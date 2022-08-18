This isn’t the Josh Hader that most of us have known. After being traded to the San Diego Padres, Hader has looked like a different man, for all the wrong reasons. Usually one of the most reliable closers in the game, the former Brewer has struggled in his save appearance this year. In the last three games, he has allowed either the winning or the game-tying run while on the mound.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO