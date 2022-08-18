ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Rock 108

Howdy! Is This The Most TEXAS McDonald’s IN Texas?

Sometimes you can look at restaurants or fast food places and know exactly where they are located. That's pretty much the case with this McDonald's in Texas. There is no question that this McDonald's is definitely a TEXAS McDonald's!. THIS MCDONALD'S IS IN WEATHERFORD, TEXAS. Address: 2407 S Main St,...
WEATHERFORD, TX
Rock 108

No College Degree? This Job Will Pay You the Most in Texas

It's a fact of life. Everyone needs money. We are all looking for that dream job, right?. Texas has the 9th-largest economy in the world, according to businessintexas.com, which means there are plenty of high salaries in the Lone Star State. You just have to know where to look for them.
TEXAS STATE
Rock 108

Say What? See if You’re Pronouncing These Texas Names Correctly

Even if you were born and raised in Texas, you can still make a mistake when saying the names of places throughout the state. However, there are some places that get mispronounced more than others. According to KXAN, here are a few of the areas in the Lone Star State that people have the biggest problems saying correctly.
TEXAS STATE
Rock 108

Can You Use Your Own Coffin Or Casket In Texas?

Who hasn't heard the horror stories about funeral costs? For that matter, who hasn't seen GoFundMe's because a family is trying to do their best to bury a loved one? A death in the family can push a family's finances well past the brink. Worse yet, it all happens at a time when those left behind aren't thinking straight and just want to mourn their loss.
TEXAS STATE
Rock 108

New Back to School Ad in Texas Prepares Student for the Worst

The new MAGA, or, Mothers Against Greg Abbott, has a strong message for Texas as students across the state begin, or have already begun, the new school year. Mothers Against Greg Abbott are a diverse group of Democrats, Independents, & Moderate Republicans standing up for Texas families and in a new ad, a mother gets her son ready for the first day of school. She ties his shoes, makes sure his phone is on "silent mode" and, of course, takes that obligatory first day of school photo as a keepsake.
TEXAS STATE
Rock 108

Today I Learned Texas Has an Exact Replica of Stonehenge You Can Visit

No need to travel over to merry old England to see Stonehenge, we got our own right here in Texas. Stonehenge is one of those things that I just do not get the hype around. I truly think if I were in England. I would have no desire to go see it. People treat this place like it is the Roman Coliseum. I get that this thing is thousands of years old, but it just doesn't interest me. Yes I know it is a historical burial site, but I think I would be greatly disappointed seeing this thing in person.
TEXAS STATE
Rock 108

ABOUT

Rock 108 KEYJ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://keyj.com

