FanSided

Albert Pujols has bad news for Cardinals fans who don’t want him to retire

After his latest multi-home run performance, Albert Pujols insists that he is still going to retire at the end of the season. The red hot month of August continues for future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols. The veteran St. Louis Cardinals first baseman continued to crush baseballs, as he hit his 691st and 692nd home runs of his career on Saturday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In that same breath, he made some history as well.
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Yadier Molina needs to get his priorities straight

For the second time this season, St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina left the team to spend time in Puerto Rico. Shouldn’t he be putting baseball first?. On Saturday, the Cardinals put Yadier Molina on the restricted list for “business matters,” a vague description for an odd situation. Apparently, Molina wanted to attend the potential championship-winning game of the Vaqueros de Bayamon, the Puerto Rican league basketball team he owns. (The team did indeed win the title Saturday night.)
Yardbarker

Yankees place flamethrowing bullpen arm on injured list, call up veteran pitcher

The New York Yankees are gearing up to finish off a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays, in which they’ve lost the first three games consecutively. With manager Aaron Boone displaying frustration after Saturday afternoon’s loss, the troubles won’t stop coming, as the team announced they placed one of their bullpen arms on the injured list.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Braves to make key decision on Marcell Ozuna after DUI arrest

The Atlanta Braves have a Marcell Ozuna problem. On the field, the outfielder has struggled immensely on the plate. He has been benched multiple times for his poor performances. However, what’s even worse is Ozuna’s run-ins with the law over the last few years. He was charged last year with domestic violence, causing him to be suspended 20 games in 2021.
ClutchPoints

‘You can give up and fold, or you can figure it out’: Padres closer Josh Hader gets brutally honest on recent struggles

This isn’t the Josh Hader that most of us have known. After being traded to the San Diego Padres, Hader has looked like a different man, for all the wrong reasons. Usually one of the most reliable closers in the game, the former Brewer has struggled in his save appearance this year. In the last three games, he has allowed either the winning or the game-tying run while on the mound.
FanSided

Cardinals: 3 insane stats from Albert Pujols miraculous run to close in on 700

St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols has been on a tear of late, and has 693 career home runs as he closes in on another milestone. Pujols’ career has brought with it a number of statistics many never thought possible, or assumed wouldn’t be reached again. The home runs are just the beginning, but reaching 700 would put a cap on a career that will surely earn him a spot in Cooperstown.
FanSided

MLB Best Bets Today (Mets to Beat Up on Frankie Montas at Yankee Stadium)

I went away for a little bit, but I’m so happy to be back on the column. While we’re nearing the final month of the MLB regular season and have some important matchups to consider, there’s also great picks to be had from games with nothing to do with the playoffs, which is where two of mine come from today.
ClutchPoints

Brewers dealt brutal Aaron Ashby injury blow amid playoff push

The Milwaukee Brewers will have to play their next few games with Aaron Ashby on the sidelines. The young pitcher has been placed on the injured list due to a shoulder injury. According to a team announcement, Ashby heads to the 15-day injured list (retroactive to August 20) because of a left shoulder inflammation. He […] The post Brewers dealt brutal Aaron Ashby injury blow amid playoff push appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FanSided

FanSided

