Washington man hospitalized with first locally acquired case of anaplasmosis

A Whatcom County man has been hospitalized with the first locally acquired human case of the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

The 80-year-old man is now in recovery after he was hospitalized after working in the brush in Mason County, where he was likely bitten by a tick.

While human cases of anaplasmosis have been in the state before, all previous cases involved travel outside the state.

Until now, only dogs have been diagnosed with locally acquired anaplasmosis in Washington state.

Anaplasmosis can cause mild to moderate symptoms in people, including fever, headache, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting and loss of appetite, usually one to two weeks after being bit by an infected tick.

The disease is treatable. However, if a person has pre-existing conditions, it can cause a more severe reaction.

In Washington, the disease is spread by the western blacklegged tick, which is usually found in western Washington and the eastern slopes of the Cascades.

There is no vaccine and the disease can only be prevented by avoiding tick bites.

More information can be found at doh.wa.gov.

