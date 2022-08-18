ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Gamespot

Apex Legends Mobile Releases Hyperbeat Gameplay Trailer

The second half of Apex Legends Mobile Season 2.5 starts tomorrow with the release of the Hyperbeat battle pass, and the game's developers are kicking things off early with a gameplay trailer that shows some of the mobile game's new features in action. In addition to a new battle pass,...
Gamespot

Apex Legends Mobile Hyperbeat Patch Notes

Apex Legends Mobile's mid-season update, Hyperbeat, is almost upon us, and it's bringing a lot of new content to the mobile game. A familiar face from Apex Legends on console and PC will be making his mobile debut alongside a new battle pass, new events, new game modes, and more.
Gamespot

Saints Row Review - Open-World Nostalgia

It's been nine years since Saints Row IV was released, pitting the 3rd Street Saints against an alien invasion that featured superpowers, time-travel, Matrix-style simulations, and the complete destruction of Earth. Where do you go after a game so ridiculous and outlandish? After a period of absence, rebooting the series sounds like a logical next step, and that's exactly what developer Deep Silver Volition has done with this new, stripped-back Saints Row.
Gamespot

PS5 Multiplayer Is Free This Weekend

Sony has announced that all online multiplayer for PS4 and PS5 games will be free this coming weekend. The promotion runs August 27-28. Normally, a PlayStation Plus membership is required to play most games online, but that will not be the case this coming weekend. Sony is known to hold these type of free multiplayer weekends from time to time.
Gamespot

Black Myth: Wukong - Official In-game Cutscene

Get a look at a 6 minute in game cutscene in Black Myth: Wukong. Black Myth: Wukong is an action-adventure game developed by Game Science. Get a look at brand new never before scene characters in the game.
