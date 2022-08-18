Read full article on original website
Related
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne General’s Kalie Gisclair, RN, Community Nurse Educator Honored As a Child Passenger Safety Hero
Terrebonne General Health System’s Community Nurse Educator, Kalie Gisclair, RN, was honored with the Child Passenger Safety Hero award. Gisclair is the Community Clinical Educator in the Terrebonne General Wellness for Life Department. Terrebonne General Health System, in conjunction with Louisiana State Police and Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force,...
houmatimes.com
HPD announces recent promotions
The Houma Police Department would like to announce some recent promotions within the agency. The officers promoted have a total combined 103 years of service. At the Houma Police Department, we strive to serve our community with the utmost professionalism by providing effective, efficient, and courteous services to those living and working in the City of Houma. With that in mind, the following promotions took place on August 21, 2022.
houmatimes.com
Lafourche Firemen complete Clandestine training
Firemen at the Lafourche Parish Fire District 3 completed a 40 hour Clandestine Lab Response and Processing Training course. The training was led by Jake Felton, owner of MERIT Training Program, the nation’s finest and most thorough training for clandestine lab training and certification. “This type of the training...
houmatimes.com
Lorio foundation makes donation to LPPL
Lafourche Parish Public Library announced a donation from the Lorio Foundation. “We would like to give a huge thank you to the Lorio Foundation for awarding the Lafourche Parish Public Library a $9,000 grant to help repair and replace sections of the Thibodaux Branch Library’s copper awning, which was damaged by Hurricane Ida,” reads a statement from the library.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
houmatimes.com
Missions On Wheels accepting donations
Hurricane Ida’s one year anniversary is quickly approaching and cities across the bayou region are still feeling the effects of the catastrophic storm. Missions on Wheels, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing relief to victims of natural disasters are still working diligently to support residents of Southeast Louisiana. Missions...
obxtoday.com
Dredge Miss Katie arrives to the Outer Banks from Morgan City, Louisiana
Dare County, in partnership with EJE Dredging Service, has announced that Miss Katie—the shallow-draft hopper dredge that has been under construction in Morgan City, Louisiana, since March 2021—has officially arrived on the Outer Banks. Miss Katie departed from Conrad Shipyard in Louisiana on the morning of Saturday, August...
theadvocate.com
Our Lady of the Lake earns Level I trauma center status. Here’s how they got there.
In 2005, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center received a rush of trauma patients as Hurricane Katrina unleashed its wrath on Louisiana. The Lake was overwhelmed, recalled Dr. Tomas Jacome, the hospital’s trauma medical director. At the time, the hospital hadn’t even thought about pursuing any trauma certification from the American College of Surgeons, let alone Level I, the organization’s top status.
houmatimes.com
LDWF Launches New Free Fishing Education Courses
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will launch its exciting new Fishing Course Series aimed at offering ongoing short but informative training sessions throughout the state on a variety of fishing topics that will appeal to both beginner and experienced anglers. The inaugural offering in the series will be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
houmatimes.com
Did you say Mardi Gras?! Montegut Children’s Carnival Club is Open for Membership
Montegut Children’s Carnival Club is officially open for membership!. The 77th-year sign-up days are Wednesday, August 24, and Thursday, August 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the club’s float building on recreation drive. Dues are $45 per family and each family should participate in two fundraisers. Members must live in the Montegut, Pointe-Aux-Chenes, Bourg, or Chauvin areas and riders must be in first, second, third, or fourth grade.
WDSU
Thibodaux man accused of shooting a man on Sunday
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — A Thibodaux man has been arrested for being accused of shooting someone in the leg on Sunday afternoon. Blake Chiasson Jr., 20, is accused of shooting a 40-year-old man in the leg after an argument turned violent. According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies...
houmatimes.com
Sheriff Craig Webre suffers ‘medical emergency’
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office shared the news this morning the Sheriff Craig Webre has suffered a medical emergency:. “We are asking everyone to keep Sheriff Craig Webre in your thoughts as he suffered a medical emergency overnight and is currently under a doctor’s care. His family is requesting privacy and understanding, and they are requesting no visitors so he can rest. While we cannot share any further details at this time, Sheriff Webre will address his condition at a later date when possible. Get well soon, Sheriff!”
houmatimes.com
TPSO brawls in Battle of the Badges
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to recognize and congratulate two members of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office who recently participated in the Monroe City Battle of the Badges event to raise money for communities throughout the State of Louisiana. 1st Lt. Seth Boudreaux and Cpl. Kyle Dunning were in attendance for the event, which was held on August 13, 2022, at the Monroe Civic Center, from 6:00pm-10:00pm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Booking Log - August 18, 2022
There were several arrests yesterday in Lafourche Parish.
Louisiana State Representative charged with reckless driving
A Louisiana State Representative was arrested and charged with DWI after reckless driving, Louisiana State Police (LSP) stated.
houmatimes.com
Temporary closure scheduled for Tiger Drive Bridge
Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that the Tiger Drive Bridge will temporarily close this week to undergo further evaluation. Beginning at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 24, 2022, the entire bridge will be shut down to motorists. Per Officials, the evaluation should be completed in one day, however weather conditions may force the road closure to extend into Thursday, August 25, 2022.
NOLA.com
Louisiana is failing its most vulnerable children, with deadly consequences
HOUMA — Ezekiel Harry’s name echoed through the streets. Neighbors and strangers alike spent hours this summer looking for the toddler, last seen in a dinosaur shirt and burgundy shorts. “Missing” posts blanketed social media. But as they searched, the 2-year-old who loved Spider-Man already lay...
NOLA.com
Dickie Brennan's Commissary is a cafe, gourmet market and more in the Lower Garden District
Get ready to be surprised when turning onto Orange Street, a quiet little strip in the Lower Garden District tucked off Tchoupitoulas. There sits The Commissary, Dickie Brennan’s central kitchen. While it was conceived to supply everything from stocks to charcuterie and desserts to Brennan’s restaurants, it’s offering much more than that.
NOLA.com
Major safety project complete at the Tammany Trace and La 59
A $3.5 million infrastructure project at the intersection of La. 59 and the Tammany Trace north of Mandeville has been completed, erasing a safety hazard for both motorists and users of the popular hike and bike trail. The project, which began three years ago, involved the construction of a tunnel...
Newell Normand says it’s time to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Newell Normand dedicated a good portion of Monday’s edition of the Newell Normand Show evaluating the job performance of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
Comments / 1