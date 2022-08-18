ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

life is great
4d ago

I heard the construction crew put signs up wrong which would make sense cuz the driver wasn't charged. don't know if it's true or not.

WNBF News Radio 1290

New York State Police Identify Body Found In Morris

On Thursday, August 11, 2022, New York State Police announced that the body of a woman had been found in a remote area in the town of Morris. According to New York State Police in Sidney, the human remains belonged to an adult female who stood between 4'9" and 4'11" in height. The woman was wearing Adidas jogging pants, a pink tank top, a lightweight black jacket with a pink zipper, and Carolina brand boots. Also found with the remains were a silver adjustable ring with a heart and a gold chain necklace were also found.
MORRIS, NY
WETM 18 News

Teen arrested for handgun possession in Chemung County

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — A missing teen from Virginia has been found and another teen has been arrested on weapons charges after deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle parked behind a Bryne Dairy. […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

18 year old killed in car vs. Pedestrian

Update: An earlier version title this as a hit and run incident. My apologies, we had multiple press releases from NYSP at the same time. TIOGA COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH)On August 21, 2022, at approximately 10:20 p.m., New York State Police at Owego responded to a report of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian on State […]
BARTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Two arrested for burglaries in Veteran

VETERAN, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people have been arrested for multiple burglaries in Chemung County last week. Bradley Smith (34) of Alpine and Tiffany Doan (36) from Odessa were arrested by New York State Police on August 19, 2022. According to police, the two were involved in two burglaries in the Town of Veteran, reported […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

NYSP: Woman leaves store without paying for items

A Cortland woman was arrested on Thursday after she left a store without paying for electronic and houseware items worth over $1,000, according to a New York State Police (NYSP) report. NYSP was dispatched to Target on Catherwood Road in the Village of Lansing. A trooper was assisted by Tompkins...
CORTLAND, NY
NewsChannel 36

Reported Stabbing on North Meadow Street in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Ithaca Police are investigating a stabbing incident on North Meadow St. in Ithaca. According to IPD, on August 17th at around 6:20 PM, officers were called to the 400 block of North Meadow Street. Officers learned that a delivery person was stabbed in the left shoulder. IPD says the injury is non life-threatening.
ITHACA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Need a Passport? Head to the Broome County Passport Fair

If you're planning any sort of travel in the near future and need a passport, you should make plans to attend the Broome County Passport Fair on Thursday, September 15. The Broome County Passport Fair will be held at the Chenango Town Hall on State Route 12 in Binghamton from from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.. Note that this Passport Fair will be by appointment only. If you'd like to schedule an appointment, you can do that here.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Cortland woman arrested for leaving infant alone in car

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – On August 14th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Price Chopper on Route 13 in Cortlandville for a welfare check. According to law enforcement, they found an infant child who had been left alone in a car for an extended period of time. An investigation determined that […]
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Former Danby Fire Chief passes away

DANBY, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities in Tompkins County are mourning the loss of a firefighter. The Danby Volunteer Fire Company says Jack Baker has died. Baker joined the fire company in 1967. In the ’70s, he served as chief. Baker was 80 years old. To read his full...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Day Hollow Animal Hospital has the business spotlight for August

On Aug. 10, the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce officially recognized Day Hollow Animal Hospital as the August 2022 “Spotlight on Business.”. This recognition puts a spotlight on Dr. Alicia Bocek, who was born in Binghamton, N.Y. She attended Binghamton University and graduated with a BS in Biology in 2002. Dr. Bocek then attended St. George’s University in Grenada, West Indies, where she received her DVM in 2007.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
