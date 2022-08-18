ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

Madison police respond to report of fight involving 40 people

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers responded early Sunday to multiple reports about a large fight, involving dozens of people and during which shots reportedly were fired. But, when they arrived, no one at the scene was willing to talk about the incident. According to the Madison Police Department,...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Madison police investigate reported 40-person fight, shots fired

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating a reported fight involving about 40 people. Officers were sent to the 5100 block of Great Gray Drive Sunday at around 12:30 a.m. Multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunshots and seeing the fight. When officers arrived, nobody at the scene was fighting...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Man sentenced in 2020 Madison park shots fired incident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 50-year-old Madison man who fired a gun after an argument at Brittingham Park two years ago was sentenced Friday in federal court, the Wisconsin Department of Justice revealed. Robert Coney was sentenced to 15 months in prison for possession of ammunition as a felon, which...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD investigating Madison shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department continues to investigate a Sunday night shooting that sent one man to the hospital. Officers found the victim around 9:15 p.m. when they responded to the 2200 block of Allied Drive. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, MPD noted.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dane County, WI
Dane County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
fox47.com

Man shot, injured on Madison's south side Sunday night

MADISON, Wis. — A man was shot Sunday night on Madison’s south side, police said. Officers were sent to the 2200 block of Allied Drive at around 9:15 p.m. A 36-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Medical Examiner#Police#Violent Crime
nbc15.com

MPD: Madison hit-and-run suspect left his keys in his pocket

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect in a Madison hit-and-run was betrayed by the car keys still in his pocket when he walked away from a three-vehicle crash on Sunday night, the police department reported. When officers arrived at the crash scene, at the intersection of W. Washington Ave. and...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

One person dead after I-39/90 crash that sent semi over median

MADISON, Wis. — One person was killed Sunday after a crash on I-39/90 that flipped a semi over a median. Emergency crews were sent to the scene of the crash near US 51 just after 9:50 a.m. A heavily damaged sedan was found and a semi was on its side straddling the median. All lanes of I-39/90 were shut down because of the incident.
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford murder suspect turns himself in

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Rico Jefferson, 32, a suspect in a 2020 murder and 2021 shooting. Police said Jefferson turned himself in today. Jefferson is a suspect in the death of Maurice Simmons, 33, who was shot and killed in October 2020. Police arrived at a home in the 3000 block […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wearegreenbay.com

Body found in Wisconsin lake, death under investigation

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A death investigation is underway after officers pulled a man’s body from a Wisconsin lake on Friday morning. According to the UW-Madison Police Department, just after 6 a.m., a passerby called 911 to report what appeared to be a body floating in Lake Mendota near Alumni Park and the Memorial Union.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Car crash in Sun Prairie results in two people dead, two more injured

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A two car crash in Sun Prairie killed two people and injured two more, according to the Sun Prairie Police Department. A Honda Civic and a Cadillac CTS crashed around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Reiner Road and Innovation Way, each car carrying a driver and a passenger.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

Beloit PD looking for suspects who punched moviegoers in the face

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department needs the community’s help in looking for three suspects who allegedly assaulted moviegoers on multiple occasions. Beloit PD said they are looking for three young men who punched moviegoers in the face. The victims had no contact with the suspects before...
BELOIT, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Madison NH Fatal Crash Kills One – NBC Boston

State Police in New Hampshire are investigating a crash in which three adults were ejected from a vehicle, leaving one of them dead. Troopers responded to a crash on Ledge Pond Road in Madison around 3:47 pm Sunday, authorities said, where first responders discovered a Chevrolet Tahoe on its roof. Upon arrival, state police discovered three adults ejected from the vehicle, along with five children inside the vehicle who sustained minor injuries.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Suspect on the run after MPD sergeant dragged through parking lot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police Department sergeant was injured Friday morning when he was dragged through a parking lot on the city’s near east side and officers are still trying to track down the suspect who was behind the wheel at the time. According to MPD’s initial...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy