Cameron Norrie will hit a new career-high ranking of nine despite losing to Borna Coric in the semi-finals of the Western and Southern Open. The British number one became the latest victim of Croatian Coric's return to the big time following shoulder surgery as he added to his wins over Rafael Nadal and Felix Auger-Aliassime by seeing off Norrie 6-3 6-4 - and he will now play Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final after he knocked out world No 1 Daniil Medvedev.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO