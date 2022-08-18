I must admit: Disney Pixar’s Cars is one of my favorite car movies. And while for most of you Lightning McQueen is the favorite character, for me Mater is the one that made the best impression. Sally is not very far off either, and, when we heard that Porsche is going to bring it to life, we were very happy. Our happiness didn’t last for too long and when the real-life Sally Special was officially unveiled it came with bad news: it was going to be a one-off model. So, the chances to see it in real life are pretty much impossible. And now even more than ever, as the Sally Special was auctioned this weekend for the amazing $3.6 million. That figure makes it the most expensive new Porsche ever sold at auction and puts it within the top 5 most expensive Porsches in the world!

BUYING CARS ・ 2 HOURS AGO