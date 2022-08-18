Read full article on original website
‘It was not suicide’: Son of woman found hanged and burned in LA’s Griffith Park hits back at police
On 9 August, at around 12.30pm, authorities from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) found a body engulfed in flames and hanging from a tree in Griffith Park.It was the body of a woman who was found northeast of the Griffith Observatory, near a carousel and the Los Angeles Zoo, said the LAPD.“There are no indicators of foul play,” said detective Michael Ventura, who added that there were no indications to suggest that someone committed an act against her will.The LAFD (Los Angeles Fire Department) arrived at the scene, and were in charge of locating the human remains and extinguishing...
Meghan Markle’s First Show Premieres on Spotify
Meghan Markle deconstructs the history of societal stereotypes about women in “Archetypes,” her first show for Spotify, which premiered Tuesday. The debut episode of “Archetypes” features Serena Williams, who recently announced her plans to retire from pro tennis, and UC Berkeley Prof. Laura Cray. Next week’s episode will feature a conversation with Mariah Carey. The Duchess of Sussex’s weekly podcast is available exclusively on Spotify worldwide. “Archetypes” is the first series to land on Spotify under the streaming service’s exclusive deal with Markle and Prince Harry’s Archewell Audio — inked in December 2020. In the series, Markle will have “uncensored conversations” with guests...
Santa Clarita Football Season Returns; How Did Your School Do?
After months of relaxing and teams preparing bodies for the new season, Santa Clarita football returned to action this past weekend. For the first time in Santa Clarita football history, a new varsity team made their debut, making a grand total of seven teams in the Foothill League. Castaic v....
"Sesame Street" Fans Expressed Outrage On Social Media After HBO Max Included Episodes Of The Series As Part Of Its Purge
B is for bye. And M is for mad. The decision by HBO Max to remove roughly 200 episodes of Sesame Street from its platform sparked outrage from many viewers on social media Friday as the series became the latest victim of the streaming platform's purge to make room for other content as it merges with Discovery+ by summer 2023.
