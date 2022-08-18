Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
This Modern Toyota 2000GT Will Haunt Your Dreams in the Best Way
Back in the late 1950s and early 1960s, Toyota was mostly known for building cars that were embarrassing to drive. The company made a name mostly because its cars were some of the cheapest on the market. But, while the road-going cars were nothing to write home about, Toyota’s racing division scored amazing results during the Japanese Grand Prix events in 1963 and 1964. With a history of more than 30 years now, Toyota wanted to enter an all-new segment and prove it can build cool sports cars. And, over the years it did. Of course, it’s easy to think about names like the Celica or the Supra, but it all started back in 1965 when the 2000GT was first presented.
Top Speed
Porsche Thinks Hydrogen Could Be The Secret To Future Performance Cars
Once upon a time, about 15 years ago, hydrogen fuel was thought to be the future. The Honda Clarity was first launched in 2007 and was the first modern mass-market hydrogen fuel-cell car and was eventually followed by the Toyota Mirai. Even Lamborghini has been debating when to incorporate which...
Top Speed
Land Rover Takes Aim at the Bentley Bentayga with the Range Rover Carmel Edition
Range Rover is showing off its latest ultra-luxury SV trim in this latest Carmel Edition. Fully loaded for starters, the Carmel edition shows what’s possible through the Special Vehicles division in terms of customization and exclusivity. Though that specialness comes at a cost of around $345,000.
Top Speed
Hennessey’s Venom F5 Roadster is a $3 Million Testament to American Performance
Back in 2021 during Monterey Car Week, Hennessey revealed the F5 Coupe - a supercar limited to just 24 units with a price of over $2 million and a promise of becoming the world’s fastest supercar. While we are still waiting for the F5 to pass the 300-mph barrier as promised, the tuner wowed the world with the F5 Roadster. Just as powerful as the coupe, the Roadster will be limited to 30 units and will be a little bit more expensive. It also promises it will become the fastest roadster in the world.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Top Speed
This Chinese Scooter Is A Kawasaki Ninja H2 Clone No One Saw Coming
Just when we thought Chinese clones couldn’t get any more disturbing, SYM has taken the wraps off its MMBCU scooter which looks inspired by a…wait for it..Kawasaki Ninja H2! Now, there’s no supercharger here (just imagine!), but if you look past the design, the scooter actually seems quite capable. Let’s take a look.
Top Speed
The Mansory Algorithmic Fade is the Most Flamboyant and Brutal AMG G63 Ever
This is not the first time Mansory has impressed us with a unique Mercedes-AMG G63. At the beginning of 2022, it created a one-off edition for a customer in UAE that opted for the same "Algorithmic Fade" painting process. Its new creation is also specially developed on request for a special client, and it is impressive both on the outside and on the inside, but mostly under the hood.
Top Speed
The Shelby Mustang GT500 Code Red Is A 1,300HP Beast With a Major Limitation
Last week we got the first rumors about the launch of a 1,300-horsepower Code Red package for the current Shelby GT500. It seems that Shelby only needed a few days to confirm those rumors, as today we got the official details the GT500 Code Red. If the name sounds familiar is because Shelby used it for the first time back in 2008 when it revealed the first Code Red package for the GT500. Production for this generation will be limited to only 30 units - 10 for each GT500 production years, but the bad news is that the Code Red is not street legal.
Top Speed
Here’s Your Chance To Own The World’s Fastest Motorcycle (From The ‘80s)
The “World’s Fastest Motorcycle” is a prestigious title and almost every leading manufacturer has contested it at some point. While everyone’s aware of Suzuki and Kawasaki’s rich history in this context, not many know it was Honda’s VFR1000R that redefined the contest way before its other rivals.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Top Speed
This Old 240 Wagon is Proof that Old Volvos Were Built Like Tanks
While there are many reasons as to why someone would abandon a car, there are also plenty of reasons to restore one to its former glory. You’ve heard the saying “you can’t keep a good car down” and this goes double for old Volvos. The things are built like tanks and in the case of this 1991 Volvo 240, they also look like tanks. This one has been sitting, exposed to the elements, for over 15 years, and it almost looks like an inseparable part of the overgrown scenery. The detailing specialists at AMMO NYC love challenges and this boxy Swede is happy to oblige.
Top Speed
The Lamborghini Urus Performante - The Last Chance to Enjoy Unadulterated Performance?
Lamborghini chose Monterey Car Week as a venue to unveil its latest creation and a more potent interpretation of its "super SUV". It’s called the Lamborghini Urus Performante, and it’s an SUV that continues to convince the world that it’s actually a supercar on stilts. It’s also only the third vehicle to be given the Performante badge, with the other two being the Gallardo Spyder Performante and more recently, the Huracan Performante—both of which are roadsters.
Top Speed
Norton Motorcycles Sets Eyes On The Streets Rather Than The Racetrack
Norton Motorcycles has had a roller-coaster journey in the industry. What started off with highs such as the first-ever Isle Of Man TT win (in 1907) and a special place in the hearts of racing fans, came to a wretched low courtesy of multiple ownership changes and financial woes in the early 2000s.
Top Speed
Does it Get Any Better than a 510-HP Type 964 Porsche 911 from Singer?
For decades, the air-cooled Porsche 911 has held a place in the hearts of nearly every enthusiast. With clean lines, responsive throttle and steering, and a driving experience unlike any other, cars like the 930 and 964 generations of the iconic 911 have set the standard for classic car excellence. Now, filled to the brim with modern technology and performance, the 930 Turbo has been revived through restomod company Singer. The Turbo Study is Singer’s first reach into the 930 and 964 market, and with it should be reimagining the classic sports car experience.
Top Speed
The 911 Sally Special isn’t Just The Most Expensive New Porsche Ever Auctioned
I must admit: Disney Pixar’s Cars is one of my favorite car movies. And while for most of you Lightning McQueen is the favorite character, for me Mater is the one that made the best impression. Sally is not very far off either, and, when we heard that Porsche is going to bring it to life, we were very happy. Our happiness didn’t last for too long and when the real-life Sally Special was officially unveiled it came with bad news: it was going to be a one-off model. So, the chances to see it in real life are pretty much impossible. And now even more than ever, as the Sally Special was auctioned this weekend for the amazing $3.6 million. That figure makes it the most expensive new Porsche ever sold at auction and puts it within the top 5 most expensive Porsches in the world!
Top Speed
This $20,000 Corvette Kart Is Probably The Best Track Toy For Sale Right Now - gallery
Other modifications include the LED light bar and taillights that seem to be taken from a U-Haul trailer. C6 Corvettes were already quick, but remove hundreds of pounds, and you have yourself a true track monster.
Top Speed
The Czinger 21C V Max Could Put Koenigsegg in Check
In late 2020, Czinger Vehicles unveiled its first hypercar: the 21C. Built using generative software, 3D printing, and robot assembly, the 21C was designed with downforce in mind. Now, Czinger used "The Quail", A Motorsports Gathering, during Monterey Car Week to present a slightly modified 21C. Called 21C V Max. The new model comes with a few exterior updates and was engineered for the ultimate combined acceleration and top speed.
Top Speed
2012 Lexus LFA - Who Doesn’t Love a Gorgeous Lady in Red?
There are rumors suggesting that Lexus will bring the LFA back to its lineup, but a final decision is still far away. Until that will happen, and you will get to enjoy a new generation LFA, you can go ahead and buy one of the 500 units that are already on the market. There’s a gorgeous 2012 Lexus LFA, unit number 75, with only 7,300 miles on the odometer listed on Bring A Trailer with a current bid is $725,000, but with four more days left, it is very possible for the final price to go way over $1 million.
Top Speed
Acura is Going to Decimate Racing with the ARX-06 Race Car
2022 has been pretty impressive with the arrival of several LMDh race car prototypes from BMW, Porsche, and Cadillac. But now it is time for Acura to step up its game with the ARX-06 race car, which will debut at the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona. As a high-performance race car, the ARX-06 is powered by a hybrid powertrain, and the total output is 670 horsepower. It would be interesting to see how the race car performs in the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech GTP competition.
Top Speed
2022 2022 Kia Sorento - An Overall Winner Despite A Notable Flaw
It’s tough sledding in a midsized SUV market flooded with several options, but the Kia Sorento holds its own. Its shares positive attributes with its larger sibling, the Kia Telluride. The Sorento is primarily geared towards those who don’t consistently haul passengers in the third row or need as much cargo space.
Top Speed
The CFMoto 700 CL-X ADV Aims To Solve All Your Touring Needs
In recent years, CFMoto has expanded its footprint from Asian markets to European and most recently, American markets with a rather capable crop of easy-on-the-pocket motorcycles. Making things better, the company is on course to add the 700 CL-X ADV to its lineup which comes knee-deep in potential. How exactly?...
Top Speed
Watch McLaren Designers Experience a Bugatti Chiron For the First Time
Popular car collector Manny Khoshbin invited two designers from McLaren to have a run in one of his Bugattis, and their impressions were very positive.
Comments / 0