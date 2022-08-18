Read full article on original website
Related
SheKnows
Married Bold & Beautiful Alumni Expecting Baby No. 1
This family of two is about to grow a little bit more. We wanted to take a moment to send The Bold and the Beautiful alums Joe LoCicero (ex-Vinny) and his wife Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) a big congratulations — the couple is expecting their first child together! On Saturday, July 30, Rodriguez celebrated her 38th birthday and took that day to reveal the exciting pregnancy news.
TODAY.com
Jennifer Hudson shares rare photos of 13-year-old son: 'I officially have a teenager!'
Jennifer Hudson is celebrating the start of a new chapter for her son, who turned 13 this week!. Hudson's son — David Daniel Otunga Jr. — is seen in the actor's Instagram post dancing, posing in a car and standing next to his mother in a series of pictures from the newly 13-year-old's celebration. Otunga's father is professional wrestler David Otunga. He and Hudson split in 2017 after ten years together.
Bre Tiesi gives birth to her first baby with Nick Cannon, his eighth
Baby No. 8 is here! Nick Cannon’s partner, Bre Tiesi, gave birth to their first child together – his eighth – a baby boy named Legendary. “I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience,” she captioned a carousel of photos from the birth of her son. “I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely. This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it...
The baby is here! AFLW star Sabrina Frederick and her wife Lili welcome their newborn daughter Florence Elton to the world
Sabrina Frederick and her wife Lili were absolutely over the moon as they introduced their 'tiny dancer' to the world on Friday. The AFLW star, 25, gathered photos of their blessed day as she gently cradled her newborn daughter swaddled in a striped blanket. She uploaded the black and white...
RELATED PEOPLE
SheKnows
Wow! Young & Restless’ Former Faith Is All Grown Up — See for Yourself
Genoa City alum wears the heck out of a dress on a “magical” milestone night. A lot can happen in a year! It’s been a little longer than that since we last saw Alyvia Alyn Lind as the young favorite, Faith, on Young & Restless and she’s really grown up in her time away… at least it seems that way to those of us who watched her on our television screens since the time she was just a tot.
TLC Singer Chili Sparked Dating Rumors When Spotted With Actor Matthew Lawrence
According to Radar Online, TLC member Chilli (actual name Rozonda Thomas) and actor Matthew Lawrence have the rumor mill going after the pair was recently spotted on a beach together in Hawaii. Lawrence is currently going through a divorce from estranged wife Cheryl Burke, Radar Online reports. Paparazzi snapped photos...
People
Khloé Kardashian Shares Cute Photo of Daughter True After Welcoming Baby Boy: 'Happy Sweet Girl'
Khloé Kardashian is showing her daughter some love after welcoming a new addition to the family. Over the weekend, the Good American co-founder, 38, gave her 4-year-old True a special shout-out on Instagram, calling the little one her "happy sweet girl." In the cute photo, True sits on a...
urbanbellemag.com
Former ‘Married to Medicine’ Husband Dr. Gregory Lunceford Engaged?
Dr. Gregory Lunceford and Quad Webb’s divorce was very controversial. “Married to Medicine” star Quad Webb was very open about her marriage to Dr. Gregory Lunceford on the show. They clashed over many things. One topic that was a sore spot for them was having children. Gregory wanted to be a parent. However, Quad said she had reservations. For her, it didn’t make sense for them to bring children into the world when they were having so many issues in their marriage. And most of the time they struggled to get along. Regardless, they did try to work out their issues. They asked for help from other couples they formed friendships with. Plus, therapy was also something they utilized to see if they could get to the root of their problems.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 8 (Plus, Baby 9 May Be on the Way!)
Since starting his career in 1998, Nick Cannon has played many roles, from actor to comedian to host. But off-camera, the host of The Masked Singer has played perhaps his most important part: father. "I'm so excited about all my kids," he said in a People interview in May. "Constantly,...
NFL・
bravotv.com
Eva Marcille Just Wrapped Up Her Ultimate, We Mean, “Fabulous” Family Trip
The RHOA alum’s Orlando getaway included a fireworks show and a Taylor Swift sing-along. Fresh off her stint on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2, Eva Marcille recently packed her bags for another getaway — but this time, she took her family along for the ride. Trading the Berkshires for Orlando, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum documented her family vacation in a series of Instagram posts.
‘The Family Chantel’ Star Chantel Everett Works Hard! Find Out Her Job and What She Does for a Living
Hardworker! Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) has shared her life journey for nearly eight full seasons on reality TV, from her 90 Day Fiancé season 4 debut to season 2, 3 and 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and four seasons of her TLC spinoff, The Family Chantel. Fans watched her love story with now-estranged husband Pedro Jimeno play out, but they also watched her as she worked hard in school, graduated and then started her career. But what exactly is Chantel’s job? Keep scrolling below to find out how she makes a living.
bravotv.com
Gizelle Bryant Is On the Ultimate Girls Trip in France with Her Daughters
The RHOP cast member shared some sweet family photos from her recent trip abroad. Gizelle Bryant is ending the summer with an incredible vacation to France with her daughters. The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member recently shared several epic photos from her trip abroad on instagram. Gizelle, who will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Khloé & Tristan Just Welcomed Their 2nd Baby Together Via Surrogate After His Cheating Scandal
Click here to read the full article. Cause for celebration! The celebrity babies of 2022 include kids born with parents like Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and other stars. The celebrity babies of 2022 come after a year of births in 2021, which saw stars like Scarlett Johansson, Cardi B, Halsey, Meghan Markle and more famous names welcome children. The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, announced in a statement in June 2021 that they had welcomed their second child, a baby daughter named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke...
NFL・
Heidi Klum Shares Bittersweet Feelings as Eldest Daughter Leni Prepares for College in N.Y.C.
Heidi Klum is preparing for her eldest child to leave the nest. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the America's Got Talent host, 49, opened up about the emotions she's feeling as her 18-year-old daughter Leni gets ready to leave for college in New York City. "I am [so...
Man enraged at fiancée for cheating but was shocked when her secret was revealed
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When one of my best friends got engaged, a guy named Danny that I’ve known since high school, I tried my best to be happy for him. Danny was the kind of guy who never wanted to be single. He would go from girlfriend to girlfriend, often with disastrous results, and never pause to take a breath.
Jeannie Mai’s Daughter Monaco Finally (& Excitedly) Met a Very Special Person From Mai’s Days on The Real
Jeannie Mai’s daughter Monaco finally met one of Mai’s very special former co-hosts at their lavish Napa Valley home. Any guesses? Get ready for the cutest video you’ll see today because we’re loving Mai’s trip to Napa so far. On Aug 6, Mai uploaded a video where on her and Monaco’s trip to Napa, they ended up having a playdate with former The Real host Tamera Mowry.
Chrissy Teigen reveals baby bump after 2-year pregnancy loss
Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend are expecting another child nearly two years after the couple suffered a pregnancy loss.Teigen made the announcement Wednesday on Instagram where she posted two photos of her baby bump. She wrote that joy has “filled our home and hearts again” in a post that comes after she had a miscarriage in 2020. “We have another on the way,” wrote the 36-year-old model and cookbook author, who shares two children — Luna and Miles — with Legend. She touched on her fertility journey and being too nervous to unveil her pregnancy. “Every appointment...
Beyoncé shares rare selfie with Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy ahead of album release
Beyoncé shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and her children ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance, which drops this week.In a sweet message shared to her website on Thursday, the singer credited her three children – Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir – for allowing her the “space, creativity, and inspiration” to work on her seventh studio album.“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé, 40, wrote on her website. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”“Creating this album...
US Magazine
‘Bachelor’ Stylist Defends Rachel Recchia’s Dress After Backlash: ‘For All That Think I Hate Her’
Clearing the air! Bachelor franchise stylist Cary Fetman had some words for trolls after they criticized Rachel Recchia‘s most recent outfit on The Bachelorette. During the Monday, August 15, episode of the ABC series, Recchia, 26, rocked a red princess-sleeve mini dress for a one-on-one date with Zach Shallcross. While the date proved to be a romantic one with the suitor, 25, admitting he was “falling in love” with Recchia, fans were more focused on the Chicago native’s look.
Comments / 1