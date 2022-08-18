Baseball reporter goes down slide, crashes into wall, breaks arm live on air
Sports reporter David Vassegh’s live segment ended in disaster after a dramatic trip down the Milwaukee Brewers home run slide .
During the broadcast, the SportsNet Los Angeles reporter catapulted down the slide and crash landed into a wall at the American Family Field stadium.
The broadcaster ’s on-air gaffe happened during the Dodgers-Brewers game on Wednesday (18 August).
Vassegh later appeared on the broadcast with a cast over his right arm , quipping “I do my own stunts, Tom Cruise-style”.
He later revealed he broke two bones in his right wrist and cracked six ribs.
