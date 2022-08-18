Read full article on original website
Austin Police Association President to step down
Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday is retiring after nearly leading the police labor union. Casaday says his final day will be on Wednesday. He started his career with APD in 1998 and has been with the Austin Police Association since 2001. Casaday says his decision isn't related to the...
State of Texas: Districts brace for new school year after record teacher resignations
What's behind the teacher shortage? To find out, our team obtained thousands of exit surveys detailing why teachers left and the impact it has on students. Responses revealed how inflation, stagnant salaries and last-minute legislative mandates led to state-wide teacher shortages.
TROUBLED WATERS: Town halls set after LCRA denies plan request
Along with a series of planned stories on water issues in the Highland Lakes, which kicked off in the August 2022 issue of The Picayune Magazine, the DailyTrib.com is following water news as it happens. For an up-to-date list of all the water stories, visit the Troubled Waters webpage. Speakers...
Mondays thunderstorms flood parts of Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Scattered thunderstorms flooded parts of Central Texas Monday afternoon. Austin streets were filled with debris after Monday’s floodwaters receded. Austinite James Aluds was driving near 12th street when waters came pouring down. “I barely escaped the rain. She came to save my life and the...
The fastest growing school districts in Central Texas may surprise you
According to KXAN data, Liberty Hill has been growing at one of the fastest rates in our viewing area over the past decades at 149%.
Flooding risk continues with more rain expected
A Flood Watch remains in effect for most of Central Texas through Wednesday afternoon as additional showers and storms bring a continued threat for excessive rainfall and runoff. --Kristen Currie
TXST off-campus apartment complex working to address 'unlivable' move-in conditions
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas State University students living in a San Marcos student housing complex are pushing back against what they are calling 'filthy, unlivable' conditions. This happened at the Copper Beech Townhomes, which is an off-campus apartment complex. Residents moved in on Saturday but several units weren't...
Texas school district adds more armed teachers to campus
This year, the school district has added new remote locks to its exterior and classroom doors.
What is that? Likely gustnado spotted in Central Texas
Viewers near Liberty Hill spotted a gustnado during Thursday's storms in Central Texas.
Texas resignations: ‘I can no longer afford to be a teacher’
What's really behind the shortage? To find out, KXAN obtained thousands of exit surveys detailing why teachers left and the impact it has on students.
How Texas schools are trying to avoid a teacher resignation repeat
What's really behind the shortage? To find out, KXAN obtained thousands of exit surveys detailing why teachers left and the impact it has on students.
Beto says, "we must defeat [Abbott] and fight for a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body."
Abbott's extreme abortion ban with no exception for rape or incest takes effect one week from today. We must defeat him and fight for a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body, health care, and future. Beto O'Rourke.
Did You Know It’s Illegal in Texas to Put This in Your Truck Bed?
You use your truck bed for hauling things, right? Isn't that the point of having a truck?. You may not realize this, but in Texas there are some rules about how to use the back of your truck. Where does the law draw the line?. Texas Truck Laws. You are...
September forecast: Change in the air for Central Texas
September is historically the busiest month of the year for the Atlantic Basin.
Possible argument leads to death of Leander woman
Williamson County court records revealed additional details following a Saturday homicide investigation in Leander.
Unaccompanied veteran burial to be held at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas General Land Office has announced Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for a Marine veteran. The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will lay to rest U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Lance Corporal Anne Bernice Donahue at 11 a.m. Aug. 24 at the cemetery in the 11463 block of Texas Highway 195.
Power outages, structure fire and downed trees reported as storms roll through Central Texas
GEORGETOWN, Texas — As some much-needed rain is moving into Central Texas, the strong storms associated with it caused headaches for some. Pedernales Electric Co-op on Thursday reported service interruptions in Georgetown and Liberty Hill. Around 3:30 p.m., a total of 25 outages have been reported with around 2,300...
Widespread storms on the way with severe weather & flooding possible
As expected, we are now entering the wettest portion of our forecast with rowdy storms, heavy rain, and flooding all possible through at least Tuesday morning. While this is great news for drought relief, the flood threat will need to be monitored with some issues possible in low-water crossings and other poor drainage areas. We will likely NOT see any significant river flooding.
Police locate missing man last seen in north Austin
APD said Frank Lee, 65, was last seen in the 10800 block of Amblewood Way around 6 p.m. Saturday.
Drought has city crews clearing more debris from creeks as rainstorms hit
AUSTIN, Texas — Heavy rain can quickly turn Austin’s stagnant creeks into rushing waterways. It's why City of Austin crews were out in full force removing debris on Monday. “It is one of the largest rain events we've had in quite some time,” said John Beachy, Division Manager...
