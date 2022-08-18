ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Homeless numbers will rise to 20,000 in San Francisco, stunning report reveals

By Abe Asher
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=042YYE_0hMNbByt00

A new report suggests that the housing crisis in one of the US ’s great cities remains dire.

According to an estimate in San Francisco ’s Point-in-Time Count , as many as 20,000 residents will experience homelessness at some point in 2022 — an astonishing number in a city with just more than 800,000 residents. If that estimate is correct, nearly 2.5 percent of San Franciscans will be homeless at some point this year.

Still, per reporting from the San Francisco Chronicle , the analysis represents the most significant headway the city has made in fighting homelessness in nearly two decades.

San Francisco conducted its Point-in-Time Count, mandated by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development to receive federal funding, in February. City officials who conducted the count on that night found 7,754 people — a reduction from the 8,035 people the city found when doing the count three years ago prior to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over the course of the entire year, the city believes that many people not counted on that particular February night will experience homelessness as well. For many people, homelessness is not chronic but rather experienced only intermittently or in transitional periods.

A closer look at the numbers and the city’s estimate for the year starkly reveal who is bearing the brunt of the city’s housing crisis. Black people, who only comprise around six per cent of the population in San Francisco, make up 38 per cent of the homeless population.

Latino people are 30 per cent of the homeless population despite comprising just 16 per cent of the total population, which the number of Latino people experiencing homelessness up by 55 per cent in the last three years. In total, more than half of the people experiencing homelessness in the city are Black or Latino.

“Our analysis is that the Latinx community has always been undercounted, and we finally have data reflecting the seriousness in the community,” Laura Valdez, director of Dolores Street Community Services, told the Chronicle . “Black and Latinx people are going to be overrepresented in the numbers of homelessness because of poverty, systemic racism, the historic marginalization of our communities, redlining, lack of affordable housing, gentrification.”

The data also suggests the number of houseless people experiencing addition, either to drugs or alcohol, has increased from 42 to 52 per cent since 2019.

The numbers are not all bad, however. Thanks in large part to programmes put in place during the pandemic to get people shelter, the number of people living on the streets and out of their cars dropped by 15 and 24 per cent respectively between 2019 and 2022. It remains to be seen how many of those programmes will continue moving forward, and whether the city can truly resolve the crisis without tackling the underlying issues of economic inequality and its housing shortage.

The city’s housing crisis, long one of its top political issues, has been especially potent over the last several years as the Covid pandemic increased precarity and rates of certain crimes. A percieved link between homelessness and criminality was a central feature in the campaign to recall the city’s progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin, which succeeded earlier this year.

After Mr Boudin was ousted, the Mayor London Breed appointed the significantly more conservative Brooke Jenkins as his replacement.

Comments / 45

David Chapman
4d ago

San Francisco is over expensive for no reason but greed. You couldn't pay me to live there. I live across the bay and very rarely go there to catch a Giants game. It's so gross.

Reply(2)
25
Daddy
4d ago

There's an Arabic saying:"When you allow the camel to put its head inside your tent the day will come that you'll be out of the tent."Where can you find a city where you can use drugs in a "safe injection site?"

Reply(1)
16
Allfacts
4d ago

well yeah there is a lot of homeless! thank Biden, he opened the border, were do you think all these people would go. Vote Republican! Trump 2024, let's take back our country!

Reply(2)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco lands big budget movie deal to remake a classic

I've written a couple columns in recent months crusading for San Francisco's return to the big screen. Our city has provided the backdrop to some amazing films over the years but the movie business kind of dried up in recent years, costing us millions in revenues and reputation. The solution was simple. Use tax incentives to lure Hollywood back north. Well, guess what? That's exactly what happened Monday, when the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Report identifies Bay Area's most segregated neighborhoods

A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region's census tracts are segregated "areas of white wealth." The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region's 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation.
PIEDMONT, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area city named ‘happiest’ in America, study says

(KRON) — The happiest city in the United States is in the Bay Area, says one study. However, it may not be the city you think of. (Spoiler, it is not San Francisco or San Jose.) Concord is named the “happiest” city in America, according to a study by HouseFresh. The city was also named […]
CONCORD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
San Francisco, CA
Society
County
San Francisco, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
Lookout Santa Cruz

Come with us to the Benchlands: Listen to five voices of Santa Cruz's unhoused

We often talk about "the unhoused" in Santa Cruz County, but we rarely talk to them. Here, in video clips, Lookout's Jody K. Biehl and Kevin Painchaud take you to the Benchlands, Santa Cruz's largest homeless encampment — a place of ongoing controversy as the city plans its closure — and hear from five people living there. If you haven't walked the Benchlands, this is your opportunity. As part of our interviews, we asked Benchlands residents what they want you — the public — to know about them and their lives.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chesa Boudin
GV Wire

California Is Leaking Vital High-Income Taxpayers

After 170 years of population growth — occasionally explosive growth — California is now experiencing population loss for the first time. As foreign immigration and birth rates declined, they no longer offset net losses in state-to-state migration. Since 2010, 7.5 million people have left California while 5.9 million people have come from other states.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

Can Dreamforce rescue San Francisco from a ‘uniquely awful place’?

Dreamforce, Salesforce’s sprawling annual conference, will bring 150,000 business travelers and some big-name celebrities to San Francisco next month for the first time in three years. Can that help to rescue the brand of The City, which has at times been depicted nationally as being “in a uniquely awful place”? The conference certainly creates a unique place right smack in the middle of downtown, which needs help. Longtime San Franciscans...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
offmetro.com

7 Most Scenic Drives in San Francisco

San Francisco natives are fortunate enough to experience incredible weather all year round, but that doesn’t always mean we take advantage of it when it arrives. If you’ve got some time to spare, go hop in your car and check out some hidden gems on these seven scenic routes.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Affordable Housing#Gentrification#Poverty#San Franciscans#Point
Amancay Tapia

Love Chinese Food? These San Francisco Films Are Mouth-Watering

San Francisco is no doubt a cinematic city and many well known films and television series have been filmed in the Golden Gate city.The contribution of Asian American filmmakers to American cinema is unmeasurable, and many of the best Chinese-American films were shot in San Francisco. Then, there is the food. Chinatown San Francisco hasthe city's best dim sum restaurants in what is oneof the oldest and most established Chinatowns in the United States .This bustling neighbourhood, one of the most popular attractions in San Francisco, features heavily in these selection of films shot that first found success in the mainstream art house circuit the 90’s and 80’s.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
nfcw.com

Clipper pilots contactless transit pass that provides unlimited free public transport across the San Francisco Bay Area

The Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC), Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) and more than 20 other transit agencies that support the Clipper fare payment system in the San Francisco Bay Area of the USA are trialling a contactless transit pass that will allow passengers to take unlimited free journeys on bus, rail and ferry services in the region.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Robb Report

Dozens of Rolexes Have Been Stolen Right Off the Wrists of Bay Area Watch Collectors

Another bling ring is on the loose. Even with the reports of Rolex prices waning on the secondary market market, most can still fetch well above their retail price—and thieves are getting increasingly savvy to the phenomenon. Earlier this year, a gang of women known as the “Rolex Rippers” targeted wealthy men wearing Rollies, using the old “sleight of hand” trick to rob them of their crown jewels. Over 30 nearly identical thefts were reported in January. Now, a new string of robbers on this side of the pond is scooping Rolexes off the wrists of Bay Area residents in California. The...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Concord named 'Happiest City in the U.S.' in recent study

CONCORD, Calif. - Concord was named the happiest city in the United States in a recent Instagram-based study. Using Microsoft’s face recognition program, analysts from HouseFresh looked at Instagram selfies from 100 of the biggest U.S. cities to see which were the happiest places to live. With a happiness...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
arizonasuntimes.com

Church Sues Police Department, City for Taking Its Weed and Shrooms

A religious organization in Oakland, California, that celebrates controlled psychedelic mushrooms and marijuana use is suing the city, the police department and one of its officers for allegedly violating its First- and 14th-Amendment rights in connection with a 2020 raid that seized substances from its building, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

California COVID Updates: New Variants Emerge, Omicron Boosters

Newly updated COVID-19 boosters will be available to teens and adults "in a few short weeks," White House COVID coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said this week. The new boosters target the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, as well as the original strain of the virus. BA.5 accounts for nearly 90% of new COVID cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Person in critical condition after rescue at Ocean Beach in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- A person was in critical condition after being pulled from the surf at Ocean Beach in San Francisco Monday. The San Francisco Fire Department said in a tweet at 9:39 a.m. that the incident happened in the area of Great Highway and Wawona Street at the southern end of Ocean Beach. The department said surfers rescued a person in the surf zone and that fire department rescue swimmers and paramedics provided life support. The patient was taken to a local emergency room in critical condition, the department said. This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

The Independent

804K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy