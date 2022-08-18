ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our Favorite Restaurants for A Dunedin Date

By Brie Gorecki
Tampa Bay Date Night Guide
Just west of Tampa sits the quaint little beach town of Dunedin. The historic, walkable downtown area is chock full of shops, breweries, and restaurants. There are tons of options for the perfect date night (or day!) from romantic, to casual, to waterfront. We’ve rounded up our favorite must-try restaurants in Dunedin for the ultimate foodie experience.

The Black Pearl

315 Main St. Dunedin, FL 34698
French and New American
Since 1996, The Black Pearl has been a Dunedin staple for fine dining. It sits in a space built in 1905 that was originally a barbershop and then a mayor’s office until it was renovated in 1946. The cozy space is filled with only 12 tables, so reservations are heavily recommended. The menu features weekly specials as well as French-inspired items such as White Truffle Lobster Risotto, Escargot, Pappardelle Bolognese, and New Zealand Rack of Lamb.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zt0UK_0hMNbmRe00

Image Credit: The Black Pearl

The Honu

516 Grant St. Dunedin, FL 34698
Hawaiian-inspired
This contemporary restaurant features a relaxed vibe and serves creative, island-style dishes. The menu is filled Polynesian cuisine with a spin on Hawaiian classics such as PuPu Platter, Ahi Poke, Coconut Green Curry, and Chimichurri Chicken. Adults 21 and over can also enjoy Honu’s Polynesian tiki bar serving up craft and classic tiki cocktails. It’s also the perfect place to bring your furry friend who can enjoy Honu’s Dog Menu which includes Dog Chicken Sweet Potato, Dog Tacos, and Dog Muffins. Looking to host an event? Their 20-seat private dining room and outdoor spaces are the perfect party spots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WMt6o_0hMNbmRe00

Image Credit: The Honu

Crown & Bull

319 Main St. Dunedin, FL 34698
Modern American
Crown & Bull features scratch-made dishes using seasonal, responsibly sourced, local ingredients. Known for their amazing brunch, they have a fantastic full menu and bar. Breakfast and Brunch items include their Famous Bennies, a variety of eggs benedicts, omelets, bowls, and handhelds such as Smoked Salmon Bagels and Breakfast Burritos. For lunch and dinner, you can nosh on Coconut Curry Mussels, Walnut Stuffed Peppers, Osso Busco, Kimchi Fried Chicken, and Kale and Berry Salad. On days when the weather is picture-perfect, you can dine on the large outdoor patio. Crown & Bull also prides itself on making “green” decisions like using biodegradable to-go boxes and eco-friendly wine bags.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=233PXG_0hMNbmRe00

Image Credit: Crown & Bull

Lucky Lobster Co.

941 Huntley Ave. Dunedin, FL 34698
American
Lucky Lobster gives guests a New England style dining experience. The casual, laid-back spot features indoor and outdoor dining and serves up brunch, lunch, and dinner. Though their Maine Lobster is the star of the show, their menu features an array of freshly made items. Some must-try items are their Scallops wrapped in Prosciutto, Grilled Octopus Salad, Blue Point Oysters, and classics such as burgers, tacos, pizzas, and grilled fish. Be sure to check out their calendar for their live music schedule.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wCYCg_0hMNbmRe00

Image Credit: Lucky Lobster Co.

Cafe Alfresco

344 Main St., Dunedin, FL 34698
American
You’ll feel like you’re dining in the open air on the beautiful, climate-controlled patio at Cafe Alfresco. Since 1995, guests have found it to be the perfect place to relax and enjoy a leisurely meal. The menu boasts upscale comfort food items such as Maryland Crab Cakes, Eggplant Parmesan, Chicken and Smoked Sausage Gumbo, and Sesame Crusted Salmon. It’s the perfect spot to dine when the weather is just right. Their patio is also pet-friendly, so you can bring Fido along for the experience too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sjInw_0hMNbmRe00

Image Credit: Cafe Alfresco

Olde Bay Cafe

51 Main St. Dunedin, FL 34698
Louisiana Style
This casual spot is perfect for waterfront dining. Settled along a marina, Olde Bay serves up local gulf seafood favorites. Take a seat along the water and enjoy their Olde Bay Peel & Eat Shrimp, Smoked Fish Spread, Mushroom Brie Bisque, Blackened Scallop Wrap, or Seafood Sampler. They also feature a daily fresh catch of the day an extensive menu of local Florida craft beers. It’s a great spot for taking in unique views of the Dunedin harbor and watching the Florida sun set on the water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PQq9Y_0hMNbmRe00

Image Credit: Olde Bay Cafe

Clear Sky Draught Haus

680 Main St. Dunedin, FL 34698
American Pub
Clear Sky offers an array of craft beers and serves up fresh “pub grub.” Awesome Avocado Fries, Lobster Hush Puppies, Haus Smoked Brisket, Grouper Florentine, Cajun Shrimp Pasta, and Sesame Chicken are some of their stand-out dishes. There’s also a wide selection of burgers, noodle bowls, and salads. On Wednesday nights, you can check out Wine Wednesdays for half-off select bottles of wine. On select nights, you can play trivia or hear live music .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BNgov_0hMNbmRe00

Image Credit: Clear Sky Draught Haus

Casa Tina

365 Main St. Dunedin, FL 34698
Mexican
This family-owned restaurant serves fresh, healthy, and authentic Mexican cuisine. All of their sauces, rice, and beans are vegetarian with no additives. Start off your meal with an order of fresh Ceviche and follow it with one of their special dishes such as the Mole Poblano, Pescado a la Veracruzana, Duck Sopes, and Rajas Tamales. You can also check out their Facebook page for events such as Cinco de Mayo, Anniversary Fiesta, and Dia de los Muertos. Be sure not to leave without trying one of their house-made margaritas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RVjSr_0hMNbmRe00

Image Credit: Casa Tina

Pisces Sushi and Global Bistro

799 Highland Ave. Dunedin, FL 34698
Sushi/Japanese
Pisces Sushi is a modern-casual fine dining restaurant featuring global inspired items and fresh-rolled sushi. Guests can enjoy their meals in their main seating dining room or beautifully lit sushi bar. Popular rolls include their Aloha Broha, Dunedin’s Dream, and the Jaloscream. Other stand-out items you must try are the Lobster Rangoon, Pisces Chicken Fried Rice, Chili Dumpling Soup, and Pork Gyoza. Don’t forget to finish off your meal with a Creme Brule Flight or Mochi Ice Cream.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JwM0Z_0hMNbmRe00

Image Credit: Pisces Sushi and Global Bistro

Looking for more fun things to do in Dunedin? Check out Beer Lover’s Guide to Dunedin Breweries

The post Our Favorite Restaurants for A Dunedin Date appeared first on Tampa Bay Date Night Guide .

