Daily Telegram
Helge W. Johnson
Helge William Johnson, Jr., 76 of Superior died on Saturday, August 20, 2022, in his home. He was born on November 21, 1945, in Superior to Helge and Borghild (Blackstad) Johnson, Sr. Helge graduated from Superior Central High School in 1964. He had a passion for hockey and was a...
Daily Telegram
Hugh C. McKay
Hugh C. McKay, 88 of Superior, died Friday August 19, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones, at Essentia St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth. Hugh was born in Superior on Aug. 18, 1934, the son of Hugh Francis and Violet McKay. He served his country with the US Army. He...
Daily Telegram
Douglas County Past: Lightning storm plays havoc in Superior; sleuth sees success disguised as lumberjack
The elements were in conflict yesterday and one of the worst electrical storms that has visited the head of the lakes in years created havoc with property and, in one distressing instance, broke off the life of a little child in Duluth. No fatality is reported in Superior but several...
Daily Telegram
Anthony ”Tony” Richards
Anthony Wayne “Tony” Richards of Poplar, WI, passed away on August 21, 2022. He was born on April 10th, 1940, in Big Springs, WV to Lee and Caroline (Hardman) Richards. Tony graduated from Calhoun County high school in 1958 and Salem College in Salem, WV in 1962 with a degree in chemistry. He worked for Quaker Oats as a research chemist where he received several patents.
Daily Telegram
Robert D. “Bob” Miller
Nov. 20, 1949 - April 7, 2022. SUPERIOR, Wis. - Robert D. “Bob” Miller, 72, Superior, Wis., died Thursday, April 7, in his home. A celebration of life will be from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Vintage Italian Pizza in Superior. No memorials are requested. Arrangements by...
Daily Telegram
Lawrence ‘Larry’ Gilbertson
Lawrence ‘Larry’ A. Gilbertson, 85, of Superior, died Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Villa Marina Health & Rehabilitation Center. Larry was born in Ashland, WI on June 6, 1937, the son of Herbert and Edna (Wileman) Gilbertson. He married Eileen Erickson on July 13, 1957, and they recently...
Daily Telegram
Library Happenings: As summer winds down, fall programs return
SUPERIOR — As summer winds down, so does Superior Public Library’s Summer Reading Program. Make sure to stop by the library to collect the prizes you’ve earned by Aug. 31. Stay tuned for details of our new fall reading program for kids, teens and adults. Chelsea Thompson...
Daily Telegram
Beverley May St. George
Beverley May St. George, 69, longtime resident of Iron River, WI died at home unexpectedly on Saturday, August 13, 2022. She was born in Hinckley, MN on November 29, 1952 the daughter of Warner and Irma (Brigham) Cyr. Beverley was united in marriage to Robert St. George on June 28,...
Daily Telegram
David N. O’Kash
David N. O’Kash, 65, lifelong resident of Superior, WI, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at his home. He was born in Superior, December 20, 1956, the son of Michael and Jane (Welsh) O’Kash. He was a graduate of Superior Senior High School, class of 1975 and...
