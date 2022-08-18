ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Marcell Ozuna gets trolled by Braves radio announcer

Marcell Ozuna seems to have worn out his welcome with the Atlanta Braves at multiple levels of the organization at this point. Ozuna was in the lineup for Sunday’s home game against Houston two days after his arrest for driving under the influence. The outfielder hit eighth in the lineup and struck out twice in two plate appearances before being lifted for a pinch hitter.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole furious after teammate Aaron Judge was hit by a pitch

Things got tense Sunday between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays after Aaron Judge was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning. Judge was hit by Toronto pitcher Alek Manoah with a runner on second and one out in the fifth, and the Yankees outfielder appeared to take exception to the plunking. Judge seemed to believe there was intent behind the pitch and traded words with Manoah as he made his way to first base.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Aaron Judge, Andrew Benintendi power Yankees past Mets

Aaron Judge hit a home run off Max Scherzer for his major league-leading 47th of the year as the host New York Yankees beat the New York Mets 4-2 Monday night in the Subway Series. The Yankees won consecutive games for the first time since getting three straight wins over...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Denver, CO
Sports
FanSided

Cardinals Rumors: Could Steven Matz return to St. Louis in 2022?

Once thought to be out for the 2022 season, the St. Louis Cardinals could soon get left-hander Steven Matz back before the postseason. The additions of Jordan Montgomery and Jose Quintana at the trade deadline have solidified the St. Louis Cardinals rotation and turned it into a strength. And it appears that more pitching help is on the way.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Steelers Announce Two Roster Moves

Ealy, 22, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma following the 2021 NFL Draft. Baltimore waived him coming out of the preseason, however, and he returned to their practice squad. Ealy had a brief stint on the Packers’ practice squad this past season. During...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

MLB Insider expects the Braves to release Marcell Ozuna

The full clip is there, in which Rosenthal also says the Braves probably won’t make any comments or decisions until Ozuna’s process is finished. Marcell Ozuna is owed a lot of money, but Rosenthal thinks that won’t matter after his latest incident. It isn’t clear what the timetable will be, but it was already unlikely Ozuna would be on Atlanta’s playoff roster regardless. I tend to agree with Rosenthal — I think the Braves were on the cusp of releasing Ozuna after the season, even before this incident. We’ll see how things play out; Ozuna is a candidate to be placed on the Restricted List soon.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Alex Anthopoulos comments on potentially re-signing Dansby Swanson

The Braves just made another internal splash by inking Michael Harris to an eight-year contract extension worth at least $72 million. The deal could potentially be up to ten years if the two club options are exercised. Atlanta has its core locked up for the foreseeable future, but there is one missing piece, who will be the shortstop over the next decade?
MLB
Yardbarker

2 Cardinals Legends Received A Nice Gesture From A Rival

This weekend, Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina made their final pass through Chase Field as the St. Louis Cardinals took on the Arizona Diamondbacks. The two Cards legends had weekends to remember. Though Molina missed the final two games, having to tend to a personal matter in Puerto Rico, he...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Yankees place flamethrowing bullpen arm on injured list, call up veteran pitcher

The New York Yankees are gearing up to finish off a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays, in which they’ve lost the first three games consecutively. With manager Aaron Boone displaying frustration after Saturday afternoon’s loss, the troubles won’t stop coming, as the team announced they placed one of their bullpen arms on the injured list.
MLB
Yardbarker

New York Yankees gearing up to get trade deadline acquisition back from injured foot

The New York Yankees can’t bench Aaron Hicks fast enough for his lack of offensive production and lackluster defensive contributions lately. In the month of August, Hicks is batting .109 with a 19.6% on-base rate and a .109 slugging percentage. He’s contributed just five hits over 46 at-bats. With a desperate need to replace Hicks and Estevan Florial not providing much offensively, the team is waiting patiently for trade deadline acquisition Harrison Bader to return to the lineup.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Former Braves Top Prospect set to make his MLB Debut

Right before the 2022 MLB Draft, the Braves traded Andrew Hoffman and then top prospect Drew Waters to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for the 35th pick in the MLB Draft — that pick would eventually become High School right-handed Pitcher JR Ritchie. Atlanta didn’t have space in their outfield for Waters, and the farm system needed a fresh infusion of younger talent to help clear the logjam in AAA. Now, Waters is getting the call for his new team:
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: MLB World Reacts To Heated Umpire Argument

Things got heated between MLB umpire C.B. Bucknor and Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol. Following a very questionable strike call on All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado, Bucknor quickly tossed Marmol who let him hear about it from the dugout. The MLB world reacted to the exchange on social media. "RAWR!!" commented...
MLB
Yardbarker

Fireballing Right-Handed Reliever Could be Returning Soon

President of Baseball Operations, Andrew Friedman, is well known for his success with "reclamation" projects. So when the Dodgers took a chance on Tommy Kahnle in 2020, it wasn't unexpected. Kahnle signed a two-year deal that was $4.75 million guaranteed but the organization has not seen much pay-off on its investment, yet.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Dodgers Dave Roberts says RHP Craig Kimbrel will no longer only pitch in save situations

The Dodgers used Craig Kimbrel for the last inning of today’s 10-3 win over the Marlins, and the reliever delivered a perfect frame to mop things up. While not a save situation for Kimbrel, manager Dave Roberts told J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group and other reporters that Kimbrel and the team have agreed to base the right-hander’s workload going forward not on save chances, but rather on just getting regular outings. This wouldn’t preclude Kimbrel from being used in save opportunities, of course, and Roberts said he could still choose to use Kimbrel in consecutive games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Nolan Arenado Believes He’s Playing With The Top Star

The St. Louis Cardinals are lucky enough to have two MVP candidates in their starting lineup. These two guys are carrying the Cards as they look to make a deep run into October. Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado may be the best corner infield duo in all of baseball with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

MLB pitchers who have lost 20 games in a season since 1970

Tough seasons Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports There was a time when wins and losses measured pitchers' greatness. Of course, that was when they could go more than 5 or 6 innings. Twenty-game winners were elite, and on the other side, 20-game losers were also somewhat prevalent. Not anymore—though Patrick Corbin of the Washington Nationals is on track to become the first 20-game loser since 2003. Which pitchers have been 20-game losers since 1970? Let's take a look ...Denny McLain, Washington Senators Eric Seals/Detroit Free Press via USA TODAY NETWORK In 1971, Denny McLain went 10-22 for the Washington Senators. What makes this remarkable is...
MLB
Yardbarker

Dodgers, Brewers send aces to mound

The National League ERA leader will take the mound on Tuesday night, and that pitcher -- Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Tony Gonsolin -- has his team's offense to thank for the lofty perch. Nobody in the NL has a better ERA than Gonsolin's 2.12 mark, and while he gets all...
LOS ANGELES, CA

