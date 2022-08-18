Read full article on original website
life is great
4d ago
I heard the construction crew put signs up wrong which would make sense cuz the driver wasn't charged. don't know if it's true or not.
Reply(2)
2
Related
Man drowns in Otsego County river
A man has reportedly drowned in a river in Otsego County. The Otsego County Sheriff's Office said Brian Walley, 43, of Walton, was canoeing with family at the time.
Mystery solved: Human remains of woman found in upstate New York identified
Otsego County, N.Y. — Human remains found in a remote part of Upstate New York have been identified, troopers announced Friday. The woman was identified as 38-year-old Laura L. Rous of Otego in Otsego County, according to a news release by State Police. Otego is a town of 3,100 people southwest of Oneonta.
Human remains in Morris identified
Two weeks ago, the New York State Police at Oneonta found human remains in a remote area in the town of Morris. On Friday, August 19th, those remains were identified.
New York State Police Identify Body Found In Morris
On Thursday, August 11, 2022, New York State Police announced that the body of a woman had been found in a remote area in the town of Morris. According to New York State Police in Sidney, the human remains belonged to an adult female who stood between 4'9" and 4'11" in height. The woman was wearing Adidas jogging pants, a pink tank top, a lightweight black jacket with a pink zipper, and Carolina brand boots. Also found with the remains were a silver adjustable ring with a heart and a gold chain necklace were also found.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
After Four Months, No Arrests in Shooting Death of Aliza Spencer
Silence continues to surround the investigation into the April killing of a 12-year-old Binghamton girl who was shot while walking near her home. Aliza Spencer died after she was wounded near the intersection of Bigelow and Chamberlain streets on the East Side. Binghamton police said the shooting occurred shortly after...
Teen arrested for handgun possession in Chemung County
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — A missing teen from Virginia has been found and another teen has been arrested on weapons charges after deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle parked behind a Bryne Dairy. […]
18 year old killed in car vs. Pedestrian
Update: An earlier version title this as a hit and run incident. My apologies, we had multiple press releases from NYSP at the same time. TIOGA COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH)On August 21, 2022, at approximately 10:20 p.m., New York State Police at Owego responded to a report of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian on State […]
Man Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle in Tioga County
Authorities say an 18-year-old pedestrian was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in western Tioga County. According to New York State Police, troopers were sent to Route 17C in the town of Barton around 10:20 p.m. Saturday. Personnel from the Waverly-Barton Fire Department and Greater Valley Emergency Medical...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two arrested for burglaries in Veteran
VETERAN, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people have been arrested for multiple burglaries in Chemung County last week. Bradley Smith (34) of Alpine and Tiffany Doan (36) from Odessa were arrested by New York State Police on August 19, 2022. According to police, the two were involved in two burglaries in the Town of Veteran, reported […]
cortlandvoice.com
NYSP: Woman leaves store without paying for items
A Cortland woman was arrested on Thursday after she left a store without paying for electronic and houseware items worth over $1,000, according to a New York State Police (NYSP) report. NYSP was dispatched to Target on Catherwood Road in the Village of Lansing. A trooper was assisted by Tompkins...
Cortland woman arrested for Grand Theft from Target
A Cortland County woman has been arrested for stealing more than a thousand dollars worth of merchandise from the Target in Lansing.
Cortland County woman arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child
Officers found that Danielle Webster, 23, was involved in a physical altercation with two adult victims. The altercation took place in front of a child.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Latest numbers, August 22nd
The number of Broome County COVID-19 cases remains well above 200 as we start the new week.
NewsChannel 36
Reported Stabbing on North Meadow Street in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Ithaca Police are investigating a stabbing incident on North Meadow St. in Ithaca. According to IPD, on August 17th at around 6:20 PM, officers were called to the 400 block of North Meadow Street. Officers learned that a delivery person was stabbed in the left shoulder. IPD says the injury is non life-threatening.
Need a Passport? Head to the Broome County Passport Fair
If you're planning any sort of travel in the near future and need a passport, you should make plans to attend the Broome County Passport Fair on Thursday, September 15. The Broome County Passport Fair will be held at the Chenango Town Hall on State Route 12 in Binghamton from from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.. Note that this Passport Fair will be by appointment only. If you'd like to schedule an appointment, you can do that here.
Shots fired at restaurant employee
Shots were fired at a local restaurant after an employee attempted to get license plate of people causing a disturbance last night.
Box Cutter and Bar Code Cases Clear Broome County Court
The Broome County District Attorney’s office says a Binghamton man is going to prison after pleaded guilty to Attempted Robbery while a Johnson City man will be incarcerated after pleading guilty to Grand Larceny in two separate cases handled by the Broome County Courts the week of August 15.
Cortland woman arrested for leaving infant alone in car
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – On August 14th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Price Chopper on Route 13 in Cortlandville for a welfare check. According to law enforcement, they found an infant child who had been left alone in a car for an extended period of time. An investigation determined that […]
whcuradio.com
Former Danby Fire Chief passes away
DANBY, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities in Tompkins County are mourning the loss of a firefighter. The Danby Volunteer Fire Company says Jack Baker has died. Baker joined the fire company in 1967. In the ’70s, he served as chief. Baker was 80 years old. To read his full...
owegopennysaver.com
Day Hollow Animal Hospital has the business spotlight for August
On Aug. 10, the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce officially recognized Day Hollow Animal Hospital as the August 2022 “Spotlight on Business.”. This recognition puts a spotlight on Dr. Alicia Bocek, who was born in Binghamton, N.Y. She attended Binghamton University and graduated with a BS in Biology in 2002. Dr. Bocek then attended St. George’s University in Grenada, West Indies, where she received her DVM in 2007.
WNBF News Radio 1290
Binghamton, NY
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3