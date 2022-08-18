ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

fox47.com

Madison police investigate reported 40-person fight, shots fired

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating a reported fight involving about 40 people. Officers were sent to the 5100 block of Great Gray Drive Sunday at around 12:30 a.m. Multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunshots and seeing the fight. When officers arrived, nobody at the scene was fighting...
fox47.com

Man shot, injured on Madison's south side Sunday night

MADISON, Wis. — A man was shot Sunday night on Madison’s south side, police said. Officers were sent to the 2200 block of Allied Drive at around 9:15 p.m. A 36-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.
fox47.com

One person dead after I-39/90 crash that sent semi over median

MADISON, Wis. — One person was killed Sunday after a crash on I-39/90 that flipped a semi over a median. Emergency crews were sent to the scene of the crash near US 51 just after 9:50 a.m. A heavily damaged sedan was found and a semi was on its side straddling the median. All lanes of I-39/90 were shut down because of the incident.
fox47.com

Celebrating the rainbow: Magic Pride Festival returns to Madison

MADISON, Wis. — All sexualities and genders were celebrated Sunday afternoon during Madison’s annual Magic Pride Festival, hosted by the OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center. “It’s a very inspiring day,” said Steve Starkey. He’s the Executive Director of the OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center. “It allows us to all come together on one day and be out and proud.”
fox47.com

Badgers host annual Red vs. White scrimmage ahead of 2022 season

MADISON, Wis. -- In less than a week, the Wisconsin volleyball team will begin its 2022 campaign and to help kick off the new season the team held its annual Red vs. White scrimmage Saturday afternoon. Fans from all over filled the historic UW Field House to get a look...
