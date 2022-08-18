ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

PGA Tour: Patrick Cantlay defends BMW Championship title to bolster FedExCup hopes

Patrick Cantlay bolstered his hopes of back-to-back FedExCup victories after claiming a one-shot victory and successful title defence at the BMW Championship. The world No 4 posted a two-under 69 during a gripping final round at Wilmington Country Club, with a birdie on his penultimate hole and closing par enough to see him finish a shot clear of PGA Tour veteran Scott Stallings.
GOLF
SkySports

Patrick Cantlay takes lead at PGA's BMW Championship; Will Zalatoris withdraws due to back injury

Patrick Cantlay moved ahead of the pack during the third round of the BMW Championship in Delaware, as Will Zalatoris was forced to withdraw injured. With an eagle and six birdies, the defending champion carded a six-under 65 to take a one-shot lead at 12 under for the tournament, while Australian Adam Scott ran into two bogies to move down the leaderboard to share fourth with world No 1 Scottie Scheffler.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dp World#Czech#Last Updated#D D#Belgian
SkySports

Tom Weiskopf: Former Open champion and Ryder Cup winner dies aged 79

Former major champion Tom Weiskopf has died aged 79, following his battle with pancreatic cancer. Weiskopf, who turned professional in 1964, was diagnosed with cancer in December 2020 and passed away at home on Saturday August 20 in Big Sky, Montana. He claimed his only major victory at The Open...
BIG SKY, MT
SkySports

Premier League

Manchester United vs Liverpool. Premier League. J Sancho (16'16th minute) M Rashford (53'53rd minute)
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Cameron Norrie reaches career-high ranking despite loss to Borna Coric in Cincinnati Open semi-final; Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Daniil Medvedev

Cameron Norrie will hit a new career-high ranking of nine despite losing to Borna Coric in the semi-finals of the Western and Southern Open. The British number one became the latest victim of Croatian Coric's return to the big time following shoulder surgery as he added to his wins over Rafael Nadal and Felix Auger-Aliassime by seeing off Norrie 6-3 6-4 - and he will now play Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final after he knocked out world No 1 Daniil Medvedev.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
South Africa
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Ramla Ali wins historic bout in first round

Ramla Ali won the first international women's bout in Saudi Arabia stopping Crystal Garcia Nova in the first round. Watch the full repeat of Usyk v Joshua on Tuesday at 10pm on Sky Sports, Sky Sports YouTube, SkySports.com or the Sky Sports App.
COMBAT SPORTS
SkySports

Club GAA round-up: Clonoulty Rossmore return with win | Dublin stars Cormac Costello and Con O'Callaghan deliver

The Tipperary Hurling Championship resumed this weekend, two weeks on from the death of Dillon Quirke. Quirke's club Clonoulty Rossmore defeated Moycarkey-Borris, 0-25 to 1-19. Drom-Inch overcame Thurles Sarsfields, JK Brackens drew with Loughmore-Castleiney while Nenagh Éire Óg, Kiladangan and Borris-Ileigh all picked up wins as they vie for spots...
WORLD
SkySports

Highlights: Usyk wins dramatic rematch with Joshua

Oleksandr Usyk used his classy skills to win a split decision after an enthralling rematch with Anthony Joshua. Watch the full repeat of Usyk v Joshua on Tuesday at 10pm on Sky Sports, Sky Sports YouTube, SkySports.com or the Sky Sports App.
COMBAT SPORTS
SkySports

The Hundred: Paul Stirling and George Garton show class as Southern Brave secure vital victory over Welsh Fire

Paul Stirling hit an electric 74 off 42 balls and George Garton took three wickets for just seven runs as Southern Brave secured a crucial victory against Welsh Fire. Clarke (17 off 20 balls), Miller (15 off 18 balls), Du Plooy (37 off 25 balls), Critchley (32 off 19 balls not out), Pretorius (15 off 7 balls); Garton (7-3 off 15 balls), Fuller (21-1 off 15 balls)
SPORTS
SkySports

Undisputed champion Devin Haney will face Australian George Kambosos in a rematch

Undisputed lightweight world champion Devin Haney will face Australian George Kambosos Jr in a rematch at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena on October 16. Haney beat Kambosos Jr via unanimous decision in June to add the WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring belts to the WBC strap he already held and become the first undisputed champion at the weight since the start of the four-belt era.
COMBAT SPORTS
Reuters

Soccer-Ipswich unveil Ed Sheeran-designed third kit

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Singer Ed Sheeran has collaborated with League One club Ipswich Town on the design for their new "blackout" third kit. The kit, released on Tuesday, incorporates tonal versions of the graphic found on the cover of Sheeran's album "Equals", which was released last year.
SOCCER
SkySports

Wednesday Tips

Sense Of Power can maintain Charlie Appleby's blistering run of form and gain a second win in Kempton's Unibet Support Safe Gambling Novice Stakes. The Godolphin-owned gelding showed promise on his first run over the course and distance when touched off by subsequent winner Laasudood in maiden company. He made no mistake on his belated return at Newmarket last month when beating odds-on favourite Royal Parade, who is in the same ownership.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy