ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, CO

The city of Florence demotes police chief, appoints interim

By Chelsea Brentzel
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MFPzG_0hMNbyn800

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Florence has appointed long-time officer Sean Humphrey as interim Chief of Police, according to several newly elected council members.

Council members say, Shane Prickett, who served as Florence's Police Chief since 2019, was demoted to lieutenant. According to the city's website, Prickett has been with the department since 2003.

Multiple council members tell 13 Investigates the Florence Interim City Manager notified them on Tuesday by email about the police department's leadership change.

Prickett was previously profiled in multiple 13 Investigates reports.

Executive session tapes released publicly in March revealed the former Florence City council was concerned about Prickett's alleged knowledge of a city hall sexual harassment scandal involving former Florence City Manager Mike Patterson. Our team uncovered employment records from Prickett's personnel file revealing he was accused of sexual harassment in 2012. A third-party investigator also revealed a "tumultuous environment" inside Florence PD while Prickett was Chief of Police . Two weeks ago, 13 Investigates uncovered a mysterious handwritten note in Prickett's personnel file that included allegations of blackmail.

The Florence Interim City Manager has not responded to multiple requests for comment regarding the leadership changes since Tuesday.

13 Investigates reached out to Prickett for comment. His employment attorney, Julie Yeagle, responded by saying that her firm was retained to represent matters related to his employment. We asked the attorney for comment on the demotion but have not yet heard back.

The post The city of Florence demotes police chief, appoints interim appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Shooting at Memorial Park marks six-weekend shootings

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating six separate shootings that happened in 72 hours. The latest happened Sunday night at Memorial Park. Police say around 9:30 p.m., they received a call for shots fired in the park. Investigators say a fight between a man and a woman led to the The post Shooting at Memorial Park marks six-weekend shootings appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Suspect in Memorial Park shooting still at large

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are looking for a man they say left a woman hospitalized after a shooting in Memorial Park Sunday night. Multiple 911 calls started coming in at 9:30 p.m. reporting gunfire heard at the park. Officers from three substations responded and found a 20-year-old woman with gunshot wounds.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Woodland Park recall organizer charged with two counts of attempting to influence a public servant

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- A committee member working to recall multiple Woodland Park school board members was officially charged Monday in a Teller County courtroom.  Samantha Peck, 41, is charged with two counts of attempting to influence a public servant and filing a false police report with the Woodland Park Police Department. According to The post Woodland Park recall organizer charged with two counts of attempting to influence a public servant appeared first on KRDO.
WOODLAND PARK, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Six new Florence City Council members sworn in following historic mass-resignation

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) -- After nearly five months without a functioning governing body, the City of Florence now has six new council members. The former city council members resigned en mass last March after 13 Investigates uncovered a sexual harassment scandal and missing taxpayer money at City Hall. At the time, the then council members The post Six new Florence City Council members sworn in following historic mass-resignation appeared first on KRDO.
FLORENCE, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Florence, CO
Florence, CO
Crime & Safety
KKTV

Missing Colorado Springs teenager found safe

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (8/21, 9:33 p.m.): Gilbert has been found. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office thanks everyone for sharing his information. PREVIOUS: The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to keep their eyes out for a missing teen. Fourteen-year-old Gilbert Barker...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Victim in Colorado Springs Kum and Go shooting identified, no arrests made

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, the El Paso County Coroner released the name of the man who died in a shooting at a Colorado Springs gas station. Friday, Aug. 19, police responded to a Kum and Go gas station off of Jet Wing and Hancock Expressway at 5:41 p.m. At the scene, the Colorado Springs Police Department reports a man was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Court Docs: Suspect in armed robbery of Pueblo students linked to other crimes that same day

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) — According to court documents obtained by 13 Investigates, the three Pueblo South High School students robbed at gunpoint on Aug. 17 weren't the only victims that day. Arrest documents say a group of suspects robbed a gas station as well. While walking home from school, police say three suspects robbed the The post Court Docs: Suspect in armed robbery of Pueblo students linked to other crimes that same day appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Fremont County Government remains shut down five days after cyber attack

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- All government administration buildings in Fremont County remain closed to the public on Monday following a devastating cyberattack last week. Five days ago, the southern Colorado County's government fell victim to the cyberattack, it remains unclear when they will have computers operational again. The county first learned about the potential The post Fremont County Government remains shut down five days after cyber attack appeared first on KRDO.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Chief Of Police#Demoted#Multiple Council#The Florence Interim City#The Police Department
KXRM

One injured from shooting, police investigate

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left an injured victim early Saturday morning. At 2:12 a.m., CSPD received a call regarding a possible shooting near the corner of Academy Place and Academy Circle. Multiple officers arrived at the scene and located a victim who was suffering from […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Second shooting reported in two days near Havana Grill in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a second shooting in two days near Havana Grill near Academy and Constitution on the east side of town. Police report the Sunday morning shooting occurred in the parking lot, but the restaurant's owner tells KRDO it happened off the property, on the The post Second shooting reported in two days near Havana Grill in east Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Police investigate homicide at Kum & Go

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has confirmed a man has died in a shooting shortly before 6 p.m. Police say the shooting occurred at a Kum & Go located on Hancock Expressway and Jetwing Drive. Officers found the victim with apparent gunshot wounds. Police say the victim died of his injuries […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXRM

Police investigate fatal crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Sunday, August 21 just before 2:30 p.m. the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to the scene of a rollover car crash in southeast Colorado Springs. The crash happened at the intersection of Payne Circle East and Astrozon Boulevard, which is between South Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway. Police said […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Pueblo teen faces federal charges, accused of threatening members of U.S. Congress

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo teenager faces numerous federal charges after allegedly threatening members of Congress. According to our news partners at The Pueblo Chieftain, 19-year-old Malachi Mathias Moon Seals is accused of threatening to assault and murder three unidentified members of Congress through online messages. Moon Seals was...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Aug. 19 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals. Dameron Carbajal, 29, is a Hispanic man, 5’07”, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Carbajal has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Assault. He has a second warrant for Robbery, which includes […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

One dead, two injured in fatal traffic crash

AGUILAR, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a fatal traffic crash that left one man dead and two injured Saturday afternoon. At 2:40 p.m., a blue Hyundai Sonata was driving southbound on Colorado 25 milepost 31 near Aguilar. The car lost control and crossed through the median colliding with a northbound truck. The […]
AGUILAR, CO
KKTV

Mitchell High School employee on administrative leave amid criminal investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs high school employee has been placed on administrative leave amid “egregious” allegations of inappropriate behavior. In a statement to 11 News Thursday morning, District 11 said Mitchell High School faculty member Sarah Jones is the subject of an ongoing Colorado Springs Police Department investigation and is facing criminal charges.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Police searching for suspects of armed robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for suspects in an armed robbery that took place at a convenience store early morning. Shortly before 5 a.m., CSPD began receiving multiple 911 calls in the area of North Union Boulevard and East Platte Avenue regarding several gunshots being fired. When officers arrived […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Saguache County community says cell tower is an attack on their way of life

CRESTONE, Colo. (KRDO) -- A newly proposed cellphone tower in a small Saguache County community is sparking controversy and fear that the proposal could change their way of life.  On July 28th, the Planning Commission in Saguache County approved a rezoning request to permit the construction of a cell tower in a 6-acre plot of The post Saguache County community says cell tower is an attack on their way of life appeared first on KRDO.
SAGUACHE COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy