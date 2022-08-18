Read full article on original website
Johnson County abortion vote holds steady with recount. One Kansas county still to finish
Johnson County finished its recount of Kansas’ landslide abortion vote Saturday, revealing no significant changes in outcome and affirming the county’s overwhelming support of state level abortion rights. The county’s canvass board convened Saturday morning to announce and certify the official results of the hand recount. Sedgwick County...
Kansas recount confirms landslide win for abortion rights, but highlights risk to democracy
Kansas reaffirmed its landslide vote to uphold abortion rights after election officials on Sunday finished a recount that never had any chance of changing the outcome but was sought by an election denier and anti-abortion activist advancing baseless allegations of fraud. The exercise instead delivered a second victory for opponents...
He calls lottery office thinking there’s a glitch — and learns he won Michigan jackpot
A 78-year-old recently signed into his Michigan Lottery account and saw a pending $751,265 jackpot prize. Surely there was a glitch, he recalled thinking. “I told my wife that something had to be going on with my account because of the balance it was showing,” William Chamberlain Jr. told lottery officials.
27-year-old man dies when car crashes into horse on Louisiana road, police say
A Louisiana man is dead after the vehicle he was riding in hit a horse over the weekend, authorities say. Deputies responded to the deadly crash just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, in the 1700 block of Duchamp Road, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office. The...
Man sets ex’s Louisiana house on fire while her daughters sleep, officials say
A man has been accused with setting his ex-girlfriend’s house on fire, Louisiana officials say. On the evening of Saturday, Aug. 20, Danielle Johnson, 38, intentionally started a fire at the front door of a house in the 4300 block of Billville Road, according to a Facebook post from the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal.
