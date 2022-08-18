ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire that destroyed 3 Overland Park homes remains a mystery

By Heidi Schmidt
 4 days ago

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Firefighters say they don’t know what started the fire that destroyed three homes under construction earlier this year.

Firefighters responded to the massive fire near W. 172nd Terrace and Barton Street on Feb. 28.

Investigators determined the fire started on the outside of one of the houses and spread to the other two adjacent homes. Firefighters said wind helped spread embers to the other homes.

Kansas City woman charged after 3-year-old child found dead

They looked into all possibilities from small warming fires used by construction crews under certain conditions to arson, but could not find conclusive evidence to rule out any possible causes.

Overland Park Fire Department said its investigation into the fire ended, but it can be reopened at any time if new information or additional evidence surfaces.

