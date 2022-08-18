Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Popular Burger Chain's Secret Menu Items For DogsLet's Eat LA
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First DatesLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Your People-Pleasing Summer Brunch Guide for Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Where To Go For The Freshest Oysters 1 Hour Drive From Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Pasadena's South Arroyo Neighborhood
South Arroyo Pasadena Residence Catching Sunlight Through the Leaves of a California OakDavid Clark. Nestled between South Pasadena, Eagle Rock and Highland Park resides the 91105 zip code of “The South Arroyo.” This 3.7 square mile area contains approximately 6,543 homes, 13,544 people, and some of the quietest park-like streets in California. Let me introduce you to the homes, estates, shops, trails, and real estate market of Pasadena’s 91105 South Arroyo.
Vandals deface multiple headstones at historic Long Beach cemetery
Julie Bartolotto was greeted with toppled headstones, smashed memorials and defaced photos when she walked around Long Beach's historic Sunnyside Cemetery on Saturday. "This is a place of respect and these headstones can't easily be recreated," said Bartolotto, the Executive Director at the city's Historical Society.She added that she was devasted and panicked as the nonprofit is just weeks away from putting on its highly anticipated 26-annual historical cemetery tour. Every year, the event draws thousands of people hoping to learn about Long Beach's pride and joy such as 1924 Southern California PGA Golf champion Dick Linares or Japanese internment survivors...
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First Dates
Imagine it’s a beautiful afternoon and you and your date are seated at one of the tables on Parker’s Lighthouse Restaurant patio in Long Beach. You notice that the restaurant staff is courteous and kind, and they greet every customer that enters with a warm smile.
Street takeover rolls right over ‘Botts’ Dots’ in Compton
An effort to stop street takeovers in Compton has hit a bump in the road. A series of hard rubber dots called “Botts’ Dots” were recently installed at the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Caldwell Street, but that didn’t stop several drivers from doing donuts as spectators watched around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The dots, which […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ventura County Pride Festival proud of diversity
VENTURA, Calif.-The Diversity Collective welcomed people to the Ventura County Pride Festival in Ventura's Plaza Park on Saturday. Diversity Collective Executive Director Tess Allen said, "We do this so that those who might not be out yet or might be questioning have a place to come and are embraced and held at high esteem, you The post Ventura County Pride Festival proud of diversity appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
theavtimes.com
Free dumping day on Oct. 8
LANCASTER – Waste Management in partnership with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will host a free dumping day for residents of unincorporated Los Angeles County communities in the Antelope Valley. Residents will be able to dump one ton of trash – including appliances and furniture — per household...
Water main break drenches residential street in Encino
An intersection in a residential neighborhood in Encino was blocked by fire crews Monday afternoon after a broken water main flooded the roadway. The break happened around 3:10 p.m. on the 5300 block of Andasol Avenue, according to Bryan Humphrey, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department. Video from Sky5 showed an LAFD fire […]
Where To Go For The Freshest Oysters 1 Hour Drive From Los Angeles
Fancy schmancy oyster bars with tasteless oysters and overpriced cocktails. The Jolly Oyster is the complete opposite of that. Finding a good oyster spot in your area and away from the tourist traps is hard.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What To Know About The 25 Community Fridges Now Operating Across LA County — From Giving To Receiving
It works like this: Anyone can drop food items off, or take what they need.
mitechnews.com
LA Paints 1 Million Square Feet Of Roads With Solar-Reflective Paint To Battle Climate Change
LOS ANGELES – It’s no secret by now that cities run hotter than the countryside: Fewer trees mean less shade, and concentrated human activity generates heat, which hard surfaces like pavement and parking lots absorb. To combat the so-called urban heat island effect, some cities have been retrofitting...
Sfvbj.com
Thousand Oaks Apartments Fetch $23 Million
YOLO East, a 45-unit multifamily property located in Thousand Oaks, has sold for $22.6 million, or $502,222 per unit. Berkadia Los Angeles Managing Director Adrienne Barr completed the sale on behalf of the seller, Santa Monica-based NUWI Capital Inc. “Buyers were attracted to the quality design and new construction, in...
LA And OC Will Feel Significant Temperature Increases From Climate Change
California is one of four states expected to see the largest increase in hot days. The other three are Texas, Arizona and Florida.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Los Angeles
Large Structure Fire in Downtown LA Prompts Smoke Odor Advisory
About 150 firefighters were working to tear down a massive structure fire in downtown LA Sunday morning. Just shortly after 3:50 a.m. firefighters responded to a call of a fire at 14th St. and Compton Ave. where a commercial building was engulfed in flames. Fire crews were working for several...
The Incredible ‘Black Restaurant Week’ Is Back In Los Angeles For A Fourth Year
Starting August 18 through August 28, from restaurants to food trucks, Black Restaurant Week is highlighting black-owned eats around Los Angeles. This movement was created by Warren Luckett, Falayn Ferrell, and Derek Robinson in 2016 to celebrate African-American, African, and Caribbean cuisine across the United States. “Our innovative approach to a restaurant week includes highlighting other aspects of culinary businesses including catering services, food trucks, and culinary products,” states Black Restaurant Week on their site. “This helps stimulates the local economy and presents full access to the Black culinary industry which is a key ingredient to the American culture.” Of course, this movement is more than just a week. The goal of this campaign is to highlight restaurants and businesses for Angelenos to support year-round. Whether you’re looking for a coffee spot, dessert, BBQ, soul food, Caribbean food―you have choices! So come hungry, and get ready to dine on some delicious food.
California Retail Store Bans Masks
Anyone wearing a mask has to set up an appointment to shop.
SoCal to see hot temps in some parts Tuesday, slight chance of thunderstorms in mountains, deserts
Southern California on Tuesday will see temperatures range from warm to hot as a chance of thunderstorms continues in the mountains and deserts.
vanlifewanderer.com
Portos Bakery: A Cuban Family’s American Dream Come True
Good food and family recipes create some of our earliest memories. For Rosa Porta, homemade cakes and a kitchen full of the smell of vanilla, cinnamon, and sugar held some of the most fond memories of her mother and her home country of Cuba. Today, Rosa’s children and grandchildren work...
2urbangirls.com
Compton street takeover solution fails miserably
COMPTON – The city of Compton caused a media frenzy when they rolled out Botts’ Dots in an effort to curb street takeovers plaguing the city. The media was out in full force to laud the city for spending $4,000 on the product designed to alert drivers they are veering out of their lane, but not typically to stop street takeovers. The city dispatched the newest member of the council, Andre Spicer, to provide quotes to the media despite him facing domestic violence allegations in a Compton courtroom the day after the story broke.
foxla.com
VIDEO: Street vendor attacked and carjacked by homeless man in Hancock Park
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a man who was caught on video punching a street vendor before stealing his van in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. The incident happened at the 700 block of South Rimpau Boulevard just south of Wilshire Boulevard...
boatlyfe.com
5 Best Lake Near Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, California is known for its glamorous movie stars, beaches, and lakes! You can find manmade and natural lakes here. There’s also a lot you and your crew can do for sports like paddle boarding, water skiing, and kayaking! All you need now is a guide to tell you which are the best lakes to go to. (Psst, we’re your guide!)
Comments / 0