Elizabeth Gilman of Essex Junction, a longtime advocate for Vermonters facing mental health issues, substance use disorders and homelessness, has been named executive director of the United Ways of Vermont. The statewide nonprofit works in coordination with Vermont’s seven local United Ways to promote and support the equitable health, education and financial stability of everyone in Vermont. The organization also administers Vermont 211, the free information and referral service that connects Vermonters with community, health and human services in their area.

VERMONT STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO