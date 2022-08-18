ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TX

Travis, Williamson Counties downgraded to low COVID risk by CDC

By Christopher Adams
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N1s3C_0hMNdsZC00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the first time since June, no counties in the KXAN viewing area are rated high risk for COVID-19 by the CDC.

Each week since Feb. 24, the CDC has assigned a “COVID-19 Community Level” to every county nationwide based on how the virus is impacting local populations.

In today’s weekly update, Caldwell, Hays, Mason and San Saba Counties were downgraded from high to medium risk.

Meanwhile, Blanco, Gillespie, Llano, Travis and Williamson Counties dropped from medium to low risk.

Bastrop, Burnet, Fayette, Lampasas and Lee Counties remain at medium risk.

DATA: Check out the latest COVID stats across the KXAN viewing area

How are the Community Levels calculated?

Low, medium- and high-risk categories are determined based on three factors: number of new cases in the past seven days, new hospital admissions in the past seven days and percent of staffed hospital beds being used by COVID-19 patients.

The first consideration is the number of new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days. If the number of new cases is higher than 200, the county cannot be considered low risk.

The thresholds for hospital admissions and inpatient bed usage then change depending on whether the county has fewer or more than 200 new cases per 100,000 residents.

Here’s a look at the numbers in each county in the KXAN viewing area. Remember, the number of new cases is considered first. If that number than 200, the county cannot be considered low risk. The thresholds for hospital admissions and inpatient bed usage then change depending on whether the county has fewer or more than 200 new cases per 100,000 residents.

Meanwhile, about 32% of Texas’ population lives in a county rated high risk, down from 70% last week. San Antonio, Fort Worth, El Paso and Corpus Christi are all in counties that remain in high risk.

DATA: Check out the latest COVID stats across Texas

Approximately 51% of the state’s population lives in a medium-risk county, while about 17% live in a low-risk county.

The CDC has the following recommendations for people depending on which COVID-19 Community Level their county is in:

Low Risk

  • Stay up-to-date with COVID vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms

Medium Risk

  • Same precautions as low risk and:
  • Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you should wear a mask and take other precautions if you are at high risk for severe illness

High Risk

  • Same precautions as medium risk and:
  • Wear a mask indoors in public
  • Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 93.1

3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit

A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mason, TX
Hays County, TX
Government
Williamson County, TX
Health
Travis County, TX
Government
County
Travis County, TX
City
Bastrop, TX
State
Texas State
City
Lampasas, TX
County
Williamson County, TX
City
Austin, TX
City
Caldwell, TX
County
Hays County, TX
City
Hays, TX
City
Llano, TX
Hays County, TX
Health
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
El Paso, TX
Travis County, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
Williamson County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Burnet, TX
County
San Saba County, TX
City
Corpus Christi, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#General Health#Linus Covid#Caldwell Hays Mason#Williamson Counties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
spectrumlocalnews.com

Gov. Greg Abbott calls statewide weather briefing to prepare for changing conditions

TEXAS — As heavy rain moves over Texas, Flash Flood Warnings are popping around the western and northern parts of the state, and these same widespread rain events now extend to the workweek, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). In response, Gov. Greg Abbott called for a statewide weather briefing with over 350 local emergency response officials — including mayors, county judges, first responders and private sector partners — throughout Texas to plan for potential flooding or worse.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Austin area wealthiest ZIP codes

We've mapped out the most affluent areas of Austin to complement our latest list of the wealthiest ZIP codes in Central Texas, which is rich with data such as household income levels, population, per capita income and more.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

48K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy