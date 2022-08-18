Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
PGA Tour: Patrick Cantlay defends BMW Championship title to bolster FedExCup hopes
Patrick Cantlay bolstered his hopes of back-to-back FedExCup victories after claiming a one-shot victory and successful title defence at the BMW Championship. The world No 4 posted a two-under 69 during a gripping final round at Wilmington Country Club, with a birdie on his penultimate hole and closing par enough to see him finish a shot clear of PGA Tour veteran Scott Stallings.
GOLF・
SkySports
Patrick Cantlay takes lead at PGA's BMW Championship; Will Zalatoris withdraws due to back injury
Patrick Cantlay moved ahead of the pack during the third round of the BMW Championship in Delaware, as Will Zalatoris was forced to withdraw injured. With an eagle and six birdies, the defending champion carded a six-under 65 to take a one-shot lead at 12 under for the tournament, while Australian Adam Scott ran into two bogies to move down the leaderboard to share fourth with world No 1 Scottie Scheffler.
GOLF・
SkySports
England to play three matches in December on first Test tour of Pakistan since 2005
England's Test side will play three matches in December on their first visit to Pakistan since 2005 after the schedule for the winter tour was confirmed. The opening match will begin at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on December 1 - the first time England have played a Test in the city.
SkySports
Rugby Championship: Australian veteran backs Kurtley Beale and Bernard Foley return for South Africa Test
The return of veteran backs Kurtley Beale and Bernard Foley has raised Australian morale as they look to rebound against South Africa in the Rugby Championship on Saturday. The injury-hit Wallabies were thrashed 48-17 by Argentina in San Juan in their last match and are set to face world champions Springboks in Adelaide - live on Sky Sports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Tom Weiskopf: Former Open champion and Ryder Cup winner dies aged 79
Former major champion Tom Weiskopf has died aged 79, following his battle with pancreatic cancer. Weiskopf, who turned professional in 1964, was diagnosed with cancer in December 2020 and passed away at home on Saturday August 20 in Big Sky, Montana. He claimed his only major victory at The Open...
SkySports
Premier League
Manchester United vs Liverpool. Premier League. J Sancho (16'16th minute) M Rashford (53'53rd minute)
SkySports
Cameron Norrie reaches career-high ranking despite loss to Borna Coric in Cincinnati Open semi-final; Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Daniil Medvedev
Cameron Norrie will hit a new career-high ranking of nine despite losing to Borna Coric in the semi-finals of the Western and Southern Open. The British number one became the latest victim of Croatian Coric's return to the big time following shoulder surgery as he added to his wins over Rafael Nadal and Felix Auger-Aliassime by seeing off Norrie 6-3 6-4 - and he will now play Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final after he knocked out world No 1 Daniil Medvedev.
SkySports
Cazoo St Leger: New London odds-on for Doncaster Classic after Westover and Francesco Clemente ruled out
Hot favourite New London is among the 13 horses left in contention for the Cazoo St Leger at Doncaster next month. Charlie Appleby's colt claimed his fourth win from five career starts in the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood on his latest appearance, readily accounting for subsequent Great Voltigeur winner Deauville Legend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Ramla Ali wins historic bout in first round
Ramla Ali won the first international women's bout in Saudi Arabia stopping Crystal Garcia Nova in the first round. Watch the full repeat of Usyk v Joshua on Tuesday at 10pm on Sky Sports, Sky Sports YouTube, SkySports.com or the Sky Sports App.
SkySports
Chelsea interested in Rafael Leao, Anthony Gordon and Adam Webster - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers... Chelsea are confident of sealing a deal to sign Everton midfielder Anthony Gordon this week and are also working on a deal to bring in AC Milan forward Rafael Leao. THE SUN. Chelsea are keen on Brighton's Adam Webster...
SkySports
Club GAA round-up: Clonoulty Rossmore return with win | Dublin stars Cormac Costello and Con O'Callaghan deliver
The Tipperary Hurling Championship resumed this weekend, two weeks on from the death of Dillon Quirke. Quirke's club Clonoulty Rossmore defeated Moycarkey-Borris, 0-25 to 1-19. Drom-Inch overcame Thurles Sarsfields, JK Brackens drew with Loughmore-Castleiney while Nenagh Éire Óg, Kiladangan and Borris-Ileigh all picked up wins as they vie for spots...
SkySports
Bristol City 2-0 Cardiff: Tommy Conway and Rob Atkinson score as Robins win Severnside derby
Goals from Tommy Conway and Rob Atkinson gave Bristol City the Severnside derby bragging rights with a 2-0 Championship win over Cardiff at Ashton Gate. The home side took a 41st-minute lead when Nahki Wells crossed from the left and Conway got in front of his marker to net his fourth goal of the season with a glancing header.
SkySports
Highlights: Hrgovic edges Zhang in thrilling heavyweight clash
Filip Hrgovic claimed a victory over Zhilei Zhang in a thrilling IBF world heavyweight title eliminator. Watch the full repeat of Usyk v Joshua on Tuesday at 10pm on Sky Sports, Sky Sports YouTube, SkySports.com or the Sky Sports App.
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Brighton, Chepstow and Southwell headline jam-packed Monday of action
Brighton, Chepstow and Southwell all feature on a busy Monday of action on Sky Sports Racing, with Tony Carroll looking set for a good afternoon by the seaside. Brighton 3:20 - Course specialist Temur Khan goes again for Carroll. The Derek (Delboy) Hart Sidmouth Curry Club Handicap (3:20) has a...
SkySports
Highlights: Usyk wins dramatic rematch with Joshua
Oleksandr Usyk used his classy skills to win a split decision after an enthralling rematch with Anthony Joshua. Watch the full repeat of Usyk v Joshua on Tuesday at 10pm on Sky Sports, Sky Sports YouTube, SkySports.com or the Sky Sports App.
SkySports
The Hundred: Paul Stirling and George Garton show class as Southern Brave secure vital victory over Welsh Fire
Paul Stirling hit an electric 74 off 42 balls and George Garton took three wickets for just seven runs as Southern Brave secured a crucial victory against Welsh Fire. Clarke (17 off 20 balls), Miller (15 off 18 balls), Du Plooy (37 off 25 balls), Critchley (32 off 19 balls not out), Pretorius (15 off 7 balls); Garton (7-3 off 15 balls), Fuller (21-1 off 15 balls)
SkySports
Undisputed champion Devin Haney will face Australian George Kambosos in a rematch
Undisputed lightweight world champion Devin Haney will face Australian George Kambosos Jr in a rematch at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena on October 16. Haney beat Kambosos Jr via unanimous decision in June to add the WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring belts to the WBC strap he already held and become the first undisputed champion at the weight since the start of the four-belt era.
SkySports
Erik ten Hag: We must bring this spirit to every game | Bruno Fernandes took responsibility
Erik ten Hag speaks to the MNF panel as he reflects on his first win as Manchester United boss. The Red Devils secured their first win of the season after beating rivals Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford.
Soccer-Ipswich unveil Ed Sheeran-designed third kit
Aug 23 (Reuters) - Singer Ed Sheeran has collaborated with League One club Ipswich Town on the design for their new "blackout" third kit. The kit, released on Tuesday, incorporates tonal versions of the graphic found on the cover of Sheeran's album "Equals", which was released last year.
SkySports
Wednesday Tips
Sense Of Power can maintain Charlie Appleby's blistering run of form and gain a second win in Kempton's Unibet Support Safe Gambling Novice Stakes. The Godolphin-owned gelding showed promise on his first run over the course and distance when touched off by subsequent winner Laasudood in maiden company. He made no mistake on his belated return at Newmarket last month when beating odds-on favourite Royal Parade, who is in the same ownership.
Comments / 0