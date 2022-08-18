Read full article on original website
Beto calls Abbott "the inflation governor."Ash JurbergTexas State
Flash Floods Leave Some Stranded in North TexasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Meet the Black business owners making an impact in the DFW area: Afro Soca Marketplace Event RoundupJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Rain at DFW Airport Becomes Second Highest Recorded in 24 HoursLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Storms Delay Hundreds of Flights at DFW and Love Field AirportsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These are the 9 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Glimpses of fall appear on this week’s event list. There’s a “fall tasting series” that launches at a Dallas hotel restaurant, a restaurant special to celebrate National Red Wine Day, and one of the first big food and wine festivals of the season. But it’s still officially summer, which means warm weather flavors continue to dominate. A seafood and wine pairing dinner, taqueria pop-up, and a special on a famous frozen beverage round out the list.
Luxe Dallas lifestyle shop Saint Bernard to debut in Texas city's hot shopping district
A Dallas transplant soon will be welcomed into one of San Antonio's prime shopping districts: Saint Bernard, the popular ski-inspired lifestyle brand, is will open in The Shops at Lincoln Heights on Thursday, September 8. This will be the store's fourth full brick-and-mortar location, after the Dallas-Lovers Lane/Inwood Village flagship,...
Dallas hot rod king Richard Rawlings is clearing out Gas Monkey Garage
Dallas' celebrity hot rod king Richard Rawlings is selling off a slew of classic cars — nearly his entire collection. The star of Discovery Channel's Fast N' Loud reality show and owner of Gas Monkey Garage in northwest Dallas, is selling nearly two dozen vintage and restored cars in a national auction, which he reveals in a video posted on his YouTube channel.
Storied Casa Linda home for sale tops this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. 1. Exclusive peek inside Mediterranean landmark house for sale in East Dallas. An East...
New celeb-endorsed nail studio glosses into Preston Royal Dallas for Texas debut
A modern new nail studio with a celebrity following is making its Texas debut in Dallas’ Preston Royal neighborhood: Glosslab, which touts itself as a hygiene-first, membership-based nail studio, is debuting at 6025 Royal Ln. on Friday, August 19. “We are so thrilled to be coming to Dallas and...
Acclaimed Dallas taqueria Trompo finds perfect new home in Oak Cliff
A beloved Dallas taco shop has found (another) new home: Trompo, the taqueria from owner Luis Olvera which has earned national acclaim, will open in Oak Cliff at 337 W. Jefferson Blvd. This is the former home of Kookie Haven, which closed in early July. Trompo has relocated a few...
Women in STEM honored with eye-catching exhibition coming to 2 spots in Dallas
An innovative sculpture exhibit that made its debut at NorthPark Center in the spring of 2021 is coming back to Dallas in two separate presentations: #IfThenSheCan - The Exhibit will go on display this fall at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden and the Perot Museum of Nature and Science.
Small-town charm permeates lakeside Rockwall, just 30 minutes east of Dallas
Picturesque sunsets at the lake, great golf, and small-town charm are par for the course in Rockwall, which is just 30 minutes east of Dallas. Live music is also big — there’s a reason why Rockwall was voted the Free Live Music Capital of North Texas. From unwinding...
Where to drink in Dallas right now: 5 bars with ultra-hot happy hours
Fall has (almost) arrived and if there's one thing that a change in seasons always brings to mind, it's Happy Hours. This August edition of Where to Drink rounds up five new candidates with exciting Happy Hour programs, some with great drink specials, some with food and drink, and one that's really just all about a cheap martini at lunch.
Tiger cub found in home during arrest of mediocre Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy
A baby tiger cub was found on August 17 in the Dallas home of a mediocre rapper named Trapboy Freddy, real name Devarius Dontez Moore. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, U.S. Marshals took the 30-year-old into custody on Wednesday on one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and found the baby tiger in a cage.
Sports legends tee off at opening of new PGA of America HQ in Frisco
The new home of the PGA of America opened its doors in Frisco, Texas on August 22 with a tee-off featuring PGA leaders and sports legends from the worlds of golf and football. According to a release, PGA President Jim Richerson and PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh were joined by Dallas Cowboys Ed "Too Tall" Jones, Pro Football Hall of Famers Tony Dorsett and Drew Pearson, and LPGA and World Golf Hall of Famer Kathy Whitworth to hit the ceremonial first tee shots.
Dallas' Cara Mía Theatre gets vocal about social justice in 2022-23 season
Cara Mía Theatre’s 2022-23 season spotlights international, national, and local Latinx artists and activists, reinforcing the company's core values of Chicano/Latinx identities, experimental theater, and social justice. "We are calling this season 'The Voices of Cara Mía Theatre,'" says executive artistic director David Lozano. "The productions are diverse...
Festivals and food overflow in music-friendly McKinney
With one of the oldest, most lovingly preserved, and largest historic districts in Texas, McKinney radiates nostalgic charm and boasts more than 120 unique shops, including art galleries, furniture stores, antiques, gifts, home decor shops, and apparel and accessory boutiques. In addition, nearly two dozen eateries in and around historic...
Enchant, 'world's largest' Christmas lights spectacular, returns to Fair Park Dallas for 2022 holidays
Fair Park will shine bright through the 2022 holiday season with the return of Enchant, the magical Christmas lights event that's been dazzling Dallas-Fort Worth at various locations — on and off — since 2017. For the second year in a row, Fair Park will be the setting...
Dallas: Where to find the best luxury shopping in Texas
From revered fashion flagships to one-of-a-kind boutique experiences, the luxury shopping scene in Dallas draws style devotees from near and far to make a day — or weekend — of it. For the quintessential Dallas shopping experience, browse your way through these five destinations for the ultimate retail-therapy...
Dallas deemed No. 3 destination for millennials on the move from 'weird' Texas city
Make Dallas weird, too? The DFW population has boomed in recent years, but contrary to popular belief, not everyone's coming from California. Millennials on the move, just down the road, from Austin. At age 26, nearly 70 percent of people who were born from 1984 to 1992 and raised in...
Wood-fired pizza chain with cool pour-your-own taproom smokes into Frisco
A new pizza concept is making its Texas debut: Called Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom, it's a fast-casual chain founded in Minnesota endowing Frisco with a location in a 5,000-square-foot space at the Stonebriar Mall. According to a release, it'll open in fall 2022. Smokin' Oak specializes in pizza,...
New cat cafe will prowl into East Dallas from kitty rescue group
A well known Dallas cat rescue organization is expanding its reach with a new cat cafe. Called the Cat Café, it's from nonprofit A Voice for All Paws (AVAP), and will provide a home for rescued cats, a sanctuary for cat lovers to grab a coffee, and a place for abandoned cats to get access to veterinary care.
Sprouts Farmers Market supermarket coming to Dallas' Lakewood in fall
Following dozens of feverish Facebook posts and hold-your-breath rumors, it's official: A new Sprouts Farmers Market supermarket will open in Dallas' Lakewood area, at the northeast corner of Abrams Road and Mockingbird Lane. According to a release, the store is going into Hillside Village in Lakewood, in the former Stein...
Where to shop in Dallas right now: 7 must-hit stores for August
The August weather got hot, and back-to-school shopping got even hotter. Whether you want outfit staples or accessories, don't miss an opportunity to pop into these shops to get set for every school occasion this semester. Just in time for football season, these Dallas-based besties recently dropped the Game Day...
