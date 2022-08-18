ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

SEC Network's Cole Cubelic breaks down LSU in its first season under Brian Kelly

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aIhW4_0hMNa8Nk00

There’s nothing quite like coaching in the SEC.

Even for someone like Brian Kelly, the third-winningest active head coach at the FBS level who has led a college football program in every season since 1991, there can be a bit of a learning curve.

Kelly will hope to manage the hardships in his first run through the SEC as the Tigers look to bounce back from a 6-7 finish in 2021 that resulted in former coach Ed Orgeron’s dismissal midway through the season.

Not many are high on LSU entering 2022, but SEC Network sideline reporter and analyst Cole Cubelic offered a more optimistic outlook during an appearance on On3’s “The Hard Count.”

“We’ve spent a lot of time on our show, on other shows debating who is the third best team in the SEC,” Cubelic said. “LSU rarely comes up. … But if you go over the next three years, the guys that are on rosters on Sundays, outside of Alabama and Georgia, I think LSU has the most guys that are going to be drafted and that are going to play in the NFL on this roster right now. That doesn’t mean you’re going to go win 10 games. So he’s got his hands full.”

LSU’s roster is certainly more talented than some realize after retooling through the transfer portal and a recruiting class that features potential immediate impact players like five-star linebacker Harold Perkins, a prospect from the Lone Star State who Kelly managed to flip from Texas A&M.

The improvements may not come overnight, but this is a team that could be set to surprise some observers in 2022.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Trevor Lawrence gives Steelers the Dikembe Mutombo finger-wag after amazing pass

If there’s one thing we knew about the Jacksonville Jaguars this season, it’s that things wouldn’t possibly be as bad as they were last season under the “leadership” of one Urban Meyer. New head coach Doug Pederson had nowhere to go but up in everything from accountability to game-planning to roster management to game design, and so far, things are looking pretty good out there.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Georgia State
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints punter Blake Gillikin gets 'random' drug test after 81-yard punt

The NFL would like us to believe that punters are people, too. So, why is there such disrespect from the league when punters do great things? Second-year New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin certainly feels the disrespect. Against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Gillikin put forth one of the greatest punts you’ll ever see — this 81-yard bomb in the third quarter, turning the field from the New Orleans 19-yard line all the way to the opposing end zone for a touchback.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

College Football Coach Steps Down 9 Days Before Season Opener

A top college football assistant coach has stepped down nine days before his season opener. Lou Spanos, the defensive coordinator at UConn, has taken a leave of absence from the program. It's unclear why. Spanos, the Huskies' defensive coordinator, is leaving for personal reasons, though specific details are unclear. Spanos...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former LSU running back worth the Price of admission in 49ers preseason

In three seasons as a running back for LSU, Ty Davis-Price played in 35 games finishing with 1,744 yards on 379 carries (4.6 yards per carry) with 15 touchdowns. Davis-Price was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He enters a very nice situation with a team that made it all the way to the NFC Championship game last season. Davis-Price was already assumed to get a lot of playing time as a rookie but plays like these only help cement that fact.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Orgeron
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Big Patrick Mahomes Family News

It's been a pretty special weekend for the Mahomes family. Patrick Mahomes is getting inducted into the Texas Tech Athletics Hall of Fame, while his daughter, Sterling, celebrated a special milestone. "Dad is going into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame & Ster girl turned 1 1/2 today! Just the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why Alabama transfer Shane Lee is the most important player on USC's 2022 defense

Senior inside linebacker Shane Lee transferred to USC in the spring of 2022 from Alabama. He will try to immediately contribute to the Men of Troy. In Lee’s three-year (2019-2021) career at Alabama, he made 96 tackles, including eight for losses (with 6 sacks), plus an interception, 3 forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and a pass deflection in 29 games (with 13 starts).
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Sec Network#American Football#College Football#Lsu#Fbs#Tigers#Texas A M
FanSided

Alabama Football: Restoring Order

Fans across the nation, particularly those of opposing SEC schools, relish a down year for Alabama football. Of course, a “down year” for the Tide would be cause for celebration at any other school. Alabama finished 13-2 last season, winning the SEC West and the SEC Championship game...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Veteran NFL Kicker Reportedly Cut Over The Weekend

The Jacksonville Jaguars parted ways with a veteran placekicker over the weekend. According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars released veteran kicker Elliott Fry. Fry, a standout kicker from South Carolina, has bounced around the league since going undrafted in 2017. The Jaguars signed Fry earlier this offseason,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

QB Anthony Brown is breaking out in the preseason, leaving Oregon fans to question Mario Cristobal

This isn’t quite the Anthony Brown that we saw in Eugene over the past couple of years. While many of the fall months in Eugene a year ago were spent with fans of the Oregon Ducks frustrated by the play of their starting quarterback, and occasionally calling for him to be benched, the former Boston College transfer is now getting his chance to make a spot on the Baltimore Ravens roster in the NFL, using the preseason to show what he’s capable of. It turns out he’s capable of a lot more than what we saw with the Ducks a year ago. Mario...
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three-star Nnamdi Udeogu drops his top six including Rutgers football

Nnamdi Udeogu is down to six programs as one of the top remaining uncommitted players in Maryland winds down his recruitment. Udeogu is a three-star edge according to 247Sports, who rank him as the No. 15 player in Maryland. At 6-foot-5 and 228 pounds, he has good length and size. He comes off the line quickly and nicely. He holds Power Five offers from Rutgers, Vanderbilt and Syracuse. The offer from the Orange came late this week. He also has a trio of Ivy League offers including an offer from Princeton that came in on Saturday afternoon. In late June, he took an official...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas A&M projected to NY6 bowl in new ESPN college football bowl projections

The college football season is only five short days away as Week 0 kicks off this Saturday, and even if it may be too early for some, looking ahead in the season and predicting post-season bowl game matchups not only helps pass the time but aids in mapping out each team’s individual season from a realistic perspective. Earlier today, ESPN writers Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach previewed the bowl season from the top down, predicting every matchup they believe will transpire from studying various rosters, past seasons, and presumed player development during the offseason. For the Aggies, the offseason has been...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

142K+
Followers
188K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy