Behind the Food: Brave Wojtek’s Shrimp Pierogi & Cheese Grits

By Sam Flemming | Punk Foodie
 4 days ago
Courtesy of Bravewojtek

Chef Matt Reeves started his pop-up Brave Wojtek last year to bring to Atlanta Polish and Slavic flavors and recipes inspired by his family and childhood. Much of what he learned about cooking was from the time he spent in Poland as a child as well from the babcia’s in his family including his grandmother, great-grandmother and even great-great-grandmother who would all cook together.

Brave Wojtek spins some traditional Polish cuisine with street food and new American including a southern twist on Polish food in the form of shrimp pierogi and cheese grits (pictured above). This dish is a bowl of fluffy cheese grits with spicy shrimp stuffed pierogi

You can find Brave Wojtek serving this and other inspired dishes at Sabbath Brewing on Saturday and at Little Cottage Brewery on Sunday . His gig at Boggs Social Supply in West End next Tuesday and Wednesday will end his summer pop ups before heading north to participate in the Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival in September. Upon his return, Brave Wojtek will be moving to a more permanent residency.

Behind the Food is a new column from Punk Foodie’s Sam Flemming that highlights some of the most unique and delicious dishes from the Atlanta underground dining scene. Go deeper via Punk Foodie’s weekly guides and pop-up calendar .

The post Behind the Food: Brave Wojtek’s Shrimp Pierogi & Cheese Grits appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Matt Reeves
