PALLONE PACKS A PUNCH
GIRARD OH- This is it. The last chance volleyball fans have to see Lauren Pallone play in a Girard uniform. She has dazzled on the volleyball courts over the years. Now, it’s time for her final season. Her, and her Indian teammates hope that it will be a year that they get to call themselves back to back NE8 champions. Pallone will be a massive part in the equation of Girard’s success. Her offense is second to none, and she certainly does not slack on defense either. She’ll be a leader through and through this season.
RAIN WONT STOP THE RAMS
LAKE MILTON OH- The Rams (6-2,3-2) were able to beat the rain and Jackson Milton today 175-187. Ridge was paced by Trey Rigley 38, AJ Sandy 41, Chas Colantone 48, Jackson Geddes 48, Jack Gillie 49, Hayden Lengyel 54. Next up vs Howland tomorrow with Jackson-Milton again at Old Avalon...
LEOPARDS SERVE UP SEASON OPENING SWEEP
LIBERTY OH- It was time to get volleyball started in Liberty on Monday night. The experienced Leopard team matched their talents with Youngstown East in a backyard brawl. It was Liberty that proved too much for the Bears as they swept their way to victory (25-7 25-13 25-6) It was...
VIKINGS OFFENSE CRUISES PAST NEWTON FALLS
ATWATER OH- The Vikings traveled to Newton Falls Monday night in the season opener. The Vikings won 9-1 with goals from Kaira English (3), Mya Bennett (2), Sydney Jackson (1), Olivia Boyle (1), Rose Couts (1), and Kayla Thompson (1). Lilly Foster, Rose Couts, and Kaira English each had assists for the Vikings.
LYTLE’S LAST RIDE
CORTLAND OH- Lakeview has seen a tremendous amount of success in volleyball in the recent past. One of the key cogs to their fantastic attack is senior Tara Lytle. Lytle has been on the varsity floor since her freshman season, and has gotten better every year. Now as a captain she looks to not only lead the team statistically, but verbally and emotionally as well.
BLUE DEVILS PASS EARLY ROAD TEST
COLUMBIANA OH- The McDonald Blue Devils have quickly become one of the top volleyball programs in the area. The program in just its 4th year of existence traveled to Columbiana looking to improve on the 16 wins they achieved just a season ago. The Clippers coming off their own successful...
NOTHING STOPS RED DEVILS IN SEASON OPENER
CAMPBELL OH- Excitement is building in Campbell for their volleyball program. The Red Devils return a lot of experience from last season. They got started on the right foot as they easily swept Valley Christian (25-8 25-9 25-13) Kendall Brunn finished with double digit kills to lead the Red Devils....
BOARDMAN AND HOOVER END SCORELESS
BOARDMAN OH- The Lady Spartans were held by North Canton Hoover in a 0-0 draw at Spartan Stadium. Despite generating 14 shots, 5 on target, none of them were able to find the back of the net. The draw brings our record to 0-1-1. Junior Sarah Blasco led the attack...
ONE GOAL ENOUGH FOR QUAKERS
SALEM OH- After a hard fought 80 minutes of soccer, by both United and Salem, Salem comes out on top with a score of 1-0. Salems defense played very well, holding off United’s attack the whole game. Colin Reisen had 6 saves in goal. Lance Bailey scored the lone goal for Salem.
BEAVERS PROTECT HOME FIELD AGAINST LIVERPOOL
EAST LIVERPOOL OH- The Beaver Local Boys Soccer team started the season vs arch rival East Liverpool with a 2-1 victory in front of a large crowd at Fighting Beaver Stadium on Saturday night. The game did not disappoint as both teams goalies started hot by making key saves to keep the game scoreless for the first 20 minutes of the game. That was until the Potters Wyatt McCune was able to get behind the Beavers defense and find the back of the night to put the visiting team up 1-0. This was short lived though as the Beavers Kaleb Mays was finally able to beat Potters goalie Malachi Reed to notch the score 1-1, where it would stand at half.
Troy L. Hill, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Troy L. Hill, 57, of Boardman, passed away Thursday morning, August 18, 2022. Troy will always be remembered as loving, caring and strong willed. He never wanted anyone to make a fuss over him but he always looked out for his family and friends. He...
Harmony Native Triumphs On ‘Forged In Fire’ Show
A Slippery Rock University student and Seneca Valley graduate has achieved victory on a History Channel reality television show. Eric Finch of Harmony competed on an episode of “Forged In Fire” where contestants forge bladed weapons for the approval of a panel of judges and a cash prize.
