At 7 a.m. on Tuesday, doors to polling places around Southwest Florida will open for people to cast their ballots. What do you need to know before the primary election?. Voters in Southwest Florida need to know they’ll be voting in several partisan and non-partisan races, meaning political party affiliation will be irrelevant for some of them. Among other things, voters will be voting for commissioners, judges, school board members and several state positions.

LEE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO