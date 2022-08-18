The hype around the Ethereum network had built up following the announcement that the Merge was scheduled to take place on September 15th if everything went according to plan. The price of ETH had seen a massive run-up off the back of the news, seeing it touch above $2,000, albeit briefly. However, as the weeks have passed, the hype around the Merge has begun to die down as people get used to it, causing the price of ETH to slide.

