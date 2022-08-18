Traffic Collison on Eastbound Interstate 8 Left Seven Hurt. The accident occurred on August 4th, at around 10:30 a.m., on Interstate 8. According to the California Highway Patrol, a semi-truck driver was traveling eastbound on Interstate 8 when he hit one of the vehicles from behind. The impact of the collision caused the other vehicle to accelerate and collided with the third vehicle. Reports state that one vehicle had four passengers. The other vehicle carried three passengers, while the semi-truck carried only the driver.

WINTERHAVEN, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO