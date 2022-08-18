Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Yuma Names Director of Engineering
The City of Yuma has promoted Dave Wostenberg to Director of Engineering, Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton announced to the Yuma City Council on Wednesday. Wostenberg brings more than 20 years’ experience in civil engineering, including with government agencies such as Yuma County, the Arizona Department of Transportation, Pima County, and Town of Marana. Prior to joining the City as Assistant Director of Engineering earlier this year, he had been the senior civil engineer and CIP Program Manager for Yuma County.
Vietnam Veteran faces financial hardship
A 75 year old veteran bought a home in Yuma to be closer to his son and family, only to find out the seller didn't disclose sewer issues and now Willie and his wife Audrey Hudson are paying the price. The post Vietnam Veteran faces financial hardship appeared first on KYMA.
KTLA.com
‘Dangerous days’: These will be the hottest California counties in 2053, study finds
(NEXSTAR) – California, along with Arizona, Florida and Texas, make up a new list of the top 20 counties projected to see the most days per year with temperatures above 100° F, according to a new study. In 2023, the roughly 180,000 residents of Imperial County in Southern...
holtvilletribune.com
Schools Open Under New Management
CALEXICO — As classes begin this week for Calexico schools, Arturo Jimenez has a goal this year to establish a culture of “connectiveness” in an effort to strengthen the bonds between students, parents, and their teachers. Jimenez wants students from the elementary to high school levels to...
ICSO name change announcement and new virtual reality simulator
The Imperial County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday that they will be announcing the official name for the Training Center and will introduce a virtual reality program that will simulate how to properly de-escalate a situation. The post ICSO name change announcement and new virtual reality simulator appeared first on KYMA.
calexicochronicle.com
Calexico Council Rejects Airport Project Cost Changes
CALEXICO — City staff will review a series of change orders tied to the ongoing airport taxiway rehabilitation project after some City Council members objected to the contractor’s request for additional funds to cover increased gas expenses. The three separate change orders, submitted by Heber-based Pyramid Construction and...
holtvilletribune.com
Holtville-area Solar Farm Moves Forward
EL CENTRO — The Viking Solar Energy Generation and Storage Project west of Holtville will move forward so long as the developer negotiates “fair-share cost” demands made by the Imperial County Sheriff’s Department. That point was made clear when the Imperial County Board of Supervisors approved...
kyma.com
Tracking below normal temperatures and more rain chances for the weekend
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Due to the extra rain we received over the past several days here in Yuma it brought a slight improvement to our drought. Yuma was in the extreme now it moved down to severe, still not great but nice to see some improvement. More monsoonal...
kyma.com
Yuma sees increase in domestic violence cases, says Amberly’s Place
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to a monthly statistics update from Amberly's Place, Yuma saw a "significant increase" in domestic violence cases. "If you look at our numbers, child sexual abuse cases are up by 10%. We are up by 18% across the board in total victims served," said Amberly's Place.
kyma.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office welcomes back students for first day of school
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - According to a CBS news poll, about 67% of parents say they're scared for their children to go back to school after the elementary school shooting in Uvalde Texas that killed 19 children. The Imperial County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) was at schools today welcoming...
SignalsAZ
Yuma Primary Election Results Made Official
The Yuma City Council on Wednesday canvassed the City’s results of the Aug. 2 primary election, making the results both final and official. Voters had their first opportunity of this cycle to elect or nominate candidates for the offices of Mayor, three at-large seats on the City Council, and Presiding Municipal Court Judge.
kyma.com
Suspect arrested after shooting at vehicles on E. 51st Lane
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says a man was arrested after being suspected of shooting at vehicles in the area of E. 51st Lane. Deputies received the report at about 5:37 p.m. on August 16 and later found that multiple vehicles and one home were shot.
Woman suspected in Saturday’s campground stabbing near Northwest Washington Fairgrounds
The stabbing reportedly occurred during an argument between the woman and the victim.
L.A. Weekly
Seven Hurt in Multi-Car Crash on Interstate 8 [Winterhaven, CA]
Traffic Collison on Eastbound Interstate 8 Left Seven Hurt. The accident occurred on August 4th, at around 10:30 a.m., on Interstate 8. According to the California Highway Patrol, a semi-truck driver was traveling eastbound on Interstate 8 when he hit one of the vehicles from behind. The impact of the collision caused the other vehicle to accelerate and collided with the third vehicle. Reports state that one vehicle had four passengers. The other vehicle carried three passengers, while the semi-truck carried only the driver.
kyma.com
Woman found by Border Patrol agents now facing 18 years in prison
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A post from US Border Patrol Yuma Sector says a woman was arrested and will be facing time in prison for a previous conviction. Clara Ines Garavito Medina, 62, was arrested in February by Border Patrol agents and was convicted on Thursday. She had a...
Arizona woman arrested, accused of molesting two teens
An Arizona woman was arrested last week in connection with the sexual abuse of minors, the sheriff’s office said in a release. Makaila Yablonski, 25, is charged with sexual abuse, sexual conduct with a minor, public sexual indecency, and indecent exposure with a victim who is 15 years of age or more, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said.
