigan State Police trooper in Oakland County had his hands full on Sunday night when an intoxicated woman attempted to fight him on the shoulder of southbound I-75 in Independence Township.
fox2detroit.com
Oak Park man had unsecured loaded handgun with extended mag, police say
OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - State police arrested a Detroit man in his 20s and confiscated a loaded handgun from his car after he was pulled over for improper lane use. Michigan State Police also said the man showed signs of impairment after approaching the suspect vehicle. The traffic...
The Oakland Press
Trial scheduled for man accused in torture, murder of toddler
Trial is scheduled for an Oakland County man accused of torturing and killing his girlfriend’s child. Samual Lester Smart, 31, is charged with first-degree murder, torture and first-degree child abuse in the death of Trinity Chandler, 3. The little girl died Dec. 19, 2020 from blunt force trauma to the chest, as determined by the Genesee County Medical Examiner.
Teen fatally shot, suspect turns himself into police after reaching out to violence interrupter
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A 17-year-old boy is dead and another teen is in custody after a fatal shooting early Saturday in Ypsilanti Township. Deshawn Patterson, 17, was found fatally shot Aug. 20, in the 500 block of Hudson Street in Ypsilanti Township by deputies responding to a report of shots fired in the area, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.
WTOL-TV
Man accused of shooting girlfriend in Toledo hotel enters Alford plea
Dajuan Smith, charged with attempt to commit murder, withdrew his previous plea of not guilty. Smith allegedly shot his girlfriend and evaded arrest in March.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Bizarre’ Southfield chase ends with driver, woman thought to be kidnapped both hiding in trash cans
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Southfield police said a “very bizarre” chase ended with a driver and a woman previously thought to be a kidnapping victim both hiding from officers in separate garbage cans. Officials were called around 7:30 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 21) to the area of 8 Mile...
ClickOnDetroit.com
5-year-old boy dies after shooting on Oakfield Avenue in Detroit, officials say
DETROIT – Officials say that a 5-year-old boy has died after a shooting on Oakfield Avenue in Detroit. UPDATE: 5-year-old boy dies after shooting self in face while playing with gun in Detroit home. Police say the incident occurred in the 19700 block of Oakfield Avenue near Seven Mile...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Standoff with barricaded gunman ends on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A long standoff with a barricaded gunman came to an end Monday afternoon on Detroit’s west side, police said. The situation unfolded before noon Monday (Aug. 22) in the 8200 block of Pierson Street, according to authorities. The home is just west of Evergreen Road, between Tireman Avenue and Joy Road.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man killed during argument that led to shooting on Detroit’s west side, police say
DETROIT – A man was killed this weekend during an argument that escalated into a shooting on Detroit’s west side, police said. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 21) in the 8200 block of Pierson Street, near Evergreen Road and Tireman Avenue, according to authorities. Two...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Serial Metro Detroit airbag thieves caught in the act; 33 stolen parts found, Dearborn police say
DEARBORN, Mich. – A pair of serial Metro Detroit airbag thieves were caught in the act at a Dearborn hotel, and officials said they recovered 33 stolen airbags/steering wheels. Dearborn police said they recently began investigating a rise in airbag thefts across Metro Detroit. General Motors vehicles have been...
Detroit police looking for suspects who mowed man's lawn and then 'overpowered' him, took his wallet
The search is on for a pair of suspects who robbed a man after cutting his lawn. Detroit police officials say the suspects are known in the neighborhood for going door-to-door and cutting people’s lawns.
fox2detroit.com
Armed carjackers sought by Detroit police after stealing Chrysler 300
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a carjacking after an 18-year-old who had exited a gas station and got into his car was approached by two armed suspects that demanded his vehicle. One drove off in his car and the other got into a minivan and fled with...
Police were called to Jackson residence 82 times prior to fatal stabbing, records show
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Police were no strangers at the home where a man is accused of fatally stabbing a woman and severely injuring a man last spring. Police and emergency services have been called to the residence in the 2000 block of Carlton Boulevard a total of 82 times between 2018 and the present, according records of 911 calls obtained by MLive through Freedom of Information Act requests.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man shoots 12-year-old girl while trying to steal her shoes at Detroit park, police say
DETROIT – A man shot a 12-year-old girl while trying to steal her shoes at a Detroit park, officials said. Detroit police were called at 9:51 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 16) to a home in the 11600 block of Duchess Street. When they arrived, officers spoke to bystanders who said a 12-year-old girl had been taken to a nearby hospital after a shooting, according to authorities.
WATCH: Detroit pawn shop robbery suspect arrested hiding under porch, thanks to MSP chopper
Two people suspected of breaking into a pawn shop in Detroit late Saturday night are in custody, thanks to the help of a Michigan State Police helicopter.
