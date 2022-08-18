Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Enjoy Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas Along Your Bike Journey On These Historic Silver Comet Trail TrestlesDeanLandGeorgia State
Braves Bestow Big Bucks On Young Studs, Build Bright FutureIBWAAAtlanta, GA
Woman Shoots 3, 2 Dead, Placing Midtown and the City in ChaosNewsFocus AtlantaAtlanta, GA
Where to get Thai and Sushi near EmoryMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Related
Alleged gang members charged in burglaries of metro Atlanta celebrity homes
ATLANTA — Police have arrested nearly two dozen gang members and their leader, who they say is responsible for a string of violent robberies and home invasions targeting the mansions of entertainment, sports and social media stars. The investigation started almost a year ago and includes 16 high-end homes...
The Tex McIver case: 'Tex, you shot me' | Episode 1
ATLANTA — Listen to Intent: The Tex McIver Case on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. Late at night on Feb. 27 1990, gunshots ring out on a quiet, residential street in Northeast Atlanta. Moments earlier, Claude McIver III - or Tex as most knew him - arrives...
CBS 46
Suspects tied to Atlanta celebrity home burglaries arrested
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three suspects have been indicted after their arrest in connection with several celebrity home burglaries in the Atlanta area. Jeremy “J-Rock” Caldwell, Terryion Anderson and Jalen Huff were arrested by the Miami-Dade Police Department after acting on intelligence provided by the Sandy Springs Police Department.
Nappy Roots, Fish Scales, Kidnapped, Robbed And Shot In Atlanta
It seems like the world has gone buck wild coming out of the pandemic, where the hearing of mass shootings, car-jackings in broad daylight, police brutality, racism on high and senseless murders in the news everyday, all day. It doesn’t seem like anywhere is safe anymore nor no matter who you are. As it is now being reported that, ‘Nappy Roots’ member Fish scales was kidnapped, robbed, shot and left in front of his own brewery in Atlanta.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5atlanta.com
Nappy Roots member Fish Scales staying positive after being kidnapped, shot
ATLANTA - Fish Scales of the popular Atlanta-based music group Nappy Roots is on the mend. He said he's promising to return to the public eye soon after police said he was kidnapped at his Atlanta brewery and shot when he tried to escape last week. Atlanta police said two...
Victims identified in deadly Midtown shooting
ATLANTA — The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office identified two of the victims killed in a shooting Monday in Midtown Atlanta. Atlanta Police said officers were called around 1:45 p.m. to a condominium complex at 1280 West Peachtree St. Fulton officials said Michael Shinners from Alpharetta died at the...
Atlanta PD: Two killed, one hurt in Midtown shooting
Atlanta police officers have taken a suspect into custody, and one person was fatally injured.
Atlanta woman released on parole after receiving life sentence for murder she didn't commit
ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman sentenced to life in prison for a murder she did not commit is out on parole. It's a years-long fight that's only happened now - thanks to a new unit at the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office reviewing the integrity of past convictions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WXIA 11 Alive
Suspect accused in deadly Midtown shooting tracked down at Atlanta airport
There's still a lot of activity right now at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport. Police emphasized that no one was ever in danger there as they tracked down a suspect.
2 dead, 1 hurt in Midtown Atlanta shooting; Suspect in custody
ATLANTA — A suspect is in custody after two people were killed and one person was injured in a shooting in Midtown Atlanta near Colony Square. Atlanta Police believe the shooting, which unfolded at two scenes, was not random. "By the information that currently available to us now, we...
CBS 46
Local drug kingpin sentenced to eight years in prison
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The leader of a large cocaine distribution and money laundering network was sentenced to eight years in prison earlier this week. Tory Lenard Troup was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Troup started the operation after...
Home invasion, burglary suspects arrested in Miami
Three suspects in home invasions and burglaries in Sandy Springs and other parts of metro Atlanta, including those that targeted celebrity homes, were arrested on Aug. 18 in Miami, a Sandy Springs Police spokesperson said. The three suspects – Jeremy “J-Rock” Caldwell, Terryion Anderson and Jalen Huff – were indicted by a grand jury on […] The post Home invasion, burglary suspects arrested in Miami appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
RELATED PEOPLE
fox5atlanta.com
YSL Rapper Young Thug appears in court
A Fulton County grand jury has re-indicted rapper Young Thug, whose legal name is Jeffrey Williams, on additional gang-related charges last week. Prosecutors say Williams is a founder of the Young Slime Life street gang.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police want city council to declare man's house a nuisance after 3 raids
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say an alleged drug trafficker has been able to do business from the same south side home in spite of three search warrants conducted at the home. His name Jermaine Marignay. A narcotics supervisor says the suspect has lived at the property for at least two...
Judge sentences man to life in prison plus 375 years for the death of a Fulton County police officer
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A judge sentenced a man to life in prison plus 375 years for the death of a Fulton County police officer who was killed in the line of duty in 2015. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick sentenced Amanuel Menghesha on Friday in the death of Detective Terrence Green, a 22-year veteran of the Fulton County Police Department.
fox5atlanta.com
APD wants home shut down after 3 drug raids
Atlanta narcotics officers are asking City Hall to close down a home where three drug raids have happened. They call the home a nuisance.
fox5atlanta.com
Grief therapy helps Atlanta mother cope with losing her two sons
ATLANTA - Shirley Guyton will sometimes come into her youngest son Zechariah's bedroom in their Atlanta home, when she wants to feel closer to him. There's a memorial quilt on his bed, and the room is much tidier than when the 19-year-old lived here. In the last five years, Guyton...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Teen accidentally fatally shoots twin brother
Police investigated at a home on Young Knoll Street in DeKalb County. Police said the boys were playing with what they thought was an unloaded gun in their bedroom when it fired.
CBS 46
‘I don’t know if my baby is breathing’ | A mother continues search for daughter
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A search for an Atlanta woman who has been reported missing since July 30 continues as her family has sent another desperate plea for the public’s help in locating the woman. It’s been incredibly difficult for the loved ones of 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir. Several weeks...
WXIA 11 Alive
APD: Officer shoots 18-year-old after witnessing drug transaction; Teen was allegedly armed with gun
ATLANTA — An officer shot an 18-year-old during a foot pursuit after police witnessed a drug transaction Saturday evening, Atlanta Police said. According to Maj. David Villaroel, commander of Atlanta Police Department's property crime section, the initial scene unfolded at a Texaco lot near the corner of Northside Drive and McDaniel Street around 6:50 p.m. The shooting happened at a nearby apartment complex off of Greensferry Ave.
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
53K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 1