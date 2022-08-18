ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Lassiter scores decisive goal, Inter Miami beats Toronto 2-1

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Ariel Lassiter scored a crucial goal in Inter Miami’s 2-1 victory over Toronto on Saturday. Lassiter’s goal came in the 44th minute to put Miami (10-10-6) on top 2-1. Damion Onandi Lowe assisted the goal. Miami also got one goal from Jean...
MLS
FOX Sports

Canada beats Finland 3-2 in OT for 19th world junior title

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Columbus Blue Jackets center Kent Johnson scored at 3:20 of three-on-three overtime to give Canada a 3-2 victory over Finland on Saturday night for its record-extending 19th world junior hockey title. Johnson tucked home his own rebound after Canada blew a two-goal lead in third...
NHL
FOX Sports

Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into next week’s U.S. Open, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

MLB odds: Use injuries to your advantage, buy these two teams now

I’m sure many of you are watching the New York Yankees carefully as they try to avoid a complete collapse to end the regular season. So for today’s lesson, let’s examine the biggest factor behind the loss of their stranglehold on the top seed in the American League.
MLB
FOX Sports

Grizzlies, Celtics interested in Kevin Durant trade

Kevin Durant remains a member of the Brooklyn Nets despite his June 30 trade request. The Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat have been frequently mentioned as potential suitors to acquire the 33-year-old star, whom Brooklyn has placed a steep price tag on. But a new report...
BROOKLYN, NY

