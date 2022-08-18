Read full article on original website
Medical board disciplines San Diego doctor for signing COVID vaccine exemptions to patients he never treated
SAN DIEGO — The California Medical Board has disciplined San Diego doctor, Brian First, for signing COVID vaccine exemptions for two children who were not his patients. According to medical board documents, First must undergo a 60-day professional ethics course and reimburse the state $6,200 for investigating the issue.
San Diego Named on List of Top U.S. Cities with Greatest Risk for Disease-Carrying Pests
Heads up San Diego, the National Pest Management Association released its bi-annual Vector Sectors list of the top 12 U.S. cities with the greatest risk for increased pest pressure from vector pests for the remainder of summer and into fall and San Diego is on the list. With much of...
San Diego Area COVID Hospitalizations Increase by 10 to 311 in Latest Report
The number of people in San Diego County hospitalized with COVID-19 increased by 10 to 311, according to state data released Saturday. The number of those patients in intensive care increased by three to 36 and the number of available hospital beds increased by five to 265. San Diego County...
NBC San Diego
Clairemont Pediatric Dentist Accused of Unnecessary Procedures Apparently Closes Practice
A San Diego dentist accused of performing substandard and unneeded dental work on children has apparently closed his practice. NBC 7 Investigates first reported about the state accusation filed against Dr. Khuong Nguyen in February. Several patients complained to the state, saying he performed root canals and installed stainless steel crowns on baby teeth. At the time of our first report, he was still practicing at Clairemont Pediatric Dental.
asumag.com
University of California, San Diego, expects record high enrollment
The University of California, San Diego, is beginning its fall quarter this week with what’s expected to be record enrollment and lots of crowding on a campus that’s in the midst of one of the largest expansions in the school’s 59-year history. The San Diego Union-Tribune reports...
NBC San Diego
Carbon Dioxide Shortage Forces Closure of Four City Pools
Four municipal pools in the city of San Diego will be temporarily closed beginning Monday as a result of a nationwide shortage of carbon dioxide, the county said Saturday. The shortage is due in large part to supply chain issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, San Diego County spokesman Jose Ysea said.
San Diego student will receive full refund after squalor BLVD63 apartment
SAN DIEGO — On Friday, CBS 8 showed you a story of a San Diego Mesa College student who planned to move into an off campus apartment at BLVD63 apartments. But on move in day, Kaylie Herzberger was shocked to see greasy appliances, stained carpets and bugs inside the apartment.
San Diego County Reports 1,886 New COVID-19 Cases Over Last 3 Days
San Diego County’s Health and Human Services Agency reported 544 new COVID-19 cases Monday, 652 Sunday, 690 Saturday and five more deaths since last week. The new cases lifted the county’s cumulative coronavirus total to 906,755 since the pandemic began and the region’s death count now stands at 5,453.
NBC San Diego
Guaranteed Income Helps Ease Inflation Pressures for San Diego Families
San Diego's first guaranteed income program is a few months in, and it is already making a difference in many lives. One hundred and fifty families are receiving $500 a month with no strings attached. The families chosen for the guaranteed income program come from four specific neighborhoods: Encanto, Paradise Hills, San Ysidro and National City. All the families have a child under the age of 12 in the home.
MacKenzie Scott donates $1.1M to Junior Achievement of San Diego County
MacKenzie Scott, the world's richest woman and the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $1.1 million to the Junior Achievement of San Diego County.
sandiegocountynews.com
How can seniors stay cool this summer? Five tips to help beat the heat
August is Summer Sun Safety Month—and we’re talking about more than just sunscreen (though it’s important!). The San Diego region is known for its temperate climate, but to locals who have long since acclimated to the weather here, the summer heat can still be brutal. This is...
San Diego County offers program where people can dispose unwanted batteries
Here in California, batteries are considered hazardous waste and have to be disposed of in a hazardous waste facility.
San Diego weekly Reader
KFMB could get flipped once more
Yet another radical change may soon be in sight for one of San Diego's biggest news sources, depending on the outcome of a titanic battle in Washington, D.C. between a controversial hedge fund owner and a group of labor unions and so-called public interest groups. The announcement of the sale...
Jailed Ponzi Schemer Gina Champion-Cain Being Sued for Divorce in San Diego
Steve Cain filed for divorce in April, citing “irreconcilable differences” in his San Diego Superior Court petition. Except for the length of the marriage — their 32nd anniversary was last week — and the fact no children are involved, the filing is unremarkable. But his wife’s name makes the case compelling.
First Operational Anti-Missile Laser Installed on San Diego-Based Destroyer
Lockheed Martin has installed the first operational anti-missile laser aboard a San Diego-based destroyer for testing over the coming year. The HELIOS laser was installed on the USS Preble and integrated with its sophisticated Aegis radar and fire-control system during maintenance at Naval Base San Diego. Lockheed Martin describes the...
celebsbar.com
Michael Tuck Dies: Former Los Angeles And San Diego News Anchorman Was 76
Michael Tuck, whose commanding on-air presence led to long news anchorman stints in San Diego and Los Angeles, died August 17 at 76 after a long battle with post-stroke complications, according to reports.Tuck worked at KGTV in San Diego before moving to KCBS in Los Angeles from 1990 to 2000 He then returned to San Diego, where he finished his career at KFMB and KUSI.He won multiple awards during his newscasting career, including 15 regional Emmys, four Golden Mike Awards, and the Sigma Delta Chi Distinguished Service Award.Tuck.
NBC San Diego
Have Your Cake and Eat it Too: Here's How to Get a Free Bundt in San Diego on Sept. 1
Who can say no to the taste of a buttery, sweet, and moist slice of birthday cake? And, to make it even more delicious, it’s free!. Even if Sept. 1 is not your birthday, you can still grab a free slice, because Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving out free mini cakes to celebrate their birthday.
Judge throws out $85M award over San Diego County custody death
A federal judge has thrown out an $85 million lawsuit award over the death of a Southern California man who was beaten, hogtied and shocked with a stun gun by sheriff’s deputies in 2015.
NBC San Diego
California Set to Roll Out Safety Standards for E-Bike Riders
As battery-powered bicycles grow in popularity, safety concerns are increasing too. “Some nights I’m walking around and see people going really fast without helmets,” said Meghan Sil, a San Diego resident. “I have heard stories of young kids without a helmet, multiplying two or three on one bike,”...
NBC San Diego
Summer 2022: The Season of Air Travel Woes in San Diego. What's Next?
Air travel in the summer of 2022 has been a frustrating one for many passengers at San Diego International Airport. Delays, cancellations, and lost luggage are some complaints passengers lodged against airlines. On Thursday, a security breach at San Diego International Airport added to the record frustration. A passenger bypassed...
