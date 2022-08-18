ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

11Alive

The Tex McIver case: 'Tex, you shot me' | Episode 1

ATLANTA — Listen to Intent: The Tex McIver Case on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. Late at night on Feb. 27 1990, gunshots ring out on a quiet, residential street in Northeast Atlanta. Moments earlier, Claude McIver III - or Tex as most knew him - arrives...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Suspects tied to Atlanta celebrity home burglaries arrested

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three suspects have been indicted after their arrest in connection with several celebrity home burglaries in the Atlanta area. Jeremy “J-Rock” Caldwell, Terryion Anderson and Jalen Huff were arrested by the Miami-Dade Police Department after acting on intelligence provided by the Sandy Springs Police Department.
ATLANTA, GA
93.1 WZAK

Nappy Roots, Fish Scales, Kidnapped, Robbed And Shot In Atlanta

It seems like the world has gone buck wild coming out of the pandemic, where the hearing of mass shootings, car-jackings in broad daylight, police brutality, racism on high and senseless murders in the news everyday, all day. It doesn’t seem like anywhere is safe anymore nor no matter who you are. As it is now being reported that, ‘Nappy Roots’ member Fish scales was kidnapped, robbed, shot and left in front of his own brewery in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
11Alive

Victims identified in deadly Midtown shooting

ATLANTA — The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office identified two of the victims killed in a shooting Monday in Midtown Atlanta. Atlanta Police said officers were called around 1:45 p.m. to a condominium complex at 1280 West Peachtree St. Fulton officials said Michael Shinners from Alpharetta died at the...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Local drug kingpin sentenced to eight years in prison

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The leader of a large cocaine distribution and money laundering network was sentenced to eight years in prison earlier this week. Tory Lenard Troup was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Troup started the operation after...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Home invasion, burglary suspects arrested in Miami

Three suspects in home invasions and burglaries in Sandy Springs and other parts of metro Atlanta, including those that targeted celebrity homes, were arrested on Aug. 18 in Miami, a Sandy Springs Police spokesperson said. The three suspects – Jeremy “J-Rock” Caldwell, Terryion Anderson and Jalen Huff – were indicted by a grand jury on […] The post Home invasion, burglary suspects arrested in Miami  appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Young Thug
fox5atlanta.com

YSL Rapper Young Thug appears in court

A Fulton County grand jury has re-indicted rapper Young Thug, whose legal name is Jeffrey Williams, on additional gang-related charges last week. Prosecutors say Williams is a founder of the Young Slime Life street gang.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Judge sentences man to life in prison plus 375 years for the death of a Fulton County police officer

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A judge sentenced a man to life in prison plus 375 years for the death of a Fulton County police officer who was killed in the line of duty in 2015. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick sentenced Amanuel Menghesha on Friday in the death of Detective Terrence Green, a 22-year veteran of the Fulton County Police Department.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Grief therapy helps Atlanta mother cope with losing her two sons

ATLANTA - Shirley Guyton will sometimes come into her youngest son Zechariah's bedroom in their Atlanta home, when she wants to feel closer to him. There's a memorial quilt on his bed, and the room is much tidier than when the 19-year-old lived here. In the last five years, Guyton...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

APD: Officer shoots 18-year-old after witnessing drug transaction; Teen was allegedly armed with gun

ATLANTA — An officer shot an 18-year-old during a foot pursuit after police witnessed a drug transaction Saturday evening, Atlanta Police said. According to Maj. David Villaroel, commander of Atlanta Police Department's property crime section, the initial scene unfolded at a Texaco lot near the corner of Northside Drive and McDaniel Street around 6:50 p.m. The shooting happened at a nearby apartment complex off of Greensferry Ave.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta local news

