FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: The Best Wine Bars in Naples, FloridaDaniella CressmanNaples, FL
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Missing Florida Teen Found in Home of Former TeacherA.W. NavesPort Charlotte, FL
Granddaughter Desperately Searching For Her Missing GrandmotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Myers, FL
Naples Real Estate Market Begins to Cool OffPSki17Naples, FL
WINKNEWS.com
Hot, muggy Tuesday with scattered storms
High temperatures will reach the mid-90s across Southwest Florida. A very muggy feel will persist throughout the day, fueling more triple-digit “feels like” temperatures. Boaters will encounter a light chop within our bays and 1- to 2-foot wave heights. After a mostly dry start, increasing cloud cover will...
WINKNEWS.com
Scattered storms expected Sunday afternoon
The Weather Authority expects typical August weather for your Sunday, with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the mid-90s, and a chance of storms in the afternoon. Sunday will start off nice with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s. By the afternoon hours, temperatures...
WINKNEWS.com
Monday starts workweek with record heat, scattered storms
Above-average heat is in the forecast, as highs will likely reach the mid- to high 90s across most of Southwest Florida. High humidity will also make the entire WINK News viewing area feel like it’s experiencing triple-digit heat. Boaters will have pleasant conditions on the water if they can...
WINKNEWS.com
How to find your polling location or check the status of your mail-in ballot
Polling locations in Southwest Florida may have changed for you this year. You can verify your polling location before heading out to vote on election day with the links below. Did you already vote by mail? You can also check the status of your ballot to ensure it was received...
WINKNEWS.com
Florida banned books Twitter mistake
The American Federation of Teachers’ president admits what she wrote on Twitter about certain books being banned in Florida, isn’t true. Two of those books put on the false list were, To Kill a Mockingbird and A Wrinkle in Time. Randi Weingarten later tweeted, “I should have double-checked...
WINKNEWS.com
Gubernatorial candidates make final pitches ahead of primaries
Gubernatorial candidates, Nikki Fried and Charlie Crist make their final pitches ahead of primaries on Tuesday. Being only three days from the Florida primaries, two gubernatorial candidates are busy making their final bids for the Democratic nomination. Fried held a campaign house party today at Congressional candidate Cindy Banyai’s Olga...
WINKNEWS.com
Preparing for Election Day 2022 in Southwest Florida
At 7 a.m. on Tuesday, doors to polling places around Southwest Florida will open for people to cast their ballots. What do you need to know before the primary election?. Voters in Southwest Florida need to know they’ll be voting in several partisan and non-partisan races, meaning political party affiliation will be irrelevant for some of them. Among other things, voters will be voting for commissioners, judges, school board members and several state positions.
WINKNEWS.com
Grotesque graffiti on Gateway soccer field
Parents and children showed up Monday for soccer practice and found offensive graffiti at the Sherman Soccer Complex in Gateway. People were distraught and disappointed at the thought of someone coming out and writing the remarks for everyone to see. Robert Vertrees uses the field to practice and shared some...
WINKNEWS.com
TalkingPoints: One-on-one with Ag. Commissioner Nikki Fried, candidate for governor
Is there a candidate who can unseat Governor Ron DeSantis? The two leading Democrats—U.S. Congressman Charlie Crist and Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried—running against him say yes. We ask them how they plan to do it. In our special election series, “Talking Points,” WINK News Investigative Reporter Céline McArthur interviews both candidates to see how they say they’ll make your lives better in the Sunshine State.
WINKNEWS.com
Crist Pitches His Chances of Beating DeSantis
On a muggy afternoon about an hour’s drive from the state Capitol, roughly three-dozen supporters fought off the heat and insects as Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist made his pitch this week before Tuesday’s primary election. Crist, a St. Petersburg congressman, squeezed in the visit to Madison County...
WINKNEWS.com
What you need to know ahead of Tuesday’s primary elections
Primary elections are Tuesday, and voters will be busy deciding candidates for everything from governor to congress to the school board. Florida is a closed primary state which means registered voters will only be able to vote in the races that match their declared party or non-partisan races. There are...
WINKNEWS.com
Candidates make final push a day before the primary elections
On Monday, candidates in Southwest Florida and across the state made their final arguments to get your vote. Thousands of people have already cast their votes either with a mail-in ballot or by taking advantage of early voting. With less than 24 hours before the polls open, some candidates are...
