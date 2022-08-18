ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

CultureMap Dallas

These are the 9 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

Glimpses of fall appear on this week’s event list. There’s a “fall tasting series” that launches at a Dallas hotel restaurant, a restaurant special to celebrate National Red Wine Day, and one of the first big food and wine festivals of the season. But it’s still officially summer, which means warm weather flavors continue to dominate. A seafood and wine pairing dinner, taqueria pop-up, and a special on a famous frozen beverage round out the list.
CultureMap Dallas

Dallas hot rod king Richard Rawlings is clearing out Gas Monkey Garage

Dallas' celebrity hot rod king Richard Rawlings is selling off a slew of classic cars — nearly his entire collection. The star of Discovery Channel's Fast N' Loud reality show and owner of Gas Monkey Garage in northwest Dallas, is selling nearly two dozen vintage and restored cars in a national auction, which he reveals in a video posted on his YouTube channel.
Dallas, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Sports legends tee off at opening of new PGA of America HQ in Frisco

The new home of the PGA of America opened its doors in Frisco, Texas on August 22 with a tee-off featuring PGA leaders and sports legends from the worlds of golf and football. According to a release, PGA President Jim Richerson and PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh were joined by Dallas Cowboys Ed "Too Tall" Jones, Pro Football Hall of Famers Tony Dorsett and Drew Pearson, and LPGA and World Golf Hall of Famer Kathy Whitworth to hit the ceremonial first tee shots.
FRISCO, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Festivals and food overflow in music-friendly McKinney

With one of the oldest, most lovingly preserved, and largest historic districts in Texas, McKinney radiates nostalgic charm and boasts more than 120 unique shops, including art galleries, furniture stores, antiques, gifts, home decor shops, and apparel and accessory boutiques. In addition, nearly two dozen eateries in and around historic...
MCKINNEY, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Dallas: Where to find the best luxury shopping in Texas

From revered fashion flagships to one-of-a-kind boutique experiences, the luxury shopping scene in Dallas draws style devotees from near and far to make a day — or weekend — of it. For the quintessential Dallas shopping experience, browse your way through these five destinations for the ultimate retail-therapy...
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

CultureMap Dallas

CultureMap Dallas is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

