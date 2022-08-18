Read full article on original website
Santa Clarita Radio
Driving Under The Influence Tops Santa Clarita Weekend Arrests
Driving under the influence remains at the top of Santa Clarita weekend arrests, according to official arrest records. Between Friday, Aug. 19 to Saturday, Aug. 20, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Newhall Area Office made 10 arrests, a decrease from last weekend’s 16, according to Santa Clarita weekend arrest logs.
signalscv.com
Canyon Country man arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
A Canyon Country man was arrested on suspicion of domestic abuse and leaving his wife with minor injuries on Friday, according to law enforcement. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received a call for service regarding a possible domestic violence incident on the 32500 block of Eagleset Avenue in Canyon Country, Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station, wrote in an email.
Santa Clarita Radio
‘Our Children Are Being Deceived To Death’: Santa Clarita Officials Educate Public On Dangers Of Fentanyl
A surge in fentanyl deaths across the nation has taken the lives of Santa Clarita Valley youth in recent months, prompting a press conference hosted by Action Drug Rehab, accompanied by Federal, County, and local leaders on Monday. The press conference took place just one day after National Fentanyl Awareness...
Man, woman arrested after attempting to kidnap baby at gunpoint in Long Beach, police say
A man and a woman are facing kidnapping charges after attempting to abduct a baby at gunpoint in Long Beach, authorities said.
1 killed, another injured in Palmdale crash
A person was killed and another was injured in a two-vehicle collision in Palmdale Monday.According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened in the 23000 block of East Avenue O around 1:20 p.m.Following the collision, one of the people involved was said to be trapped inside their vehicle and had to be rescued by Los Angeles County Fire Department units. That person was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.Another person involved was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. That person's identity was not immediately known.The cause of the collision was under investigation.
Santa Clarita Radio
Structure Fire Affects Athletic Club Near 5 Freeway In Newhall
A structure fire affected the Santa Clarita Athletic Club, located near the northbound 5 Freeway in Newhall early Sunday morning. At around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, first responders received reports of a fire in the Santa Clarita Athletic Club, located in the 24000 block of Wiley Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
thedowneypatriot.com
Innocent woman killed in police pursuit ID'd as Downey woman
DOWNEY — The man and woman who were killed in South Los Angeles when a motorist allegedly avoiding an attempted police traffic stop sped into an intersection and slammed into their vehicle were publicly identified Monday. Jamarae Keyes, 38, died from blunt force traumatic injuries, the coroner's office said....
foxla.com
Woman shot and killed in downtown LA, shooter flees on bike
A woman was shot and killed after an argument in downtown Los Angeles. Police say the shooter rode away on a bicycle.
2urbangirls.com
Speeding caused accident involving reality star
CALABASAS, Calif. – Reality television personality Scott Disick crashed his Lamborghini SUV in Calabasas over the weekend and suffered minor injuries, authorities said Monday. The crash was reported Sunday in the 25300 block of Prado De La Felicidad, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. “Deputies arrived...
onscene.tv
Woman Found Dead With a Gunshot Wound to The Back of The Head | Los Angeles
08.21.2022 | 6:00 AM | LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A woman in downtown Los Angeles was shot dead this morning by a man who fled the scene on a bicycle, authorities said. The shooting occurred shortly before 6 a.m. in the area of Seventh Street and Central Avenue, where the victim and suspect were arguing, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
oc-breeze.com
FBI Los Angeles announces results of Operation Cross Country XII
The FBI Los Angeles Division, in partnership with state and local agencies, identified and located nine potential human trafficking victims, including five adolescents during a nationwide effort, “Operation Cross Country”. The FBI-led initiative focused on identifying and locating victims of sex trafficking and investigating and arresting individuals and criminal enterprises involved in both child sex trafficking and human trafficking.
2urbangirls.com
LA homeowner kills man attempting to stab him
LOS ANGELES – A homeowner shot and killed a man who lunged at him with a knife while he was in the front yard of his Lincoln Heights home, police said Saturday. The suspect, a man approximately 30 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
Santa Clarita Radio
Woman Arrested For Drugs, Identity Theft
On Wednesday, a woman was arrested in Canyon Country for drugs and identity theft while a passenger was cited for drugs and let go. On Wednesday, deputies with the Summer Team were patrolling the 27100 block of Sierra Highway Canyon in Canyon Country when they noticed a vehicle parked at a shopping center of closed businesses, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Oxnard man arrested for possession of firearm
OXNARD, Calif. — The Oxnard Police Department responded to a call about a 27-year-old man in possession of a firearm near the 600 block of south A Street. Officers arrived to the scene, located the vehicle, and conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of south Oxnard Boulevard. Guillermo Vazquez was found in possession The post Oxnard man arrested for possession of firearm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SUV slams into Huntington Beach home in crash caught on surveillance video
Dramatic surveillance video shows an SUV slamming into a Huntington Beach home, where two people and a dog were inside.
California Retail Store Bans Masks
Anyone wearing a mask has to set up an appointment to shop.
signalscv.com
Deputies: Man identified in brawl with teen
After an approximately 50-year-old man and a teenager were captured brawling in a video posted to social media on Tuesday, sheriff’s officials on Thursday said they are still investigating the incident but that the man in the video has been identified. The video, which circulated on various social media...
Son sues Azusa for dad’s death allegedly by motorcycle officer
The son of a 67-year-old man who died after he was accidentally struck by a motorcycle allegedly driven by an on-duty Azusa police officer in January has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city. Plaintiff Kevin Li’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit seeks unspecified damages as well as compensation...
Santa Clarita Radio
Guide To Santa Clarita For Pet Owners
Many people who have pets consider them part of the household, and they become beloved members of the family. Naturally, when you are moving somewhere with your pets, you want to ensure it is an area that is safe, has plenty of facilities and resources for your pet, and will enable your whole family to enjoy a good quality of life.
Santa Clarita Radio
City Celebrates Groundbreaking Of West Creek Park Inclusive Play Area
The City of Santa Clarita held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new West Creek Park inclusive play area in Valencia on Monday morning. This new play area is the second such design in a City of Santa Clarita park – joining Canyon Country Park inclusive play area – and is set to include elements that welcome residents of all abilities.
