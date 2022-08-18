GIRARD OH- This is it. The last chance volleyball fans have to see Lauren Pallone play in a Girard uniform. She has dazzled on the volleyball courts over the years. Now, it’s time for her final season. Her, and her Indian teammates hope that it will be a year that they get to call themselves back to back NE8 champions. Pallone will be a massive part in the equation of Girard’s success. Her offense is second to none, and she certainly does not slack on defense either. She’ll be a leader through and through this season.

GIRARD, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO