Yankees had the perfect gift for Paul O'Neill at his jersey retirement ceremony
The New York Yankees honored Paul O’Neill on Sunday by retiring his No. 21 jersey and the organization made sure to give him a gift that had everyone laughing.
Albert Pujols has bad news for Cardinals fans who don’t want him to retire
After his latest multi-home run performance, Albert Pujols insists that he is still going to retire at the end of the season. The red hot month of August continues for future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols. The veteran St. Louis Cardinals first baseman continued to crush baseballs, as he hit his 691st and 692nd home runs of his career on Saturday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In that same breath, he made some history as well.
St. Louis Cardinals: Yadier Molina needs to get his priorities straight
For the second time this season, St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina left the team to spend time in Puerto Rico. Shouldn’t he be putting baseball first?. On Saturday, the Cardinals put Yadier Molina on the restricted list for “business matters,” a vague description for an odd situation. Apparently, Molina wanted to attend the potential championship-winning game of the Vaqueros de Bayamon, the Puerto Rican league basketball team he owns. (The team did indeed win the title Saturday night.)
Yardbarker
Yankees place flamethrowing bullpen arm on injured list, call up veteran pitcher
The New York Yankees are gearing up to finish off a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays, in which they’ve lost the first three games consecutively. With manager Aaron Boone displaying frustration after Saturday afternoon’s loss, the troubles won’t stop coming, as the team announced they placed one of their bullpen arms on the injured list.
Yardbarker
The Yankees may be slowly stealing playing time away from one struggling infielder
When the New York Yankees announced they were calling up Estevan Florial and Oswaldo Cabrera from their Triple-A squad, it was quite clear they were looking to provide a spark and supplement some playing time in both the outfield and infield. Florial was always meant to steal playing time away...
RUMOR: Braves to make key decision on Marcell Ozuna after DUI arrest
The Atlanta Braves have a Marcell Ozuna problem. On the field, the outfielder has struggled immensely on the plate. He has been benched multiple times for his poor performances. However, what’s even worse is Ozuna’s run-ins with the law over the last few years. He was charged last year with domestic violence, causing him to be suspended 20 games in 2021.
‘You can give up and fold, or you can figure it out’: Padres closer Josh Hader gets brutally honest on recent struggles
This isn’t the Josh Hader that most of us have known. After being traded to the San Diego Padres, Hader has looked like a different man, for all the wrong reasons. Usually one of the most reliable closers in the game, the former Brewer has struggled in his save appearance this year. In the last three games, he has allowed either the winning or the game-tying run while on the mound.
Cardinals: 3 insane stats from Albert Pujols miraculous run to close in on 700
St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols has been on a tear of late, and has 693 career home runs as he closes in on another milestone. Pujols’ career has brought with it a number of statistics many never thought possible, or assumed wouldn’t be reached again. The home runs are just the beginning, but reaching 700 would put a cap on a career that will surely earn him a spot in Cooperstown.
The reason Roquan Smith is playing out his contract with Bears after making trade request
After 11 days of holding out, it’s official: Roquan Smith will remain with the Chicago Bears. The All-Pro linebacker made his trade request public more than a week ago. Smith cited problems with the way the front office handled contract negotiations with him. He felt lowballed, disrespected by the franchise that he worked hard for.
Braves: Marcell Ozuna vows to learn from his mistakes in latest Instagram story
Atlanta Braves slugger Marcell Ozuna promises to be a better man in his latest Instagram story. Since being arrested for a DUI on Friday morning, struggling Atlanta Braves player Marcell Ozuna has taken to Instagram, vowing to learn from the mistakes he has made over the last 15 months. Ozuna...
NL Playoff Picture: 3 pretenders that have no chance at a World Series
These three teams are alive in the NL playoff picture but have no shot at winning a World Series. Some teams in the National League are mainstays. This year’s NL playoff picture includes several of them in contention. We have the defending champion Atlanta Braves making a strong push....
Revived Jordan Montgomery leads Cardinals against Cubs
Judging by his stellar work, Jordan Montgomery is fitting right in with the St. Louis Cardinals. He also has been
MLB Weather Report for Tuesday, August 23 (What's the Forecast for Every MLB Team and Matchup Today?)
We have a full slate of MLB games set to take place today, including a double-header between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs. Before placing your bets, it's important to take a look at what the weather forecast is calling for. Luckily for you, we have all the information you need one spot.
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, August 23 (Boston's Pitching Will Let Them Down)
Blue Jays -1.5 (+100) 9.5 (Over -110/Under -110) Josh Winckowski (5.19 ERA) will get the start for the Red Sox today, and he's struggled heavily in recent starts. He's allowed at least five earned runs in three of his last seven starts, including vigin up six earned runs against the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates in his last start.
MLB Best Bets Today (Mets to Beat Up on Frankie Montas at Yankee Stadium)
I went away for a little bit, but I’m so happy to be back on the column. While we’re nearing the final month of the MLB regular season and have some important matchups to consider, there’s also great picks to be had from games with nothing to do with the playoffs, which is where two of mine come from today.
Cubs Top Prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong Reaches Five Times
Pete Crow-Armstrong's breakout season continued Saturday, with the Chicago Cubs top prospect reaching base in all five of his plate appearances in South Bend.
Roquan Smith returns to practice; plans to remain with Bears in 2022
Smith returned to practice for the first time since his ‘hold-in’ began at the onset of training camp, the team noted. In conjunction with that news, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the 25-year-old “now plans to play out his contract”. Smith has one year remaining on his rookie pact, and will earn just over $9.7M on the fifth-year option.
Brewers dealt brutal Aaron Ashby injury blow amid playoff push
The Milwaukee Brewers will have to play their next few games with Aaron Ashby on the sidelines. The young pitcher has been placed on the injured list due to a shoulder injury. According to a team announcement, Ashby heads to the 15-day injured list (retroactive to August 20) because of a left shoulder inflammation. He […] The post Brewers dealt brutal Aaron Ashby injury blow amid playoff push appeared first on ClutchPoints.
