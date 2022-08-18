Read full article on original website
vermontbiz.com
Seeking Feedback on Accessory On-Farm Businesses
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets is seeking feedback to further understand Accessory On-Farm Businesses (AOFBs) and Act 143(link is external). This model expands opportunities for farmers to diversify operations through an AOFB, such as on-farm sales of agricultural products as well as educational, recreational, or social events.
vermontbiz.com
Governor declares August 22-26 as Vermont Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Week
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott has signed a proclamation declaring the week of August 22-26, 2022 as Vermont Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Week. The proclamation mirrors one signed at the National level where the President declared the same period as National Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Week.
vermontbiz.com
United Ways of Vermont names new executive director
Elizabeth Gilman of Essex Junction, a longtime advocate for Vermonters facing mental health issues, substance use disorders and homelessness, has been named executive director of the United Ways of Vermont. The statewide nonprofit works in coordination with Vermont’s seven local United Ways to promote and support the equitable health, education and financial stability of everyone in Vermont. The organization also administers Vermont 211, the free information and referral service that connects Vermonters with community, health and human services in their area.
vermontbiz.com
SVCOA announces American Rescue Plan Act grant recipients
12 grants awarded to bolster community initiatives in support of older Vermonters. Vermont Business Magazine Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging (SVCOA) today announced that it has awarded more than $66,000 in supportive grants to 12 different aging services community organizations throughout Bennington and Rutland counties recently made available through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (“ARPA”).
vermontbiz.com
FEMA awards Vermont more than $2 million for Tropical Storm Irene work
Vermont Business Magazine The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be sending more than $2 million to the State of Vermont to reimburse the costs of stabilizing the Waterbury State Office Complex after Tropical Storm Irene in 2011. The $2,052,222 Public Assistance grant will go to the Department of Buildings and...
vermontbiz.com
United Way of Northwest Vermont receives support from Guard’s Counterdrug Program
Vermont Business Magazine United Way of Northwest Vermont (UWNWVT), an organization dedicated to improving lives in Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle counties, is grateful for support from Vermont National Guard’s Counterdrug Program to help reduce substance misuse among youth and young adults in Vermont. Technical Sergeant Mahat Abdullahi, an...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont’s first accredited Geriatric Emergency Department at Mt Ascutney Hospital
Vermont Business Magazine The Emergency Department at Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center (MAHHC), a member of Dartmouth Health, has earned accreditation as a Level 2 Geriatric Emergency Department from the American College of Emergency Physicians. The voluntary Geriatric Emergency Department (GED) Accreditation Program, was created to recognize emergency departments...
vermontbiz.com
Jenna’s Promise appoints Daniel Franklin as chief operating officer
Daniel Franklin, former vice president for advocacy and community relations at the Vermont Association for Mental Health and Addiction Recovery in Montpelier, has been named the first chief operating officer at the substance-use prevention organization Jenna's Promise(link is external). The COO is an important member of the leadership team of...
