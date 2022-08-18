Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Appeals Court Rules Mask Mandate Not a Violation Of Cafe's Free Speech RightsKevin AlexanderMiddleton, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
nbc15.com
Madison police respond to report of fight involving 40 people
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers responded early Sunday to multiple reports about a large fight, involving dozens of people and during which shots reportedly were fired. But, when they arrived, no one at the scene was willing to talk about the incident. According to the Madison Police Department,...
fox47.com
Madison police investigate reported 40-person fight, shots fired
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating a reported fight involving about 40 people. Officers were sent to the 5100 block of Great Gray Drive Sunday at around 12:30 a.m. Multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunshots and seeing the fight. When officers arrived, nobody at the scene was fighting...
nbc15.com
Man sentenced in 2020 Madison park shots fired incident
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 50-year-old Madison man who fired a gun after an argument at Brittingham Park two years ago was sentenced Friday in federal court, the Wisconsin Department of Justice revealed. Robert Coney was sentenced to 15 months in prison for possession of ammunition as a felon, which...
nbc15.com
MPD investigating Madison shooting
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department continues to investigate a Sunday night shooting that sent one man to the hospital. Officers found the victim around 9:15 p.m. when they responded to the 2200 block of Allied Drive. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, MPD noted.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox47.com
Man shot, injured on Madison's south side Sunday night
MADISON, Wis. — A man was shot Sunday night on Madison’s south side, police said. Officers were sent to the 2200 block of Allied Drive at around 9:15 p.m. A 36-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.
MPD: Man arrested for 7th offense OWI after walking away from crash scene
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man Sunday evening after he allegedly walked away from a crash near Monona Bay. Authorities allege he was driving while intoxicated at the time of the crash. Officers first responded to the intersection of West Washington Avenue and South Park Street around...
Man sentenced to prison in 2020 Brittingham Park shooting
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man who was charged in connection with a shooting at Brittingham Park in 2020 was sentenced to 15 months in prison Friday. In May, Robert Coney, 50, pleaded guilty to possessing ammunition as a felon. U.S. Department of Justice officials said Coney fired a gun during an argument with another man at Brittingham Park on May 3, 2020.
nbc15.com
Madison man previously arrested after drug investigation, arrested again on separate drug charges
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man who was previously arrested earlier in August was arrested again by the Madison Police Department on Saturday for separate alleged drug charges. MPD says their officers pulled the 54-year-old man over around 9:30 p.m. when he made an illegal turn while driving on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
No one injured when gun fired outside of Lake Delton Wal-Mart, police say
LAKE DELTON, Wis. — Lake Delton police said no one was injured Sunday evening when someone fired a gun outside of a local Wal-Mart. Officers were first called to the store located at 130 Commerce Street around 4:50 p.m. after getting a report of a possible gunshot in the parking lot.
nbc15.com
MPD: Madison hit-and-run suspect left his keys in his pocket
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect in a Madison hit-and-run was betrayed by the car keys still in his pocket when he walked away from a three-vehicle crash on Sunday night, the police department reported. When officers arrived at the crash scene, at the intersection of W. Washington Ave. and...
fox47.com
One person dead after I-39/90 crash that sent semi over median
MADISON, Wis. — One person was killed Sunday after a crash on I-39/90 that flipped a semi over a median. Emergency crews were sent to the scene of the crash near US 51 just after 9:50 a.m. A heavily damaged sedan was found and a semi was on its side straddling the median. All lanes of I-39/90 were shut down because of the incident.
Rockford murder suspect turns himself in
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Rico Jefferson, 32, a suspect in a 2020 murder and 2021 shooting. Police said Jefferson turned himself in today. Jefferson is a suspect in the death of Maurice Simmons, 33, who was shot and killed in October 2020. Police arrived at a home in the 3000 block […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
veronapress.com
Madison man booked on felony OWI after speeding in Verona: Individual was going 65 miles per hour in a 35MPH zone downtown
Preston D. Boggs, age 36 of Madison, was arrested on Sunday, Aug. 14 for his sixth Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) offense, according to an Aug. 15 Dane County Sheriff’s Office news release. At 11:40 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, a Dane County Sheriff’s deputy stopped Boggs for speeding –...
wearegreenbay.com
Body found in Wisconsin lake, death under investigation
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A death investigation is underway after officers pulled a man’s body from a Wisconsin lake on Friday morning. According to the UW-Madison Police Department, just after 6 a.m., a passerby called 911 to report what appeared to be a body floating in Lake Mendota near Alumni Park and the Memorial Union.
nbc15.com
Car crash in Sun Prairie results in two people dead, two more injured
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A two car crash in Sun Prairie killed two people and injured two more, according to the Sun Prairie Police Department. A Honda Civic and a Cadillac CTS crashed around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Reiner Road and Innovation Way, each car carrying a driver and a passenger.
nbc15.com
Beloit PD looking for suspects who punched moviegoers in the face
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department needs the community’s help in looking for three suspects who allegedly assaulted moviegoers on multiple occasions. Beloit PD said they are looking for three young men who punched moviegoers in the face. The victims had no contact with the suspects before...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Madison NH Fatal Crash Kills One – NBC Boston
State Police in New Hampshire are investigating a crash in which three adults were ejected from a vehicle, leaving one of them dead. Troopers responded to a crash on Ledge Pond Road in Madison around 3:47 pm Sunday, authorities said, where first responders discovered a Chevrolet Tahoe on its roof. Upon arrival, state police discovered three adults ejected from the vehicle, along with five children inside the vehicle who sustained minor injuries.
wearegreenbay.com
Former Wisconsin DOA employee sentenced 10 years for attempted child enticement
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 43-year-old man from Jefferson, Wisconsin has been sentenced on Friday for attempting to meet up with a 12-year-old girl in Manitowoc back in February. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Marc Bennett began using popular online platforms to communicate with a 12-year-old...
Gunshots reported outside hotel on far west side
A person staying at a hotel on Madison's far west side reported hearing gunshots late Thursday night, Madison police said.
nbc15.com
Suspect on the run after MPD sergeant dragged through parking lot
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police Department sergeant was injured Friday morning when he was dragged through a parking lot on the city’s near east side and officers are still trying to track down the suspect who was behind the wheel at the time. According to MPD’s initial...
Comments / 0