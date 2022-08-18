Read full article on original website
CNET
Clean the Gunk Out of Your Keurig to Make It Brew Better
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. It's inevitable that your Keurig will accumulate gunk over time, especially if you're brewing with it morning after morning. The brewing system, drip trays and water tanks all require frequent love and attention. Even the exterior of your machine will gather unsavory stains, fingerprints and other marks of grime.
architecturaldigest.com
How to Clean a Keurig—All You Need Is 30 Minutes and White Vinegar
Chances are when you think about a cup of jo, the focus is on the need for caffeine, not on how to clean a Keurig coffee maker. Perhaps, one of the reason’s you got the machine is so you don’t have to worry about cleaning a classic coffee maker, but that doesn’t mean that you can neglect the K-Cup. Yes, one of the perks of a Keurig is that it’s a quick solution to jumping into the day or avoiding a midday slump, but you still need to take care of your caffeine hero. Don’t wait until your cup of coffee tastes off or you notice buildup every time you open your Keurig machine.
How to clean a coffee maker with vinegar
Here's how to clean a coffee maker with vinegar in under an hour
The 5 best dishwashers for sparkling cutlery, glasses, and dinnerware
We talked to experts and spent hours researching dishwashers from Bosch, Miele, GE, Frigidaire, and more. These are the best dishwashers in 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
No Credit Score, No Problem. Here are Graham Stephan's Top Credit Cards for Beginners
Trying to build credit for the first time? Here's help.
Gen Z: 5 Ways To Take the Guilt Out of Buying Your Daily Coffee
Indulging in a daily cup of coffee -- and not making it at home -- isn't the cheapest habit. It's actually one of the most financially shamed practices, with money experts and regular Joes alike...
Price of pint of milk goes past £1 threshold for first time ever
As the cost of living crisis continues to take its effect in the UK, many families will worry about the cost of petrol, energy, and even just the basic necessities going into the winter. Unfortunately, the price hikes are not stopping, and for the first time ever the price of...
reviewed.com
Will these reusable produce bags make your groceries last longer?
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. The more we notice the mounting effects of climate change, the more we try to adapt our lifestyles to fight them. That's part of what attracted us to Bee's Wrap Reusable...
cntraveler.com
Stojo’s Collapsible Travel Cup Fits in My Jacket Pocket
All products featured on Condé Nast Traveler are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s the party trick that no one asks for, but everyone loves. I fish out what looks like a silicone disk...
This Retro Breakfast Station Is The Only Device You’ll Need Each Morning
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Living in a Brooklyn apartment means that I need to conserve as much space as I possibly can. This is especially the case in the kitchen, where there just isn’t enough countertop space or cabinets to store all the appliances that I might want to own. While I may live in a shoebox, that certainly doesn’t mean I want to live without the kitchen appliances that are most vital to me: the toaster and the coffee maker. Nostalgia allowed me to have both without...
CNET
Give Your Keurig the De-Gunking It Desperately Needs: 5 Simple Steps
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. A Keurig will inevitably accumulate gunk, especially if you're brewing with it on a daily basis. Over time, mineral buildup can detract from its performance -- and if enough of that grime reaches the machine's inner workings, your Keurig might stop running altogether.
