Baseball reporter goes down slide, crashes into wall, breaks arm live on air

Sports reporter David Vassegh’s live segment ended in disaster after a dramatic trip down the Milwaukee Brewers home run slide .

During the broadcast, the SportsNet Los Angeles reporter catapulted down the slide and crash landed into a wall at the American Family Field stadium.

The broadcaster ’s on-air gaffe happened during the Dodgers-Brewers game on Wednesday (18 August).

Vassegh later appeared on the broadcast with a cast over his right arm , quipping “I do my own stunts, Tom Cruise-style”.

He later revealed he broke two bones in his right wrist and cracked six ribs.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.