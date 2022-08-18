Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, August 23, 2022
(Mason City, IA) -- A 23-year-old man from Osage is under arrest, charged with decapitating a Mason City woman who went missing last year. Twenty-nine-year-old Angela Bradbury of Mason City was last seen in April of 2021, and three months later a teenager found a human skull on a stick in a park in Mitchell County. Bradbury’s family provided D-N-A samples and dental records which confirmed the skull was hers. Nathan James Gilmore of Osage has been charged with Bradbury’s murder. Court records indicate investigators found a drawing of a satanic goat’s head in Gilmore's living room, and there were numbers on the drawing that coincide with the date Bradbury disappeared as well as the G-P-S coordinates of the park where her skull and other remains were found.
Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)
If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
KCRG.com
Flea market held at Great Jones County Fairgrounds in Monticello
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People packed the Great Jones County Fairgrounds today....all looking to take home something unique. The Monticello flea market is one of the largest in the state of Iowa, with around 100 vendors both indoors and outdoors. The market was held in Maquoketa for the past 37 years...But this year it’s made a permanent move to the Jones County Fairgrounds in Monticello. Vendors offered everything from rings to records. But organizers say the benefits extend well beyond the market itself. Tom Callahan who is the co-promoter of the flea market said “The restaurants anything that’s open today is gonna be booming any antique stores in Monticello today will be booming they’ll do a months worth of business in one day because of this today in the town.” They plan to hold two flea markets in Monticello next year, one in April and another in August and two in Dewitt, Iowa in June and September.
KCRG.com
Growing Cedar Rapids company has ‘to hire’ waitlist
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In most big box retail stores, you see tons of food and items on pallets. Terzo Industries in Cedar Rapids repairs and refurbishes those pallets. In this week’s Working Iowa, we take a closer look at a company that people are clamoring to work for.
KIMT
Mason City seeing more problems with stray pets and other animals
MASON CITY, Iowa – Police say there’s a growing problem with animals in Mason City. In the month of July, the Mason City Police Department reported:. --- At least 9 bite cases, 6 were dogs, and 2 were cats. (One of these cases involved a dog attacking another dog. The rest were bites on people).
Iowa man seriously injured in antique tractor accident
LINN COUNTY, Iowa – An eastern Iowa man has been hospitalized after being dragged 40 yards across a field by a tractor. It happened in a field south of Troy Mills Saturday afternoon, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. When emergency crews arrived, they found James Weighton of Central City had been seriously injured. […]
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: The Woolstock, Iowa concert in 1989 proved less rowdy than Woodstock
WOOLSTOCK, Iowa — The original Woodstock was described as organized chaos. A time when live music drew 400,000 people to a New York dairy farm. It defined the counterculture of the 1960s. Woolstock Iowa is a far cry from Woodstock, but with a name so close, a nearby radio...
KIMT
Nora Springs pet groomer is August's Entrepreneur of the Month
MASON CITY, Iowa – Amanda Slinger of Ruff Cuts Pet Grooming in Nora Springs has been named the August 2022 Entrepreneur of the Month. The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center and North Iowa Area Small Business Development Center are honoring Slinger, who opened her full-service grooming business in 2018 after working for several years as a funeral director, and then at MercyOne North Iowa.
Man arrested for 2021 murder, decapitation of Iowa woman
Authorities in northern Iowa said they've found the man responsible for the grisly murder of a woman whose decapitated head was found in a public park last year.
KAAL-TV
VIDEO: IA man charged with murder in 2021 missing persons case
(ABC 6 News) - An Osage, Iowa man is accused of killing a missing Mason City woman whose decapitated head was found placed on a stick in a Mitchell County state park. Nathan Gilmore, 23, is charged with premeditated first-degree murder for the death of Angela Bradbury, 28. He was...
KIMT
Number of disturbing clues lead to arrest of Osage man connected to 2021 murder
OSAGE, Iowa - The arrest of a 23-year-old Osage man in the death of Angela Bradbury, whose body was found in 2021 near the Greenbelt Trail, caps a lengthy investigation that included finding a number of disturbing clues. Nathan Gilmore is being held on a $1M bond and is facing...
Iowa Little Leaguer Blames ESPN for Missed Strike Call
Little League umpiring isn’t perfect. However, when a late call in Saturday’s Iowa-Washington game didn’t go his team’s way, one player believed it wasn’t just the umpire pulling the strings. Davenport, Iowa, was up 6-3 and one out away from winning an elimination game against...
KCRG.com
Strong storms are expected through this evening
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms have redeveloped over eastern Iowa this afternoon. They are expected to last into this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for parts of eastern Iowa until 8 PM. This includes the cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Waterloo.
KCRG.com
Victim of fatal Waterloo house fire identified
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have identified the man who died in a fire in Waterloo on Friday. Fire crews responded to a house fire in the 300 block of East 2nd Street just before 7 a.m. As crews worked to extinguish the fire, they found a victim, later identified...
Northeast Iowa resident wins Mega Millions prize
WINNESHIEK, Iowa — An Ossian resident won 1 million dollars Friday after purchasing a Mega Millions ticket. The lucky ticket was purchased at a Casey’s gas station in the 200 block of West Main Street in Ossian, a town of about 800 people. According to the IA Lottery, the ticket came within one number of […]
What Are These Strange Stones Doing in Iowa Fields?
There are always stories to be told if you look close enough, and believe it or not, these seemingly unnecessary stones have quite the story to tell. Stones like this can be found all across the Hawkeye State, and many of them have been around since the 19th century. What...
What is the Smallest Town in Iowa?
You know the saying, "if you're driving through this town and blink, you'll miss it." Iowa has a few towns like that but which one do you think is really the smallest? I don't mean smallest as in size either. I mean which town in Iowa has the smallest population?
Founder of Iconic Iowa Furniture Store Passes Away
There were two big furniture stores all Cedar Rapidians remember growing up. Who didn't spend hours just roaming the aisles at the legendary Smulekoff's even if you never ended up buying anything? We all remember the lament leading up to the final days of its closing, after 125 years in business, back in 2014.
Cresco Times
Good Times bar destroyed by fire
CRESCO - The Cresco community has been anxiously awaiting the opening of the Good Times Grill, formerly of Decorah, since September 2021. The business was set to open around Labor Day, but the wait will be a little longer. “For those who haven't heard yet, there was a fire at...
Big Box Store with Iowa Locations Dishing Out Massive Bonuses
Inflation is a word you hear a lot. It is a small word, that packs a powerful punch for families. As inflation rises, prices rise. The cost of living rises. With many Iowa, and American fmailies already feeling a pinch, it can feel difficult to find relief. The White House...
