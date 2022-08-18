ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leavenworth, KS

WIBW

Kansas recount confirms results in favor of abortion rights

OLATHE, KAN. (AP) - A decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights in traditionally conservative Kansas was confirmed with a partial hand recount, with fewer than 100 votes changing after the last county reported results Sunday. Nine of the state’s 105 counties recounted their votes at the request of...
KANSAS STATE
LJWORLD

Lawrence man convicted of beating woman receives probation after sentence suspended

A Lawrence man convicted of beating a woman received a prison sentence Friday in Douglas County District Court that was suspended to probation. The man, Brandsyn Tsonetokoy Givens, 21, was convicted of felony aggravated battery after entering a no-contest plea on July 7. The charge relates to an incident on Dec. 7, 2021, when Givens was accused of causing great bodily harm to a woman. He was arrested around 3:40 a.m. that day and was released a few days later on a $40,000 own-recognizance bond.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Shawnee County GDP grew by $1.12 billion in 2021, officials say

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership and GO Topeka announced on Monday the size of Shawnee County’s total economy grew by 10.4% between 2020 and 2021, hitting a record high of nearly $12 billion. The amount represents a $1.12 billion increase in gross domestic product in 2021,...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

State of Kansas needs 900 workers, holds job fair Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The State of Kansas is holding a virtual job fair this Wednesday, Aug. 24. The online job fair will include full and part-time job openings in the state’s 98 government agencies. There are approximately 900 workers needed. “We have 35 job openings available in the Department of Commerce alone right now,” […]
KSNT News

Topeka Bar Association helps to expunge some criminal records

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local organization is helping people who are facing legal trouble get back on their feet. The Topeka Bar Association held its clean slate session today. The program helps people clear certain crimes or convictions from their records. TBA provided the documents needed for people to begin this process. Law professors from […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Two arrested following Topeka narcotics search

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested two people following a narcotics search performed Monday in the Hillcrest neighborhood. Officers with the TPD narcotics unit and Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force executed a search warrant in the 1700 block of SE Morrison; uncovering drugs. stolen property and firearms, according to TPD.
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

Topeka man to serve year in prison for theft and other crimes in Douglas County

A Topeka man was sentenced Thursday in Douglas County District Court to 12 months in prison for theft and other crimes. The man, Joshua Scott Carpenter, 34, pleaded guilty on June 12 to one felony count of burglary of a motor vehicle, one felony count of theft of a motor vehicle and one felony count of fleeing from an officer. Judge Amy Hanley sentenced him to 12 months for the theft charge, six months on the burglary charge and six months on the flee and elude charge, all to run concurrently.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

FEMA records show Kansas COVID victims received $25 million funeral funds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) released how much money has been granted so far to reimburse funeral expenses for COVID-19 victims. In the state of Kansas, nearly 5,000 applications had been submitted, with nearly 4,000 awards granted, equaling about $25 million dollars approved for funeral expenses. The average benefit of the program was around $6,500 dollars per victim.
KANSAS STATE
