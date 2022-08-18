Read full article on original website
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Trump Supporter Who Took Private Jet To Capitol Riot Pleads GuiltyKevin AlexanderWashington, DC
36 Years Later, Black Teen Still Accused Of Hanging HimselfJeffery MacSilver Spring, MD
This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenAlexandria, VA
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
NBC Sports
Jordan Poyer won’t return to practice for Bills this week
Bills safety Jordan Poyer isn’t ready to return to practice yet. Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Monday that Poyer’s injured elbow is making progress, but that it won’t improve to the point that he’ll be back on the field this week. That rules out any chance that he will play in the preseason.
NBC Sports
Bengals waive three to get down to 82 players
The Bengals have started their second round of cuts. The team announced that they have waived three players. Wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh, wide receiver Jack Sorenson and tight end Scotty Washington have all been dropped from the roster. With those moves, the Bengals’ roster now stands at 82 players. They...
NBC Sports
Report: Jessie Bates at Bengals facility
Safety Jessie Bates didn’t get the long-term contract extension he wanted from the Bengals this offseason, so he has not taken part in any of the team’s work since they lost to the Rams in the Super Bowl. The Bengals are seeing the Rams for joint practices and...
NBC Sports
Report: Ravens have offered Lamar Jackson more than Kyler Murray received
The 2019 MVP could, if he wants, make more more than the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported during Sunday night’s Ravens-Cardinals pregame show that Baltimore has offered quarterback Lamar Jackson more money than the Cardinals have agreed to pay to quarterback Kyler Murray. Glazer adds that the five-year, fully-guaranteed contract given by the Browns to quarterback Deshaun Watson complicates matters.
NBC Sports
How Ryans is using ex-49er K'Waun Williams to teach Womack
Veteran cornerback K’Waun Williams no longer is in the 49ers’ locker room, but his presence is still being felt. Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is using film of Williams, who signed a two-year, $7 million contract with the Denver Broncos during the offseason, to teach his current crop of young cornerbacks.
Kevin Durant names his new favorite NFL team
Kevin Durant is apparently shifting his NFL allegiances — jokingly, at least. The Brooklyn Nets forward took notice of Los Angeles Rams cornerback Decobie Durant, a rookie fourth-round pick. This was enough for the basketball star to declare himself a Rams fan now in honor of his “cousin.”
NBC Sports
Source: Lamar Jackson hasn’t gained 25 pounds
During fairly brief comments at the outset of Sunday night’s preseason game between the Ravens and Cardinals, host Curt Menefee casually mentioned that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson gained 25 pounds this offseason. A source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that Jackson has not gained 25 pounds. He...
Raiders make surprising roster move
The Las Vegas Raiders are making a surprising roster move. The Raiders are going to cut Kenyan Drake, who was entering his second season with the team. Drake had 254 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns last season. He added 30 catches for 291 yards and also returned several kicks.
NBC Sports
Raiders' trade signals belief in Jarrett Stidham as top backup QB
The New England Patriots should see a whole lot of their former quarterback this week in Henderson, Nevada. The Las Vegas Raiders, who are hosting the Patriots for joint practices Tuesday and Wednesday, announced Monday they've traded quarterback Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings for a conditional 2024 seventh-round pick.
NBC Sports
Titans announce four cuts
Tuesday afternoon is the deadline for NFL teams to drop their rosters to 80 players and the Titans have gotten to work on this round of cuts. The team announced on Monday that they have waived wide receiver Terry Godwin, defensive back Shakur Brown and defensive back Shyheim Carter. Brown and Carter were waived with injury designations that will allow them to revert to injured reserve if not claimed.
NBC Sports
Nathaniel Hackett apologizes for Broncos’ play in Buffalo
The Broncos didn’t play most of their starters in Buffalo, and it was ugly. The Bills, who played starting quarterback Josh Allen for a series, totaled 510 yards and scored touchdowns on their first six possessions on their way to a 42-15 victory over the Broncos. It was not...
Florida is a major contender for elite 2025 wide receiver
NBC Sports
Report: Patriots part ways with third-year tight end
The New England Patriots are moving on from one of their young tight ends. ESPN's Field Yates reports the team has waived Dalton Keene. The 23-year-old was selected by New England out of Virginia Tech in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Injuries prevented Keene from making an...
NBC Sports
Newest Eagles defensive back gets off to fast start days after JJAW trade
CLEVELAND — Ugo Amadi still hasn’t processed the trade. He hasn’t had the time. “It all happened so fast,” Amadi said on Sunday night after making his Eagles debut. “It literally just happened so fast.”. Things haven’t slowed down since then either. Amadi was...
NBC Sports
Report: Deshaun Watson already has started mandatory counseling
In addition to his 11-game suspension and $5 million fine, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson agreed to mandatory evaluation and counseling before he returns to football. That process already has started, fewer than four days after the settlement of the disciplinary process was announced. Peter King reports in his Football Morning...
NBC Sports
Texans release FB Andy Janovich despite $700,000 guarantee
One of the youngest teams in the NFL has gotten a little younger, with moves made in advance of Tuesday’s deadline for cutting all rosters from 85 to 80. The Texans released a pair of veterans — fullback Andy Janovich and linebacker Tae Davis. Janovich had received a...
NBC Sports
Sam Darnold: Competition was fair, it didn’t go my way
Sam Darnold was the No. 2 quarterback taken in the 2018 draft behind Baker Mayfield and he finds himself behind Mayfield again this year. The Panthers officially named Mayfield their starting quarterback for the season opener against the Browns on Monday. The Panthers traded for Mayfield ahead of training camp, which many took as a strong sign that he would wind up with the job since the Panthers already knew what they had in Darnold.
Recruiting updates: The latest on Gonzaga's top prospects
The NCAA has official periods for recruiting, but that doesn’t mean a high school player can up and commit with a program anytime they want to. That said, here’s the latest on a handful of Gonzaga prospects: Kaden Cooper (Class of 2023) Forward, 6-foot-5, 180 lbs. Status: Down to 10 schools, ...
NBC Sports
Broncos waive 2021 seventh-rounder Marquiss Spencer
The Broncos got started on cuts to reach the 80-player limit ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline by dropping a member of their 2021 draft class from the roster. The team announced that they have waived defensive end Marquiss Spencer with an injury designation. Spencer will revert to injured reserve if he’s unclaimed and going on the list at this point rules out a return to action with the Broncos at a later point in the season.
