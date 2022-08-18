ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TX

CBS Austin

Austin Police Association President to step down

Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday is retiring after nearly leading the police labor union. Casaday says his final day will be on Wednesday. He started his career with APD in 1998 and has been with the Austin Police Association since 2001. Casaday says his decision isn't related to the...
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

TROUBLED WATERS: Town halls set after LCRA denies plan request

Along with a series of planned stories on water issues in the Highland Lakes, which kicked off in the August 2022 issue of The Picayune Magazine, the DailyTrib.com is following water news as it happens. For an up-to-date list of all the water stories, visit the Troubled Waters webpage. Speakers...
BURNET COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Mondays thunderstorms flood parts of Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Scattered thunderstorms flooded parts of Central Texas Monday afternoon. Austin streets were filled with debris after Monday’s floodwaters receded. Austinite James Aluds was driving near 12th street when waters came pouring down. “I barely escaped the rain. She came to save my life and the...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Widespread storms on the way with severe weather & flooding possible

As expected, we are now entering the wettest portion of our forecast with rowdy storms, heavy rain, and flooding all possible through at least Tuesday morning. While this is great news for drought relief, the flood threat will need to be monitored with some issues possible in low-water crossings and other poor drainage areas. We will likely NOT see any significant river flooding.
AUSTIN, TX

