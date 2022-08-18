Read full article on original website
Semi driver injured in I-29 rollover Monday
SIOUX CITY -- A Lincoln, Nebraska, man was taken to a Sioux City hospital with injuries Monday after the semi he was driving on Interstate 29 rolled onto its side. According to a statement from the Sioux City Police Department, officers responded to the single-vehicle crash at 1:03 p.m. on I-29 southbound at mile marker 139.
Sioux Center man arrested for OWI, more
SIOUX CENTER—A 60-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested Thursday, Aug. 18, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, driving while his license was denied or revoked, and failure to maintain control. The arrest of Randy Alan Nuzum stemmed from a one-vehicle crash about 2:55 p.m. Sunday, June...
Driver clocked at 116 mph, jailed for OWI
PRIMGHAR—A 23-year-old Spirit Lake man was arrested about 1:05 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, near Primghar on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, reckless driving and speeding. The arrest of Walker Allen Buck stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2016 Chevrolet Malibu clocked at 116 in a...
Hartley Woman Arrested For Driving While Impaired
Hull, IA (KICD)– The Sioux County Sheriff’s Department arrested a woman for allegedly driving under the influence of illegal drugs Friday. A news release says it’s the third time 37 year old Brea Schopp has been arrested for operating a vehicle in an impaired state. She had two young passengers when she was stopped on highway 18 West of Hull around 7am and was also charged with child endangerment.
Calumet driver arrested for OWI in Alton
ALTON—A 21-year-old Calumet man was arrested about 11:55 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol and driving in the improper lane/wrong direction prohibited on fully controlled-access facilities. The arrest of Jackson Daniel Dau stemmed from the...
Hartley woman jailed for third OWI, more
HULL—A 37-year-old Hartley woman was arrested about 7:15 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, on charges of third-offense operating while under the influence and two counts of neglect or abandonment of dependent person. The arrest of Brea Ann Tschopp stemmed from a 911 call received about 3:35 p.m. Wednesday, June 8,...
Woman tries to hit husband with pickup
ROCK RAPIDS—A 31-year-old Rock Rapids woman was arrested about 5:35 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Kendra Rae Wilkerson stemmed from a report of her arguing with her husband in front of a Rock...
Canton man jailed for OWI, paraphernalia
BELOIT—A 26-year-old Canton, SD, man was arrested about 7:05 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, in Beloit on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid driver’s license and stopping, standing or parking where prohibited. The arrest of Mason David Laird stemmed from a...
Sutherland woman arrested on OWI charge
ROCK RAPIDS—A 55-year-old Sutherland woman was arrested about 8:25 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, in Rock Rapids on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Elizabeth Ann Smith stemmed from the stop of a 2014 Ford Expedition at the intersection of Highway 9 and Boone Street in Rock Rapids following a report of an erratic driver, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Illinois man arrested on charge of OWI
SIOUX CENTER—A 20-year-old Edwards, IL, man was arrested about 11:05 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Sioux Center on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age. The arrest of Westin Mathew McCormick stemmed from the stop of a 2017 Ford F-150...
Disturbance In Sheldon Church Sends Sibley Man To Jail
Sheldon, Iowa — A disturbance at a Sheldon church Sunday evening has led to criminal charges against a Sibley man. According to authorities, police were called to the First Christian Reformed Church in Sheldon shortly after 6:00 Sunday evening to the report of someone trying to fight with people.
Johnson talks EMS medical director roles
PRIMGHAR—O’Brien County may once again have multiple medical directors to oversee its six emergency medical services teams, provided two possible hires go through. County emergency management agency coordinator Jared Johnson told the board of supervisors Tuesday, Aug. 16, that two EMS agencies each might have found area doctors willing to be their medical directors.
Police investigating central Sioux Falls death as homicide
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say they are investigating after a man was found dead in a central Sioux Falls home. Police on Monday identified the victim as 36-year-old Paul Henry Billion. Investigators believe he was fatally shot sometime last week. Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said officers...
NCC, Osceola County EMS plan courses
SIBLEY—Addressing the ongoing need for emergency medical services continues to be a work in progress for county leadership and Osceola Regional Health Center in Sibley. One proposed partnership may help alleviate some of the staffing shortages faced by the ambulance service. Ben Davis, the head of ORHC, gave the...
Sioux City Police investigating Ingleside Avenue shooting
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left one injured. At around 4:13 a.m. Sunday, Sioux City Police officers were called to a shots-fired call in the 1500 block of Ingleside Avenue. Officers found a male in the 1600 block of Virginia Street suffering a single gunshot wound, according to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department.
George man arrested for assaulting woman
GEORGE—A 35-year-old George man was arrested about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, on a Lyon County warrant for two counts of domestic abuse assault impeding air/blood flow and causing bodily injury and one count of false imprisonment. The arrest of Bruce Justin Struecker stemmed from him allegedly assaulting his...
