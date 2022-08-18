ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Authorities Seize 3,550 Folds Of Heroin, Meth, $15K, Handgun; Trio Arrested

A multi-agency probe into the distribution of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin/fentanyl in the Atlantic and Ocean County areas resulted in three arrests. The investigation identified three residences – two in Mays Landing and one in Atlantic City - as being utilized by Khaadim Abdullah, 27, of Mays Landing, Yaniah Harmon, 21, also of Mays Landing, and Falerria Smith, 49, of Atlantic City, to store and distribute illegal narcotics.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Pair Charged In Jersey Shore Shooting Death: Prosecutor

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of an Ocean County resident in Asbury Park earlier this year, authorities said. Shakri A. Prince, 29, and Jaszhark A. Rogers, 35, both of Asbury Park, are each charged with first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, and related weapons offenses in connection with the death of Yahnie Patterson, 26, of Lakewood, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Three Charged with Drug Distribution and Weapons Offenses

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Narcotics Strike Force collaborated with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas-Monmouth/Ocean Post of Duty (HIDTA/MOPOD) Group 5, United States Drug Enforcement Administration Aviation Unit, United States Department of Homeland Security, New Jersey State Police – Trafficking Central Unit, New Jersey State Police Hamilton Barracks, Stafford Township Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit, Toms River Township Police Department, Berkeley Township Police Department Detective Bureau, Lakewood Township Police Department, Point Pleasant Borough Police Department, Lacey Township Detective Bureau, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, Atlantic County Prosecutor’s OfficeGang, Gun and Narcotics Task Force, Atlantic County SWAT, Hamilton Township Police Department, Atlantic City Police Department, and Atlantic City SWAT, to conduct an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin/fentanyl in the Atlantic and Ocean County areas. This cooperative, multi-agency investigation identified three residences – two in Mays Landing and one in Atlantic City – as being utilized by Khaadim Abdullah, 27, of Mays Landing, Yaniah Harmon, 21, also of Mays Landing, and Falerria Smith, 49, of Atlantic City, to store and distribute illegal narcotics.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Lakewood Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Ocean County, NJ
City
Lakewood Township, NJ
ocscanner.news

FREEHOLD: TWO ASBURY PARK MEN CHARGED WITH KILLING A LAKEWOOD MAN

Two men have been arrested and criminally charged in connection with the killing of an Ocean County resident in Asbury Park earlier this year, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Monday. Shakri A. Prince, 29, and Jaszhark A. Rogers, 35, both of Asbury Park, are each charged with first-degree...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Pair charged with killing 26-year-old man in Asbury Park, officials say

Two men were arrested and charged with killing a 26-year-old Ocean County man in Asbury Park earlier this year, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. The incident happened on June 18 on the 1200 block of Washington Avenue, the office said. When police arrived shortly after midnight, they found Yahnie Patterson, of Lakewood, in the road with a severe head injury. He was rushed to nearby Jersey Shore University Medical Center where he died from his injuries on June 21. The office did not say exactly how Patterson was killed.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
CBS Philly

Trenton police officer allegedly hid gang ties, planned assault on suspected informant

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- Prosecutors have charged a Trenton police officer with conspiring with gang members.The New Jersey acting attorney general says Rudy Lopez hid his gang connections and communicated with a Latin Kings member already in prison.They are accused of planning a retaliatory assault against a suspected informant.Prosecutors say Lopez lied on his job application when he denied that he was associated with gang members."Police officers who betray their oaths erode the public's trust in law enforcement, undermining the image of the vast majority of upstanding public servants who wear the badge and risk their lives to uphold the law," Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin said. "We expect our police officers to be above this kind of behavior, and those who engage in criminal conduct will be held accountable." The two-year veteran of the force is suspended without pay.
TRENTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#New Jersey State Prison#Firearm#Chrysler Town Country
NJ.com

Detectives probe N.J. bank robbery

Authorities on Monday afternoon were investigating a bank robbery at a Chase branch in Franklin Township, a spokesman for the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed. Few details were immediately available about the incident at a bank on Route 27, near Vliet Road. Detectives with the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office major crimes unit and Franklin police were investigating, according to prosecutor’s office Deputy Chief Frank Roman.
FRANKLIN, NJ
ocscanner.news

KEANSBURG: DRIVER OF STOLEN CAR LEADS MULTIPLE POLICE JURISDICTIONS ON CHASE

On 8/22/22 around 1:45AM Keansburg Police notified surrounding police agencies about a vehicle theft that just occurred in their jurisdiction. A short time later, Holmdel officers spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop it. The vehicle fled and was pursued through Holmdel, Hazlet, Keyport and Middletown. The driver ultimately crashed in Red Bank and ran from the scene. The suspect was located and arrested by Red Bank PD. He was identified as Kenneth Siriboe, age 18 of Keansburg. Siriboe was charged with numerous criminal offenses and was lodged in the Monmouth County Correction Institution.
KEANSBURG, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Sentenced To State Prison For Drugs, Handgun

BRICK – A Lakewood man has been sentenced to state prison after authorities seized several drugs and a handgun from his possession, officials said. Racole Muldrow, 38, has been sentenced to six years in New Jersey State Prison (NJSP) for previously pleading guilty to the charge of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute. He was also sentenced five years in NJSP with a five-year period of parole ineligibility for his guilty plea to being a Certain Person not to Possess a Firearm. The sentences will run concurrently.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
MyChesCo

13 Individuals Charged With Federal Drug Trafficking and Firearms Offenses

TRENTON, NJ — Thirteen individuals were charged on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, with various drug trafficking and firearms offenses arising from an investigation targeting unlawful activities in a northeast neighborhood in the city of Trenton, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Jamal Wilson, aka “Vill,” and Theodore Meekins, aka “Meech,”...
TRENTON, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

17-year-old shot to death in Irvington

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in Irvington, according to an Aug. 20 press release from the ECPO. On Friday, Aug. 19, at 10:10 p.m., police discovered the juvenile, whose name is not being...
IRVINGTON, NJ
ocscanner.news

HOLMDEL: FIGHT LEAVES ONE INJURED AND ONE JAILED

This morning at about 3:30 am, patrols responded to Robert’s Road for a report of a fight involving multiple male adults. Patrols located one male victim with superficial lacerations to the chest from an edged weapon, bite marks to the back and bruising to the face. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and released.
HOLMDEL, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy