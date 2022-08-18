Read full article on original website
The Ten Largest Texas High Schools Without a Football Program
Football is king in Texas, right? I've always been a huge fan, especially of high school football. There's just something special when the community shows up en masse to pack the stands and support their hometown teams. A few of the things I love about high school football games. When...
Destination Texas: 7 Haunted Locations You Must Visit This Halloween
As Halloween season quickly approaches, witches and warlocks everywhere look for that next big thrill or scare. Well, no need to wait for Halloween to get your adrenaline pumping with some of the most haunted locations in Texas. As big as Texas is, you know the odds of finding a...
Howdy! Is This The Most TEXAS McDonald’s IN Texas?
Sometimes you can look at restaurants or fast food places and know exactly where they are located. That's pretty much the case with this McDonald's in Texas. There is no question that this McDonald's is definitely a TEXAS McDonald's!. THIS MCDONALD'S IS IN WEATHERFORD, TEXAS. Address: 2407 S Main St,...
No College Degree? This Job Will Pay You the Most in Texas
It's a fact of life. Everyone needs money. We are all looking for that dream job, right?. Texas has the 9th-largest economy in the world, according to businessintexas.com, which means there are plenty of high salaries in the Lone Star State. You just have to know where to look for them.
This Secluded Texas Airbnb is a Converted Silo & Has Been Featured on HGTV and NBC
One thing is for sure, Texas is a big enough state to do some serious traveling. Whether you're the one that's on the road or you have guests coming to see you, the chances are you'll need a place to sleep. There's no need nowadays to overcrowd the bedroom or sleep in the living room with sleeping bags on fold-out couches.
Beware: Creepy Abandoned Hospital in Texas Named Most Haunted Place on Earth
Ok, I get it. We're still a couple of months away from Halloween time. It's definitely one of my favorite times of the year. However, until it gets here, how about a look at one haunted and creepy building? The Yorktown Memorial Hospital. It's not just creepy, no, it goes...
A Pickers Paradise – The Top 10 Flea Markets You Can Find in Texas
I'm sure by now almost everybody has heard the phrase, everything is bigger in Texas. It's true. From the big Texas cities to the huge wide open skies at night, Texas is quite a place. The same thing goes for flea markets. They can be massive. As with many of...
Say What? See if You’re Pronouncing These Texas Names Correctly
Even if you were born and raised in Texas, you can still make a mistake when saying the names of places throughout the state. However, there are some places that get mispronounced more than others. According to KXAN, here are a few of the areas in the Lone Star State that people have the biggest problems saying correctly.
Why Are “In God We Trust” Signs Suddenly Popping Up in Texas Schools?
The first day of school is always full of new things. There are new teachers, new clothes, new backpacks and a new start. In many public schools in Texas this school year there's something else that's new: "In God We Trust" signs. There are a lot of passionate people who...
Texas vs. California: Which State is Better According to Recent Report?
Our buddies over at Wallethub have released another report and this time it's about the best (and worst) states to live in. So, how do Texas and California stack up against each other?. Wallethub measured affordability, economy, education & health, quality of life, and safety to determine each state's respective...
A Weird Texas Ghost Town That Never Technically Got Its Start
Every ghost town has its interesting origin story. For many, people flock to an area seeking fortune. Over time, people move out and the town eventually dies leaving behind empty buildings and legends. For one Texas ghost town, the story of its beginning looks a lot like way others end.
Four Texas Schools Have Moved To Only Going 4 Days A Week
Only going to school four days a week would have been a dream come true when I was a kid. When I was a kid the idea of year-round school was being thrown around but never only going four days a week. We all know the pandemic has changed so...
The Biggest House in Texas Was Once Owned By Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders aka "Neon Deion" or "Prime Time" is an incredible athlete. Sanders is the only one to have ever competed in both the Super Bowl and the World Series. So is it no wonder that an incredible athlete like neon Deion would have owned the biggest home in Texas.
Video: ‘Yeehaw Baby Buckle Up’ Texas Driver Spotted With Unusual Passenger
A man was spotted driving a truck last month, somewhere between Austin and College Station, with none other than an adorable baby cow as his co-pilot. It just doesn't get more Texas than that. Check out the video below:. @shelbysorrel yeehaw baby buckle up #texas #texasforever #texaslifestyle #fyp #fypシ ♬...
Whoa – You Won’t Believe This Record Breaking 137 Pound Fish Caught in Texas
I'll be upfront, I'm not an angler by any means. It's not that I don't enjoy a lazy afternoon with a line in the water and a cold beverage. I'll sure take that. Delicious fresh fish straight from the water, cleaned, and right to the frying pan. You better believe it.
Can You Use Your Own Coffin Or Casket In Texas?
Who hasn't heard the horror stories about funeral costs? For that matter, who hasn't seen GoFundMe's because a family is trying to do their best to bury a loved one? A death in the family can push a family's finances well past the brink. Worse yet, it all happens at a time when those left behind aren't thinking straight and just want to mourn their loss.
New Back to School Ad in Texas Prepares Student for the Worst
The new MAGA, or, Mothers Against Greg Abbott, has a strong message for Texas as students across the state begin, or have already begun, the new school year. Mothers Against Greg Abbott are a diverse group of Democrats, Independents, & Moderate Republicans standing up for Texas families and in a new ad, a mother gets her son ready for the first day of school. She ties his shoes, makes sure his phone is on "silent mode" and, of course, takes that obligatory first day of school photo as a keepsake.
Texas ‘Most Searched’ True Crime Story: Amber Hagerman
It's no surprise that Texans still search for details and clues about the murder of Amber Rene Hagerman, in fact, it is the most searched-for true crime case in Texas. Her 1996 abduction and murder still remains unsolved, but in 26 years it has never once been a "cold case".
Today I Learned Texas Has an Exact Replica of Stonehenge You Can Visit
No need to travel over to merry old England to see Stonehenge, we got our own right here in Texas. Stonehenge is one of those things that I just do not get the hype around. I truly think if I were in England. I would have no desire to go see it. People treat this place like it is the Roman Coliseum. I get that this thing is thousands of years old, but it just doesn't interest me. Yes I know it is a historical burial site, but I think I would be greatly disappointed seeing this thing in person.
