Iona, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Hot, muggy Tuesday with scattered storms

High temperatures will reach the mid-90s across Southwest Florida. A very muggy feel will persist throughout the day, fueling more triple-digit “feels like” temperatures. Boaters will encounter a light chop within our bays and 1- to 2-foot wave heights. After a mostly dry start, increasing cloud cover will...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Scattered storms expected Sunday afternoon

The Weather Authority expects typical August weather for your Sunday, with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the mid-90s, and a chance of storms in the afternoon. Sunday will start off nice with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s. By the afternoon hours, temperatures...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Monday starts workweek with record heat, scattered storms

Above-average heat is in the forecast, as highs will likely reach the mid- to high 90s across most of Southwest Florida. High humidity will also make the entire WINK News viewing area feel like it’s experiencing triple-digit heat. Boaters will have pleasant conditions on the water if they can...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Florida banned books Twitter mistake

The American Federation of Teachers’ president admits what she wrote on Twitter about certain books being banned in Florida, isn’t true. Two of those books put on the false list were, To Kill a Mockingbird and A Wrinkle in Time. Randi Weingarten later tweeted, “I should have double-checked...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Gubernatorial candidates make final pitches ahead of primaries

Gubernatorial candidates, Nikki Fried and Charlie Crist make their final pitches ahead of primaries on Tuesday. Being only three days from the Florida primaries, two gubernatorial candidates are busy making their final bids for the Democratic nomination. Fried held a campaign house party today at Congressional candidate Cindy Banyai’s Olga...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Preparing for Election Day 2022 in Southwest Florida

At 7 a.m. on Tuesday, doors to polling places around Southwest Florida will open for people to cast their ballots. What do you need to know before the primary election?. Voters in Southwest Florida need to know they’ll be voting in several partisan and non-partisan races, meaning political party affiliation will be irrelevant for some of them. Among other things, voters will be voting for commissioners, judges, school board members and several state positions.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Grotesque graffiti on Gateway soccer field

Parents and children showed up Monday for soccer practice and found offensive graffiti at the Sherman Soccer Complex in Gateway. People were distraught and disappointed at the thought of someone coming out and writing the remarks for everyone to see. Robert Vertrees uses the field to practice and shared some...
GATEWAY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

TalkingPoints: One-on-one with Ag. Commissioner Nikki Fried, candidate for governor

Is there a candidate who can unseat Governor Ron DeSantis? The two leading Democrats—U.S. Congressman Charlie Crist and Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried—running against him say yes. We ask them how they plan to do it. In our special election series, “Talking Points,” WINK News Investigative Reporter Céline McArthur interviews both candidates to see how they say they’ll make your lives better in the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Crist Pitches His Chances of Beating DeSantis

On a muggy afternoon about an hour’s drive from the state Capitol, roughly three-dozen supporters fought off the heat and insects as Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist made his pitch this week before Tuesday’s primary election. Crist, a St. Petersburg congressman, squeezed in the visit to Madison County...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

What you need to know ahead of Tuesday's primary elections

Primary elections are Tuesday, and voters will be busy deciding candidates for everything from governor to congress to the school board. Florida is a closed primary state which means registered voters will only be able to vote in the races that match their declared party or non-partisan races. There are...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Candidates make final push a day before the primary elections

On Monday, candidates in Southwest Florida and across the state made their final arguments to get your vote. Thousands of people have already cast their votes either with a mail-in ballot or by taking advantage of early voting. With less than 24 hours before the polls open, some candidates are...
FLORIDA STATE

