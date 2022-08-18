Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Crypto Market Cap Falls To $1 Trillion After Bitcoin Takes A Blow
The 2022 bearish trend is still pushing many crypto prices below expected marks. The market also spiked a few times amid the raging crypto winter in the last few months. But the pullbacks have persisted and continue to overthrow the short-lived rallies. Apart from companies closing up shops, downsizing staff,...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Witnesses Sharp Sell-Off – Further Volatility On Chart?
Bitcoin price has witnessed a sharp fall over the 24 hours and the reason for the same is unknown. The coin witnessed excessive selling pressure causing price to dip by 9% in the past day. Most gains that Bitcoin secured in a week were lost due to the recent price...
NEWSBTC
Another Red Weekly Close For Bitcoin, Why A Rebound Is On The Horizon
Bitcoin had been able to break out of its red streak earlier in the year after making 11 consecutive red weekly closes. With the market recovery, the digital asset had begun to return some green weekly closes. That is until the market correction, and bitcoin lost about $4,000 off the top of its value. This resulted in a weekly close for the prior week, and even though it looked like a recovery might be on the horizon, bitcoin has recorded another red weekly close.
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Recovery Faces Hurdle, Why 100 SMA Presents Resistance
Bitcoin found support near $20,750 against the US Dollar. BTC is correcting gains, but it is facing resistance near $21,500 and the 100 hourly SMA. Bitcoin found support near the $20,750 after a strong decline. The price is now trading below the $21,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving...
RELATED PEOPLE
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Lost 20% Weekly, What’s The Key Support Now?
Ethereum price has witnessed a tough time lately, the altcoin logged heavy losses over the past one week. Broader market weakness could be blamed for the coin’s current price momentum. Bitcoin slid on its chart and was trading at $21,000 at the time of writing. Other altcoin also depreciated...
NEWSBTC
Why Crypto Could Heading For A Retest Of The Summer Lows
The crypto market has seen over today’s trading session as large cryptocurrencies retrace as much as 20% during the weekend. The near term seems likely to trend to the downside, at least until the end of the week, according to a group of experts. At the time of writing,...
NEWSBTC
Solana SOL Eyes Key Support At $31, Will It Survive The Next Leg Down?
Solana SOL trades below $35 against Tether (USDT) after flipping its support into resistance in recent weeks. The price of BTC failed to sustain its bullish structure as it breaks below key zones, this breakdown in prices affected other altcoins like Solana leaving investors confused as to where the market is headed.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Falls To A Key Resistance Level Of $21,000
There is a dramatic backward sliding movement from the number one cryptocurrency; Bitcoin has been shading off value consecutively for the past few days. The BTC price has gradually reached a trading level that cuts below the 200-weekly moving average (WMA). With its drastic trend in the south, the token has lost almost 9% of its value in the past 24 hours.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NEWSBTC
Cardano (ADA) Reclaims Strong Buy Territory – Here’s How
Cardano (ADA) was enjoying the uptrend last month. Following the price rally that insinuated a rise in the entire crypto market, crypto prices have nosedived again in the past week. ADA prices reaches buy zone. Cardano lost 18% the past week. ADA price drops 2.88% as of press time. After...
NEWSBTC
Fantom (FTM) Hit By Bearish Sentiment Despite Logging Over 300,000 Active Users
Fantom network was able to log more than 300,000 active weekly users which is a 4% decrease from the 325,000 users tracked the past week. Fantom treads the bearish route as negatively impacted by the crash of the crypto market. FTM social metrics down. Fantom records over 300,000 active weekly...
NEWSBTC
Keninah And VeChain Are Influencing Real-Life Situations Like Bitcoin
Although Bitcoin has not been able to match up with existing solutions in the cryptocurrency market, it remains the largest cryptocurrency based on several factors. Being the first cryptocurrency to launch puts Bitcoin in a position where it’s the entry point for newbies learning about cryptocurrency. Bitcoin is so easy to explain as a decentralised system for peer-to-peer transactions.
NEWSBTC
Uniglo (GLO) Presale Showing Organic Growth Similar to Solana (SOL) and Binance Coin (BNB) ICOs
A new cryptocurrency is making its rounds in the market – Uniglo (GLO). This new project is in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space that just started the first phase of its presale in mid-July. Since then, Uniglo has achieved impressive growth that is making many investors’ heads turn. And what makes this all the more impressive is that Uniglo’s growth has been completely organic during the initial month of its presale.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NEWSBTC
Why TRON And Quilvius Might Ascend To The Top Of The Crypto Market
One of the most significant reasons for the price value declines in the crypto trading market has been the selling pressure that stemmed from the absolute collapse of Terra (LUNA). Seeing a well-known and successful token lose most of its value during a market crash left plenty fearing for their...
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes On The Meme Coin Prize As New Token Takes On Dogecoin and Shiba Inu In 2022
The meme coin market has gone to the dogs. But cat-themed token Big Eyes Token is on a mission to change this. Meme coins have had an interesting history in the crypto market, with nearly a decade behind them after the launch of Dogecoin (DOGE) in 2013. However, the market has always found itself under scrutiny, with some in the crypto ecosystem criticising these tokens for their lack of utility and occasional divulsion into vapourware.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Plunges 21% In Last 7 Days, Drops Below $1,600
Ethereum (ETH) is down 20% in the last week and triggering a negative sentiment in the market. Ethereum stalls and fails to make a comeback in the last week. Additionally, Ethereum also didn’t make it to the $2,000 mark. The bears are trying to yank ETH price down and pin down the bulls.
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Bearish Weekly Close Suggests it’s Vulnerable For Bigger Decline
Bitcoin declined heavily below the $22,000 support zone against the US Dollar. BTC is correcting gains, but upsides might be limited above the $22,500 resistance. Bitcoin extended losses and declined below the $22,000 support. The price is now trading below the $22,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Slides To $1,500 As Hype Around Merge Dies Down
The hype around the Ethereum network had built up following the announcement that the Merge was scheduled to take place on September 15th if everything went according to plan. The price of ETH had seen a massive run-up off the back of the news, seeing it touch above $2,000, albeit briefly. However, as the weeks have passed, the hype around the Merge has begun to die down as people get used to it, causing the price of ETH to slide.
NEWSBTC
TA: Weekly Top 5 Crypto To Watch – BTC, ETH, BNB, TRB, EOS
The crypto market saw retracement across all boards with the crypto marketcap being rejected from its resistance of $1.2 trillion leaving top cryptos affected. This has led to market sentiments going back to bearish with many crypto assets sitting on the key support zone. Let us focus on the top 5 cryptos you should pay attention to this week.
NEWSBTC
Tamadoge Makes Noise – Is TAMA A Better Alternative To SOL?
Tamadoge (TAMA) is a new and exciting play-to-earn meme coin that is predicted to grow 10-fold in price. Tamadoge meme coin dubbed as better alternative to SOL. Solana (SOL) plummets as it loses the support of an ascending channel it is in and further invalidating its bullish thesis. The crypto...
NEWSBTC
WATCH: Daily Crypto Technical Analysis August 22, 2022: Bitcoin Price (BTCUSD)
Welcome to the first episode of NewsBTC’s all-new daily technical analysis videos. In the first episode, we are looking at Bitcoin price action using the weekly BTCUSD price chart. Specifically, this episode looks at Bitcoin’s “most profitable buy signal” in its entire history: the hash ribbons. In addition, we...
Comments / 0