Free Things to Do This Weekend in Nashville, Tennessee!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Ravens Beat Titans 23-10 to Get 21st Preseason WinRavens RundownBaltimore, MD
Tennessee Pastor Calls out "Dangerous, Dishonest" Rhetoric from Sen. BlackburnAdvocate AndyTennessee State
A travel guide to Nashville, TennesseeCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerNashville, TN
FOX Sports
Edge hits the Canadian destroyer vs. Damian Priest in his first match in Toronto in nearly a decade
Edge took on the Judgment Day’s Damian Priest in what was the Rated R Superstar’s first match in his hometown of Toronto in nearly 10 years. Beth Phoenix came to his side when Judgment Day decided to step in.
WWE・
FOX Sports
Lassiter scores decisive goal, Inter Miami beats Toronto 2-1
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Ariel Lassiter scored a crucial goal in Inter Miami’s 2-1 victory over Toronto on Saturday. Lassiter’s goal came in the 44th minute to put Miami (10-10-6) on top 2-1. Damion Onandi Lowe assisted the goal. Miami also got one goal from Jean...
MLS・
HBCU NFL Report – preseason games of 8/18-22, 2022
Atlanta llnebacker Quinton Bell (#56, Prairie View A&M), brings down NY Jets running back Ty Johnson in action Monday night. The post HBCU NFL Report – preseason games of 8/18-22, 2022 appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NFL・
FOX Sports
Canada beats Finland 3-2 in OT for 19th world junior title
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Columbus Blue Jackets center Kent Johnson scored at 3:20 of three-on-three overtime to give Canada a 3-2 victory over Finland on Saturday night for its record-extending 19th world junior hockey title. Johnson tucked home his own rebound after Canada blew a two-goal lead in third...
NHL・
FOX Sports
Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati
MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into next week’s U.S. Open, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run...
FOX Sports
William Agada's volley in 31st minute gives Sporting KC an early lead
Sporting KC took an early lead over the Portland Timbers after William Agada scored off a failed clearance. This is four goals in four starts for Agada at Sporting KC.
FOX Sports
MLB odds: Use injuries to your advantage, buy these two teams now
I’m sure many of you are watching the New York Yankees carefully as they try to avoid a complete collapse to end the regular season. So for today’s lesson, let’s examine the biggest factor behind the loss of their stranglehold on the top seed in the American League.
MLB・
ABC to broadcast NCAA women's basketball tournament championship game for first time
For the first time since it acquired the rights to the NCAA women's basketball tournament, ABC will air the event's championship game in 2023.
Kevin Durant, Nets Agree to 'Move Forward With Partnership'
The Orlando Magic and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and The Magic Insider, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from Central Florida and beyond ...
Twitter Reacts to Lions Coachless Practice: Interesting or Pandering?
The reaction to the Lions practice led by players has been received well, but some believe the team is pandering for reality television.
FOX Sports
Grizzlies, Celtics interested in Kevin Durant trade
Kevin Durant remains a member of the Brooklyn Nets despite his June 30 trade request. The Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat have been frequently mentioned as potential suitors to acquire the 33-year-old star, whom Brooklyn has placed a steep price tag on. But a new report...
