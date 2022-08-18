Related
MergeCrafter
Blacksmith Weapon Merchant
Flying Umbrella
Leyou Three Kingdoms
Poly Puzzle: Predators
Justin Wack and the Big Time Hack
Triple Fantasy
Apex Legends Mobile Releases Hyperbeat Gameplay Trailer
The second half of Apex Legends Mobile Season 2.5 starts tomorrow with the release of the Hyperbeat battle pass, and the game's developers are kicking things off early with a gameplay trailer that shows some of the mobile game's new features in action. In addition to a new battle pass,...
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Trailer Shows New Battle Footage, Confirms Ranked Matches
At the conclusion of the 2022 Pokemon World Championships in London, The Pokemon Company CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara unveiled a new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which focused on battle mechanics and online play. The trailer opened with the introduction of a new Pokemon, the Dragon- and Normal-type Cyclizar, which...
Apex Legends Mobile Hyperbeat Patch Notes
Apex Legends Mobile's mid-season update, Hyperbeat, is almost upon us, and it's bringing a lot of new content to the mobile game. A familiar face from Apex Legends on console and PC will be making his mobile debut alongside a new battle pass, new events, new game modes, and more.
Saints Row Review - Open-World Nostalgia
It's been nine years since Saints Row IV was released, pitting the 3rd Street Saints against an alien invasion that featured superpowers, time-travel, Matrix-style simulations, and the complete destruction of Earth. Where do you go after a game so ridiculous and outlandish? After a period of absence, rebooting the series sounds like a logical next step, and that's exactly what developer Deep Silver Volition has done with this new, stripped-back Saints Row.
Lord Of The Rings Online: Before The Shadow Expansion Will Focus On Early Game Content
Lord of the Rings Online's next expansion, Before the Shadow, will serve as a prequel of sorts, with two new leveling zones for players levels 1-32 and a story that takes place prior to the events of the Fellowship of the Ring. The content update, which developer Standing Stone Games...
Destiny 2 Showcase 2022 Livestream (Lightfall & Season 18 Reveal)
The future of Destiny 2 is almost here! We'll learn about next year's big expansion Lightfall, details of season 18 (launching right after the showcase), and more!
PS5 Multiplayer Is Free This Weekend
Sony has announced that all online multiplayer for PS4 and PS5 games will be free this coming weekend. The promotion runs August 27-28. Normally, a PlayStation Plus membership is required to play most games online, but that will not be the case this coming weekend. Sony is known to hold these type of free multiplayer weekends from time to time.
Black Myth: Wukong - Official In-game Cutscene
Get a look at a 6 minute in game cutscene in Black Myth: Wukong. Black Myth: Wukong is an action-adventure game developed by Game Science. Get a look at brand new never before scene characters in the game.
