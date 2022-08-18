ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

NBC San Diego

Clairemont Pediatric Dentist Accused of Unnecessary Procedures Apparently Closes Practice

A San Diego dentist accused of performing substandard and unneeded dental work on children has apparently closed his practice. NBC 7 Investigates first reported about the state accusation filed against Dr. Khuong Nguyen in February. Several patients complained to the state, saying he performed root canals and installed stainless steel crowns on baby teeth. At the time of our first report, he was still practicing at Clairemont Pediatric Dental.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego, CA
California State
California Health
San Diego, CA
NBC San Diego

Carbon Dioxide Shortage Forces Closure of Four City Pools

Four municipal pools in the city of San Diego will be temporarily closed beginning Monday as a result of a nationwide shortage of carbon dioxide, the county said Saturday. The shortage is due in large part to supply chain issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, San Diego County spokesman Jose Ysea said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Guaranteed Income Helps Ease Inflation Pressures for San Diego Families

San Diego's first guaranteed income program is a few months in, and it is already making a difference in many lives. One hundred and fifty families are receiving $500 a month with no strings attached. The families chosen for the guaranteed income program come from four specific neighborhoods: Encanto, Paradise Hills, San Ysidro and National City. All the families have a child under the age of 12 in the home.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

How can seniors stay cool this summer? Five tips to help beat the heat

August is Summer Sun Safety Month—and we're talking about more than just sunscreen (though it's important!). The San Diego region is known for its temperate climate, but to locals who have long since acclimated to the weather here, the summer heat can still be brutal. This is...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

KFMB could get flipped once more

Yet another radical change may soon be in sight for one of San Diego's biggest news sources, depending on the outcome of a titanic battle in Washington, D.C. between a controversial hedge fund owner and a group of labor unions and so-called public interest groups. The announcement of the sale...
SAN DIEGO, CA
celebsbar.com

Michael Tuck Dies: Former Los Angeles And San Diego News Anchorman Was 76

Michael Tuck, whose commanding on-air presence led to long news anchorman stints in San Diego and Los Angeles, died August 17 at 76 after a long battle with post-stroke complications, according to reports.Tuck worked at KGTV in San Diego before moving to KCBS in Los Angeles from 1990 to 2000 He then returned to San Diego, where he finished his career at KFMB and KUSI.He won multiple awards during his newscasting career, including 15 regional Emmys, four Golden Mike Awards, and the Sigma Delta Chi Distinguished Service Award.Tuck.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC San Diego

California Set to Roll Out Safety Standards for E-Bike Riders

As battery-powered bicycles grow in popularity, safety concerns are increasing too. "Some nights I'm walking around and see people going really fast without helmets," said Meghan Sil, a San Diego resident. "I have heard stories of young kids without a helmet, multiplying two or three on one bike,"...
NBC San Diego

Summer 2022: The Season of Air Travel Woes in San Diego. What's Next?

Air travel in the summer of 2022 has been a frustrating one for many passengers at San Diego International Airport. Delays, cancellations, and lost luggage are some complaints passengers lodged against airlines. On Thursday, a security breach at San Diego International Airport added to the record frustration. A passenger bypassed...
SAN DIEGO, CA

