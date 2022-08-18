Read full article on original website
houmatimes.com
Did you say Mardi Gras?! Montegut Children’s Carnival Club is Open for Membership
Montegut Children’s Carnival Club is officially open for membership!. The 77th-year sign-up days are Wednesday, August 24, and Thursday, August 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the club’s float building on recreation drive. Dues are $45 per family and each family should participate in two fundraisers. Members must live in the Montegut, Pointe-Aux-Chenes, Bourg, or Chauvin areas and riders must be in first, second, third, or fourth grade.
NOLA.com
Dickie Brennan's Commissary is a cafe, gourmet market and more in the Lower Garden District
Get ready to be surprised when turning onto Orange Street, a quiet little strip in the Lower Garden District tucked off Tchoupitoulas. There sits The Commissary, Dickie Brennan’s central kitchen. While it was conceived to supply everything from stocks to charcuterie and desserts to Brennan’s restaurants, it’s offering much more than that.
houmatimes.com
Missions On Wheels accepting donations
Hurricane Ida’s one year anniversary is quickly approaching and cities across the bayou region are still feeling the effects of the catastrophic storm. Missions on Wheels, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing relief to victims of natural disasters are still working diligently to support residents of Southeast Louisiana. Missions...
WDSU
First-ever Lower 9 Fest happening next Saturday
NEW ORLEANS — Lower 9 Fest is coming to the Lower 9th Ward next Saturday. The first-time event is happening from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. Hosted by the Lower 9th Ward Homeownership Association and the Lower 9 Neighborhood Association, the festivities will happen at the Oliver Bush Playground, which is located on Fats Domino Ave.
houmatimes.com
LDWF Launches New Free Fishing Education Courses
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will launch its exciting new Fishing Course Series aimed at offering ongoing short but informative training sessions throughout the state on a variety of fishing topics that will appeal to both beginner and experienced anglers. The inaugural offering in the series will be...
NOLA.com
Steamy Midsummer Mardi Gras parade is back on Saturday, with new, shorter route
Expect to sweat. Expect inebriation (observed or experienced). Expect to sway and cheer as scantily clad marchers and dancers sashay by. Yes, it’s time for the annual Midsummer Mardi Gras parade and party, which is making a comeback Saturday, Aug. 27, after a two-year absence caused by the coronavirus pandemic and Hurricane Ida.
NOLA.com
Fried Chicken Festival 2022 will charge admission, go 'cashless' as it moves to Lakefront
A new spot, new experiences and an admission fee have all been announced for the National Fried Chicken Festival slated Oct. 1-2 on the New Orleans Lakefront. The fifth-anniversary festival, which started in downtown's Lafayette Park, will move to Lakeshore Drive and Franklin Avenue. The move was planned in recent years before the COVID closure of most festivals.
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne General’s Kalie Gisclair, RN, Community Nurse Educator Honored As a Child Passenger Safety Hero
Terrebonne General Health System’s Community Nurse Educator, Kalie Gisclair, RN, was honored with the Child Passenger Safety Hero award. Gisclair is the Community Clinical Educator in the Terrebonne General Wellness for Life Department. Terrebonne General Health System, in conjunction with Louisiana State Police and Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force,...
houmatimes.com
Temporary closure scheduled for Tiger Drive Bridge
Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that the Tiger Drive Bridge will temporarily close this week to undergo further evaluation. Beginning at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 24, 2022, the entire bridge will be shut down to motorists. Per Officials, the evaluation should be completed in one day, however weather conditions may force the road closure to extend into Thursday, August 25, 2022.
houmatimes.com
Lafourche Firemen complete Clandestine training
Firemen at the Lafourche Parish Fire District 3 completed a 40 hour Clandestine Lab Response and Processing Training course. The training was led by Jake Felton, owner of MERIT Training Program, the nation’s finest and most thorough training for clandestine lab training and certification. “This type of the training...
NOLA.com
Mom-and-pop shops lead the way in New Orleans East: 'There's a lot of good here'
With its massive machines that can ink a logo on everything from a block of slate to a golf ball, Universal Printing has no shortage of customers. The Lake Forest Boulevard print shop – the only one of its kind in New Orleans East – counts dozens of local churches, schools, and the Essence Festival of Culture among its clients.
wbrz.com
Person shot in Denham Springs neighborhood Monday morning
DENHAM SPRINGS - A person was wounded in a shooting in Livingston Parish Monday morning. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 7 a.m. on Rosewood Street, in a neighborhood off Lockhart Road. Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
travelexperta.com
Natchez Steamboat: Take a Cruise on the Mississippi River
One thing you can not avoid is an encounter with the great Mississippi River while visiting New Orleans. The French Quarters go right into. Seafood is practically a staple of New Orleans and Louisiana’s cuisine. Strolling along the river walk is a must-do. And of course, the best way to truly enjoy Ol’ Man River is to do what the cotton pickers used to do back in the olden days – take a steamboat river cruise. The Natchez Steamboat is without a doubt the most historic of them all. Today we’re going to be talking about Natchez Steamboat cruise on the Mississippi River!
houmatimes.com
CrossFit HomeBrew offers Six Week Fitness Program
Looking to start your fitness journey? Lace up your tennis shoes and meet your fitness goals with CrossFit HomeBrew! The Houma based fitness gym is accepting registration for its Six Week Fitness and Nutrition Program. Kicking off on Saturday, September 3, the fitness program was developed to educate and provide...
WDSU
Shooting in the Lake Terrace neighborhood on Saturday morning
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police report that a man was shot in the Lake Terrace neighborhood on Saturday morning. According to reports, a man sustained a gunshot wound at the intersection of Leon C Simon Drive and Press Drive. No other information is available at this time.
iheart.com
1 Louisiana City Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Louisiana has once again proven itself to be a culinary haven, this time for barbecue lovers. Clever ranked the 50 largest metropolitan areas around the country to find the best BBQ cities, using data such as Yelp ratings, Google Trends, major BBQ events, number of BBQ restaurants per capita, and many more.
lafourchegazette.com
French Food Festival announces intentions to return after 2-year hiatus
One of our area's top local festivals is planning to come back in 2022. The French Food Festival announced on social media today that it is scheduled to be hosted in 2022 – a welcome return for an annual event which draws thousands of people each fall to the Larose Civic Center's grounds for food, music, rides and more.
bizneworleans.com
Nothing Bundt Cakes Celebrates 25 Years with Giveaway
Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday with a cake giveaway at its three New Orleans-area locations and at all stores nationwide. On Thursday, Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature cake. The bakery is also hosting an online contest. One fan will win a $25,000 birthday party planned by a celebrity party planning company. 25 runners up will each receive a $100 gift card.
houmatimes.com
HPD announces recent promotions
The Houma Police Department would like to announce some recent promotions within the agency. The officers promoted have a total combined 103 years of service. At the Houma Police Department, we strive to serve our community with the utmost professionalism by providing effective, efficient, and courteous services to those living and working in the City of Houma. With that in mind, the following promotions took place on August 21, 2022.
