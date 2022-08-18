ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

SignalsAZ

Yuma Names Director of Engineering

The City of Yuma has promoted Dave Wostenberg to Director of Engineering, Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton announced to the Yuma City Council on Wednesday. Wostenberg brings more than 20 years’ experience in civil engineering, including with government agencies such as Yuma County, the Arizona Department of Transportation, Pima County, and Town of Marana. Prior to joining the City as Assistant Director of Engineering earlier this year, he had been the senior civil engineer and CIP Program Manager for Yuma County.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Vietnam Veteran faces financial hardship

A 75 year old veteran bought a home in Yuma to be closer to his son and family, only to find out the seller didn't disclose sewer issues and now Willie and his wife Audrey Hudson are paying the price. The post Vietnam Veteran faces financial hardship appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

Schools Open Under New Management

CALEXICO — As classes begin this week for Calexico schools, Arturo Jimenez has a goal this year to establish a culture of “connectiveness” in an effort to strengthen the bonds between students, parents, and their teachers. Jimenez wants students from the elementary to high school levels to...
CALEXICO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Calexico Council Rejects Airport Project Cost Changes

CALEXICO — City staff will review a series of change orders tied to the ongoing airport taxiway rehabilitation project after some City Council members objected to the contractor’s request for additional funds to cover increased gas expenses. The three separate change orders, submitted by Heber-based Pyramid Construction and...
CALEXICO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Holtville-area Solar Farm Moves Forward

EL CENTRO — The Viking Solar Energy Generation and Storage Project west of Holtville will move forward so long as the developer negotiates “fair-share cost” demands made by the Imperial County Sheriff’s Department. That point was made clear when the Imperial County Board of Supervisors approved...
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

Yuma sees increase in domestic violence cases, says Amberly’s Place

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to a monthly statistics update from Amberly's Place, Yuma saw a "significant increase" in domestic violence cases. "If you look at our numbers, child sexual abuse cases are up by 10%. We are up by 18% across the board in total victims served," said Amberly's Place.
YUMA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Yuma Primary Election Results Made Official

The Yuma City Council on Wednesday canvassed the City’s results of the Aug. 2 primary election, making the results both final and official. Voters had their first opportunity of this cycle to elect or nominate candidates for the offices of Mayor, three at-large seats on the City Council, and Presiding Municipal Court Judge.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Suspect arrested after shooting at vehicles on E. 51st Lane

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says a man was arrested after being suspected of shooting at vehicles in the area of E. 51st Lane. Deputies received the report at about 5:37 p.m. on August 16 and later found that multiple vehicles and one home were shot.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Seven Hurt in Multi-Car Crash on Interstate 8 [Winterhaven, CA]

Traffic Collison on Eastbound Interstate 8 Left Seven Hurt. The accident occurred on August 4th, at around 10:30 a.m., on Interstate 8. According to the California Highway Patrol, a semi-truck driver was traveling eastbound on Interstate 8 when he hit one of the vehicles from behind. The impact of the collision caused the other vehicle to accelerate and collided with the third vehicle. Reports state that one vehicle had four passengers. The other vehicle carried three passengers, while the semi-truck carried only the driver.
WINTERHAVEN, CA
kyma.com

Woman found by Border Patrol agents now facing 18 years in prison

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A post from US Border Patrol Yuma Sector says a woman was arrested and will be facing time in prison for a previous conviction. Clara Ines Garavito Medina, 62, was arrested in February by Border Patrol agents and was convicted on Thursday. She had a...
YUMA, AZ
Fox News

Arizona woman arrested, accused of molesting two teens

An Arizona woman was arrested last week in connection with the sexual abuse of minors, the sheriff’s office said in a release. Makaila Yablonski, 25, is charged with sexual abuse, sexual conduct with a minor, public sexual indecency, and indecent exposure with a victim who is 15 years of age or more, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said.
YUMA, AZ
Fox News

Fox News

