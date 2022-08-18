The city of Florence demotes police chief, appoints interim

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Florence has appointed long-time officer Sean Humphrey as interim Chief of Police, according to several newly elected council members.

Council members say, Shane Prickett, who served as Florence's Police Chief since 2019, was demoted to lieutenant. According to the city's website, Prickett has been with the department since 2003.

Multiple council members tell 13 Investigates the Florence Interim City Manager notified them on Tuesday by email about the police department's leadership change.

Prickett was previously profiled in multiple 13 Investigates reports.

Executive session tapes released publicly in March revealed the former Florence City council was concerned about Prickett's alleged knowledge of a city hall sexual harassment scandal involving former Florence City Manager Mike Patterson. Our team uncovered employment records from Prickett's personnel file revealing he was accused of sexual harassment in 2012. A third-party investigator also revealed a "tumultuous environment" inside Florence PD while Prickett was Chief of Police . Two weeks ago, 13 Investigates uncovered a mysterious handwritten note in Prickett's personnel file that included allegations of blackmail.

The Florence Interim City Manager has not responded to multiple requests for comment regarding the leadership changes since Tuesday.

13 Investigates reached out to Prickett for comment. His employment attorney, Julie Yeagle, responded by saying that her firm was retained to represent matters related to his employment. We asked the attorney for comment on the demotion but have not yet heard back.



