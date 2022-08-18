Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Padres' Nomar Mazara: Designated for assignment
Mazara was designated for assignment by the Padres on Saturday. After losing his spot as a regular starter in the outfield and going hitless in just six plate appearances since Aug. 3, Mazara has now lost his spot on the 40-man and 26-man rosters. Mazara has a batting average of .264 on the season and his highest OPS since 2019 (.668), so it is possible that he gets claimed off waivers by another team.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Darick Hall: Headed to Triple-A
Hall was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley following Monday's game against the Reds, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Hall has struggled to see consistent at-bats of late, recording just four at-bats since Wednesday. Per Gelb, Hall should be back in the big leagues once rosters expand Sept. 2, but he'll head to the minors to stay sharp in the meantime.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Alec Bohm: Pulled early
Bohm left Monday's game against the Reds with an undisclosed injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. According to Gelb, Bohm hadn't appeared to be moving well all game, and he was ultimately removed after the seventh inning. It's unclear at this time whether the injury will force him to miss any additional game action.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Bows out of starting nine
Tellez isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers. Tellez will take a seat with the Brewers set to face a lefty in Julio Urias in the series opener. Keston Hiura draws the start at first base in Tellez's absence.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Reyes Moronta: Scooped up by D-Backs
Moronta was claimed by the Diamondbacks on Monday. Moronta was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Saturday and will now head to Arizona. Jake Hager was DFA'd by the Diamondbacks to make room for Moronta on the 40-man roster.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Elvis Andrus: Tallies steal in win
Andrus went 1-for-4 with one run scored and one steal in Saturday's win over the Guardians. Andrus, who stole third base in the seventh before scoring on a throwing error, has struggled of late, slashing .172/.226/.310 in 29 at-bats over his last 10 games. The 33-year-old has strangely been better in night games with a .758 OPS in 207 at-bats compared to a .537 OPS in 155 daytime at-bats. Seven of the shortstop's eight home runs have come in road games.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Scratched with shoulder injury
Haggerty was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics with a lingering left shoulder injury, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports. Manager Scott Servais said Haggerty recently aggravated the injury on a slide. According to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times, the shoulder bothers Haggerty only when he swings a bat, so he's expected to be available off the bench Sunday as a pinch-hitting option or as a late-inning defensive replacement. Adam Frazier, who had been scheduled to get the day off, will enter the starting nine in Haggerty's stead.
CBS Sports
Rays' Nick Anderson: Activated and optioned
The Rays reinstated Anderson (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Monday and optioned him to Triple-A Durham, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. Anderson is healthy again after making a full recovery from the right elbow surgery he underwent last October, but the Rays presumably want him to sharpen his command at Triple-A before bringing him back in the big-league bullpen. Over his eight rehab appearances for Durham prior to being reinstated from the IL, Anderson compiled a 0.88 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB across eight innings but allowed three home runs.
CBS Sports
Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Re-enters lineup
Ozuna is starting in left field and hitting eighth in Sunday's game against the Astros, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Ozuna had been out of the lineup for six consecutive games in favor of Robbie Grossman and Eddie Rosario. Ozuna was also arrested for driving under the influence Friday. However, Rosario will take a seat Sunday, giving Ozuna a starting opportunity.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Lands on restricted list
Molina was placed on the restricted list Saturday. Per Katie Woo of The Athletic, Molina is away handling personal matters in Puerto Rico, but he is expected to return to start Monday at Wrigley Field. Ivan Herrera was recalled to provide depth behind the plate the rest of the weekend.
CBS Sports
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Suffers arm injury Monday
Pasquantino was removed in the top of the third inning of Monday's game against the White Sox with an apparent right arm injury, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. He went 0-for-1 with a walk and a run scored prior to departing. Pasquantino appeared to sustain the injury in question...
CBS Sports
Royals' Collin Snider: Recalled from Triple-A
Snider was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. He has a 7.71 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 12:11 K:BB in 21 innings in the majors this year, and Snider had been at Triple-A for the last couple months. He should work in low-leverage situations.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Surgery scheduled
Senzatela will undergo surgery on his torn left ACL next week, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Senzatela suffered the injury Thursday against the Cardinals and is expected to miss 6-8 months, placing his expected return date sometime between late February and late April. A more precise timeline could emerge once the procedure is complete.
CBS Sports
Aaron Judge's pursuit of home run history: Yankees star on pace to break Roger Maris' record after 47th blast
Back in spring training New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge rejected a very reasonable seven-year contract extension worth $213.5 million. It was a bold decision, no doubt about it, and Judge has responded this season by doing what seemed impossible: he's made himself more money. Some players would crack under that pressure. Judge hasn't. He's thrived. Through Aug. 22, Judge owns a .295/.393/.658 batting line and an MLB-leading 47 home runs.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Remains out Saturday
Marte (hamstring) is not in Saturday's lineup against St. Louis. Marte made a pinch-hit appearance Wednesday, but he has not started a game since injuring his hamstring during last Sunday's contest versus the Rockies and leaving the game early. Prior to his injury, he had posted an OPS of just .541 over 50 plate appearances since the beginning of August.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Rocked in non-save situation
Melancon allowed four runs on three hits and a walk without retiring a batter in Saturday's 16-7 loss to the Cardinals. St. Louis batters jumped on Melancon, who entered the top of ninth inning with Arizona down by a run, and he lasted just 12 pitches. Edwin Uceta followed and gave up a grand slam (three runs charged to Melancon) and then some. Melancon had pitched well after being removed from the closer's role until Saturday's results. The performance continues a pattern in which Melancon's more effective with a save on the line (2.89 ERA) than in non-save situations (5.48 ERA).
CBS Sports
Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Activated as expected
Narvaez (quadriceps) was activated off the injured list as expected Saturday. A strained quadriceps had kept Narvaez out since early August, but he's good to go now after going 3-for-8 in a pair of rehab games. Mario Feliciano was optioned to create room on the roster, leaving Victor Caratini to serve as Narvaez's lone backup behind the plate.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Homers in loss
McCarthy went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 16-7 loss to the Cardinals. McCarthy started an eighth-inning rally with a solo blast, which presaged two more runs that brought Arizona within one run. However, the bullpen didn't give the team a chance the following inning, giving up eight runs in the top of the ninth. This was McCarthy's first home run since being recalled in July, and the outfielder has put together a sustained stretch of hitting since then. McCarthy is slashing .308/.368/.423 over 32 contests. He's had initial bursts after being recalled previously, but those streaks didn't last as long as this current one.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Anderson Espinoza: Recalled from Triple-A
Espinoza was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports. He was optioned down a few days ago, but he didn't make an appearance during his brief stint in Iowa. Espinoza has a 4.11 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 15:13 K:BB in 15.1 innings across six appearances. He should work in long relief after taking the place of Keegan Thompson (back) on the active roster.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Dom Nunez: Optioned to minors
Nunez was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday. Nunez had filled in as the backup catcher in Colorado with Elias Diaz sidelined. With Diaz back, Nunez will return to Albuquerque after going 0-for-5 with three strikeouts in his brief stint with the big-league club.
