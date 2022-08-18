Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic Weston Burley House No. 1 is a reminder of the once thriving market of tobacco in that Missouri cityCJ CoombsWeston, MO
The Emergence of Justin WatsonChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Jennifer Anne Hall: Former respiratory therapist to face trial for death of patientLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
The historical Atkins-Johnson Farmhouse in Gladstone, Missouri is a museum worth exploringCJ CoombsGladstone, MO
Kansas City's first airport was not downtownCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
WIBW
Kansas recount confirms results in favor of abortion rights
OLATHE, KAN. (AP) - A decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights in traditionally conservative Kansas was confirmed with a partial hand recount, with fewer than 100 votes changing after the last county reported results Sunday. Nine of the state’s 105 counties recounted their votes at the request of...
Decisive Vote Protecting Abortion Rights In Kansas Confirmed In Recount
Anti-abortion activist who funded much of the recount is still griping about the results.
LJWORLD
Lawrence man convicted of beating woman receives probation after sentence suspended
A Lawrence man convicted of beating a woman received a prison sentence Friday in Douglas County District Court that was suspended to probation. The man, Brandsyn Tsonetokoy Givens, 21, was convicted of felony aggravated battery after entering a no-contest plea on July 7. The charge relates to an incident on Dec. 7, 2021, when Givens was accused of causing great bodily harm to a woman. He was arrested around 3:40 a.m. that day and was released a few days later on a $40,000 own-recognizance bond.
WIBW
Shawnee County GDP grew by $1.12 billion in 2021, officials say
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership and GO Topeka announced on Monday the size of Shawnee County’s total economy grew by 10.4% between 2020 and 2021, hitting a record high of nearly $12 billion. The amount represents a $1.12 billion increase in gross domestic product in 2021,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas counties announce recount total of abortion amendment
The Johnson County Board of Canvassers voted to accept the recount of Amendment two on the Aug. 2 primary ballot.
State of Kansas needs 900 workers, holds job fair Wednesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The State of Kansas is holding a virtual job fair this Wednesday, Aug. 24. The online job fair will include full and part-time job openings in the state’s 98 government agencies. There are approximately 900 workers needed. “We have 35 job openings available in the Department of Commerce alone right now,” […]
KMBC.com
Zelle scam targets Kansas man for a fake $2,500 refund through bank account
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Taylor Witt is hoping for a refund from U.S. Bank or Zelle after he said he fell for a very sophisticated scam. Witt emailed KMBC 9 Investigates for help after he said someone stole $2,500 from his U.S. Bank account through a fake Zelle refund scam.
Topeka Bar Association helps to expunge some criminal records
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local organization is helping people who are facing legal trouble get back on their feet. The Topeka Bar Association held its clean slate session today. The program helps people clear certain crimes or convictions from their records. TBA provided the documents needed for people to begin this process. Law professors from […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Sedgwick County misses deadline for finalizing Kansas abortion recount results
“Proofreading our results, I found some things that I just wasn’t 100 percent comfortable with and I wanted to make sure and get it right.”
WIBW
Two arrested following Topeka narcotics search
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested two people following a narcotics search performed Monday in the Hillcrest neighborhood. Officers with the TPD narcotics unit and Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force executed a search warrant in the 1700 block of SE Morrison; uncovering drugs. stolen property and firearms, according to TPD.
LJWORLD
More than a year after his conviction, Missouri man receives probation in connection with Lawrence drug death
A man who took a plea deal more than a year ago in connection with a drug death but failed to appear for his original sentencing date received probation on Friday in Douglas County District Court. Brandon Lawrence Galloway, 34, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, was originally charged in April 2021...
LJWORLD
Topeka man to serve year in prison for theft and other crimes in Douglas County
A Topeka man was sentenced Thursday in Douglas County District Court to 12 months in prison for theft and other crimes. The man, Joshua Scott Carpenter, 34, pleaded guilty on June 12 to one felony count of burglary of a motor vehicle, one felony count of theft of a motor vehicle and one felony count of fleeing from an officer. Judge Amy Hanley sentenced him to 12 months for the theft charge, six months on the burglary charge and six months on the flee and elude charge, all to run concurrently.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LJWORLD
A dispute over what voters were told in 1994 may stop county residents from getting property tax relief today
There’s such a thing as an urban myth, and perhaps, there’s a Douglas County myth too. The urban one is likely to make its appearance around a campfire, a water cooler or even a bar. The Douglas County variety tends to show up around tax time. As Douglas...
WIBW
FEMA records show Kansas COVID victims received $25 million funeral funds
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) released how much money has been granted so far to reimburse funeral expenses for COVID-19 victims. In the state of Kansas, nearly 5,000 applications had been submitted, with nearly 4,000 awards granted, equaling about $25 million dollars approved for funeral expenses. The average benefit of the program was around $6,500 dollars per victim.
Sedgwick County finishes abortion ballot recount. Here’s when the results will be known
An election official said there’s no indication a landslide win for abortion rights will be overturned.
KMBC.com
Hand recount of abortion amendment vote wrapping up in Johnson County
OLATHE, Kan. — Recounts on the Amendment 2 abortion issue were wrapping up in nine Kansas counties Friday with minimal changes to the results. All but the two largest counties, Johnson and Sedgwick, either was finished or scheduled to have their canvass boards certify recounts on Friday. The public...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missouri woman pleads guilty in multimillion-dollar catalytic converter theft ring
A Columbia, Missouri woman is the final defendant to plead guilty in a massive, multimillion-dollar catalytic converter theft ring.
Cracking the ‘Emoji Drug Code:’ Do you know what these mean?
The DEA released its Emoji Drug Code to help parents and families know when a loved one may be using fentanyl or other drugs and may need help.
WIBW
Mainline Printing lawsuit against White Lakes owners heading to trial
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka business’s lawsuit against the owners of White Lakes Mall is heading to trial. A Shawnee County judge has set a bench trial to start September 7. A bench trial is decided by a judge rather than a jury. Mainline Printing is the only...
Comments / 0